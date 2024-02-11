With guns, explosions, and an intricate web full of secrets - the world of espionage isn't exactly the most conducive place to foster a blossoming relationship. And yet, somehow, filmmakers have done just that, showcasing relationships that thrive on the life or death stakes. Perhaps it stems from the adrenaline boost or maybe it's the desire for light in an otherwise dreary industry; but spy couples are some of the most intriguing couples, even despite their tragedies.

Indeed, this phenomenon continues to this day, as seen with the recent release of Amazon's Mr. & Mrs. Smith - a television reboot of the famed 2005 film that's also receiving great critical and fan acclaim. So, whether you've already binged through the entire series, or would just like another spy-flavored romance, here are some films that may satisfy your dangerous love cravings.

10 Wong Chia Chee and Mr Yee

'Lust, Caution' (2007)

Set during World War II, at the time of the Japanese occupation, a young woman (Tang Wei) is tasked with a mission to seduce and assassinate a special agent (Tony Leung) of the Japanese puppet government. However, as real feelings and emotions start to arise, the mission grows more complicated and dangerous.

An erotic thriller brought alive by visionary director, Ang Lee,Lust, Caution showcases a relationship built on intense chemistry and anxious tension. With both leads praised for their nuanced performances, the intricacy of intimacy is seen as the thread that ties them together. Sexuality becomes their symbol of growth as it evolves from being a tool of oppression, to an outlet of shared agency. As a couple built on the foundations of lies and trauma, it shouldn't be one audience's root for and yet, somehow, their eventual tenderness easily tugs on heart strings. It's unfortunate that tragedy constantly loomed over their relationship.

9 Bond and Vesper

'Casino Royale' (2006)

After recently receiving his 00 status, James Bond (Daniel Craig) is sent on his first mission to stop a private banker funding the world's terrorists. Sent in with partners such as Vesper Lynd (Eva Green), Bond's assignment directs him to face his foe in an intense poker game where the stakes couldn't be higher.

As the first installment of Craig's Bond films, Casino Royale knew how to start off with a bang. Not only did it bring the epic thrills and action, but it also introduced a new vulnerable side to the character of 007. Amid their intense mission, Bond and Vesper forge a connection that's unlike any other. Sharing moments of longing and true admiration, their chemistry was palpable and seemingly unbreakable. Indeed, even after the shocking reveal of Vesper's betrayal, Bond's love remained unwavering. It's safe to assume that losing her is what ultimately drives his action and ambitions in the later films. Indeed, her loss creates a legacy that looms over the entire franchise as Vesper ultimately shapes the man we now know as Bond.

8 Alec and Nan

'The Spy Who Came in From the Cold' (1965)

Set during the height of the Cold War, US agent Alec Leamas (Richard Burton) is sent to East Germany as a pseudo defector, tasked to plant false information. But upon going deep undercover, Leamas finds himself arrested and caught in a wild web of conspiracies and sinister plots that not only risk his life, but those of whom he loves the most.

Based on the famed John le Carré novels, The Spy Who Came in From the Cold is a narrative that highlights the tragedy of espionage and warfare: everyone becomes a pawn that's used for political manipulation. Forging a relationship whilst he's undercover, Leamas' connection with Nan (Claire Bloom) appears to be sweet and true. Unfortunately, all is cut short when she becomes intertwined with his twisted mission. Seemingly symbolizing the light in his ever-darkening life, their relationship is a bitter-sweet one within the spy genre, especially with its tragic end.

7 Bond and Tracy

'On Her Majesty's Secret Service' (1969)

While on leave, British Agent James Bond (George Lazenby) stops a woman from drowning herself. Thankful for his actions, her father - the head of a powerful crime syndicate - gives Bond information regarding his archnemesis, Ernst Stavro Bloefield (Telly Savalas). Determined to take down his enemy, but also wanting to follow his heart and his growing bond with Tracy (Diana Rigg), 007 becomes torn.

Whilst fighting against his biggest foe, Bond finds himself falling in love. Starting off as a forced arrangement, but eventually growing sincere, Bond and Tracy seemingly become each other's savior. Indeed, their love grows so strong that they ultimately get married! But like most espionage tales, their love ends in devastation and tragedy. And once again, Bond is unexpectedly ripped away from living the fairytale life. Oh how cruel Ian Flemming can be.

6 Harry and Helen

'True Lies' (1994)

Struggling to keep up his double life as a suburban husband and secret agent, Harry's (Arnold Schwarzenegger) life becomes even more complicated when he finds out that his wife is having an affair with another man. Realizing that her motives lie in a deep desire for adventure, Harry crafts a plan to give Helen (Jamie Lee Curtis) just that. Unfortunately, this causes Helen to be caught in the crossfire of one of his secret missions.

