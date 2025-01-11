From James Bond to Mission Impossible, Hollywood has a long-standing love affair with spy movies. Typically, these films share a similar thread that makes the world of espionage alluring: suave leading men, ingenious gadgets, and an attractive sidekick to foil the villain’s world-ending plans. While many spy films lean into high-stakes drama and global threats, the genre isn’t all serious business.

Some spy movies brilliantly mix comedy, embrace campy charm, or poke fun at the classics, showcasing the genre’s versatility and enduring appeal. Whether it’s laugh-out-loud antics or thrilling action, spy movies continue to reinvent themselves for new generations. Celebrating this beloved genre, here’s a ranking of the 10 most entertaining spy movies, ranked.

10 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' (2014)

Director: Matthew Vaughn

The rebellious, directionless chav Gary “Eggsy” Unwin (Taron Egerton) figured that life was over when he got arrested- that is until the mysterious Harry Hart (Colin Firth) bails him out of jail. The sharply-suited Harry is no random stranger; he was superior to Eggsy’s late father in the Kingsman, a private intelligence service founded by the British elite. With nothing else going on for him, the reluctant yet well-meaning Eggsy takes on Harry’s offer to join the Kingsman, going from slop to spy.

Kingsman: The Secret Service not only has a solid story but also a degree of quirkiness to it. Featuring a megalomaniac eco-terrorist deadset on eliminating the human race to stop climate change, an assassin with prosthetic blades as weapons, and a shocking killing spree in a religious building, the shock factor keeps mounting on top of each other. Paired together with the camera’s fluid motions, audiences can feel as if they’re part of the bloody carnage.

9 ‘Johnny English’ (2003)

Director: Peter Howitt

A jab at the James Bond movies, Johnny English takes existing spy cliches and plays them around - Rowan Atkinson style, of course. Starring as the bumbling secret agent Johnny English, he is now Britain’s last hope after a deadly attack wipes out the nation’s top spies. With his loyal sidekick (Ben Miller), Johnny is tasked with recovering the stolen Crown Jewels, with French villain Pascal Sauvage (John Malkovich) the prime suspect.

Atkinson leaves behind his Mr. Bean persona for a more suave, if equally incompetent, spy. His talent for physical, slapstick comedy and deadpan delivery, paired with Malkovich’s over-the-top-villainry, turns every “serious” moment into comedy gold. While some jokes are predictable, the film affectionately honors its Bond roots without going too far.

8 'Get Smart' (2008)

Director: Peter Segal

A lighthearted action-comedy with sharp humor and well-crafted scenes, Get Smart brings out the personality in these otherwise very serious spies. Steve Carell stars as Maxwell Smart, an eager but bumbling CONTROL analyst who gets his big break as a field agent when the spy organization’s headquarters are compromised. Paired with the skilled and no-nonsense Agent 99 (Anne Hathaway), Max must stop the villainous KAOS from unleashing chaos.

Get Smart is smartly balanced thanks to its gags, nostalgic nods to the classic TV series, and fight scenes. Outside of the action side, the film’s humor is charmingly ridiculous, with one of its highlights being the dance battle between Maxwell and Agent 99. From the absurd gadgets (the cone of silence) to zippy one-liners from both characters, it’s an exciting, easy-to-follow spy flick.

7 'Spy' (2015)

Director: Paul Feig

Spy is the underdog story of the brilliant but desk-bound CIA analyst Susan Cooper (Melissa McCarthy). When her dashing field agent partner (Jude Law) is taken out of commission, the unassumingly capable Susan is pulled out of her office cubicle and sent straight to Europe for some actual spy work. Armed with gadgets, grit, and a lot of sass, Susan goes on a mission to save the world - while dodging insults from Rick Ford (Jason Statham), the ultimate macho caricature, and enduring her no-nonsense boss (Allison Janney).

Magnetic, hilarious, and endearing from the start, Spy spotlights McCarthy’s surprising action-star chops - a breath of fresh air compared to her usual “tropey” roles. Susan is a character who never likes to be underestimated but shows the right amount of vulnerability that makes audiences want to root for her as she saves the world. Complete with Feig’s trademark sharp, fast-paced script, The Spy is an action-filled comedic gem.

6 'The Man from U.N.C.L.E.' (2015)

Director: Guy Ritchie

Based on the original 1964 TV show, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. is a sleek, stylish spy thriller that’s not afraid to get all snappy and sardonic. Set against the unnerving tensions of the Cold War, CIA agent Napoleon Solo (Henry Cavill) and KGB operative Illya Kuryakin (Armie Hammer) are forced into an uneasy alliance to stop a criminal organization from using Gaby Teller’s (Alicia Vikander) father, a missing nuclear scientists, to build a devastating bomb.

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. puts the cool into the Cold War. With Cavill and Hammer leading the shindig, the film stands out thanks to its sharp humor, restrained yet clever action sequences, and a polished ‘60s aesthetic. Cavill’s suave Solo and Hammer’s stoic Kuryakin make for an unlikely duo. Sure, they get up all in each other’s business and beat the living crap out of each other from time to time. But if anybody’s going to save the world, it’s them.

5 'Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery' (1997)

Director: Jay Roach

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery is a groovy, laugh-out-loud flick that isn’t afraid to poke fun at the dryness commonly found in spy movies. Austin Powers (Mike Myers), a sex-obsessed British superspy from the Swinging ‘60s, is cryogenically frozen and revived in the ‘90s to stop his nemesis, Dr. Evil (Myers). Adjusting to a modern world where free love and wild antics are out of style, Powers brings his shagalicious flavor while battling Dr. Evil’s absurd nuclear schemes.

With crooked teeth, flamboyant outfits, and endless innuendos, Powers is another brilliant spoof of James Bond, reimagined with outrageous humor, wild innuendos that leave audiences blushing, and over-the-top characters. Dr. Evil, complete with his pinky-raising quirk, hairless cat Mr Bigglesworth, and eccentric henchmen, this campy adventure tears down the conventions of what a spy movie is.

4 'The Bourne Ultimatum’ (2007)

Director: Paul Greengrass

The Bourne Ultimatum is a relentless thrill ride that successfully cements Matt Damon’s name into the world of action films. Still haunted by his murky origins as a trained assassin, Jason Bourne (Damon), pursues to uncover the truth behind Operation Blackbriar - an even darker evolution of the notorious Project Treadstone.

Pursued by a ruthless CIA Deputy Director Noah Vosen (David Strathairn) Bourne’s constantly running, hiding, or fighting off Noah’s swarm of agents. From tense rooftop chases to gritty hand-to-hand combat, audiences can literally feel like they’re part of Bourne’s escape thanks to the film’s visceral, shaky yet steady camerawork. Tethering on a thin line between stability and security, The Bourne Ultimatum serves as the breaking point of Bourne’s overall journey to re-discovering himself.

3 'North by Northwest’ (1959)

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

North by Northwest is what happens when a snowball turns into an avalanche. New York City advertising executive Roger Thornhill (Cary Grant) is in the middle of a business lunch when two shady strangers kidnap and hold him hostage. Turns out, he’s mistaken for a man named