As a wonderful mix of action, satire and romance, who would've thought Schwarzenegger and Curtis would stand out as a strong leading couple? Sure, their circumstances may be an exaggeration of reality, but the crux of their marital issues are very real for some. The feeling of stagnation in a relationship is no fun. So to see a couple's spark reignite and grow is simply beautiful to watch. Well done for making another classic, James Cameron. Well done.

5 Brian and Reggie

'Charade' (1963)

After returning from a holiday in the French Alps, Reggie (Audrey Hepburn) becomes a widow as her estranged husband gets murdered. Upon his death, she finds herself being pursued by three men wanting to take the money her husband supposedly stole. Now, with her life in danger, she turns to the charming man (Cary Grant) she met on her holiday. Little does she know, he isn't exactly who he claims to be.

Many call Charade "the most Hitchcock movie Hitchcock never made" - so it's safe to say it did something right. Besides its brilliant music and witty dialogue, the magic of Grant and Hepburn's performance is what ultimately takes the cake. Bouncing off each other's charm throughout the Golden Age, the duo is undeniably likable and enduring. Even with all the secrets and crazed twists and turns, they are always somehow drawn to one another, unable to ignore the chemistry they share. Indeed, for Reggie, this is especially clear as she consistently takes the romantic leap of faith to entrust the man who's only ever lied to her. On paper, this may seem like a red flag, but at least it all worked out in the end.

4 Jane and John

'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'

Despite seemingly living the perfect life, John (Brad Pitt) and Jane (Angelina Jolie) are struggling to keep their marriage afloat and alive. But things quickly take a turn once both realize they've each been secretly working as assassins for different firms. Now, with the two competing for the same target, they have no choice but to take each other out.

Of all the movies on this list, it's safe to say that no chemistry could ever match what Mr. & Mrs. Smith had. Obviously, most know why this was the case, but real relationship or not, the resulting connection between Pitt and Jolie is exactly what carried the film. Sleek, sexy and snarky, this duo showcased the glamorized spy life - albeit with a lot of dramatic flare. It would've been interesting to see what the sequel had in store, but alas, it wasn't meant to be. At least we now have a new show with its own special take on the story.

3 Max and Agent 99

'Get Smart' (2008)

With the identities of Control's spy agents being revealed by the terrorist syndicate, KAOS, the Chief has no choice but to promote his enthusiastic analyst, Maxwell Smart (Steve Carell), as a field agent - despite how bumbling he may be. Now, reluctantly partnered with veteran spy, Agent 99 (Anne Hathaway), the two must work together to stop KAOS and their evil plans.

In a modern reboot of the classic spy show, the relationship between Max and Agent 99 was a critical aspect that had to be done well. Luckily - and some would say surprisingly - Hathaway and Carell had the chemistry to pull this love story off. Utilizing a somewhat enemies-to-lovers trope, the two spies learn to navigate each other's antics and grow to like their partnership. Admiring each other's skills and determination, they share occasional moments of vulnerability that solidify the basis of a strong relationship. Sure, this movie may be goofy, but it's a fun watch - especially with this unlikely romance.

2 Roger and Eve

'North by Northwest' (1959)

When advertising executive Roger Thornhill (Cary Grant) is mistakenly identified as 'George Kaplan,' a government agent, he finds himself caught in a troubling situation. Now, chased down by a gang of foreign spies and the police, he eventually receives help from a beautiful woman named Eve Kendall (Eva Marie Saint). Little does he know, she harbors her own secrets and ulterior motives.

Where other spy couples lean towards charming and endearing, Roger and Eve are undoubtedly suave and sensual. With Eve being the real spy in their relationship, a subversion of expectations is seen as she harbors her own power, allowing the two to easily go toe-to-toe with one another in every scene they share. Indeed, from the exchanges of sexual innuendos to an entire racy visual gag - Hitchcock knows how to craft a magnetic film couple that fans can't take their eyes off.

1 Alicia and Devlin

'Notorious' (1946)

Set in the fresh aftermath of World War II, U.S. government agent, T.R. Devlin (Cary Grant), seeks to ensure that all Nazis are brought to justice. In doing so, he recruits Alicia Huberman (Ingrid Bergman), the American daughter of a convicted Nazi spy, to infiltrate the inner circle of Nazi scientists hiding out in Brazil. However, her mission becomes complicated as a relationship ensues between Devlin and Alicia, hindering her main task of seducing a leading member of the Farben executives.

As one of Hitchcock and Grant's early collaborations, Notorious showcases a relationship built on the complexities of power play, as well as the conflicting struggles of duty and passionate desire. Grant and Bergman were two of the greatest actors of their time, and were able to masterfully portray their characters' dangerous emotional tango as each undergoes their own sacrifices of love. Engaging in scenes that linger on tension and suspense, Alicia and Devlin's love story is an intense rollercoaster to witness.

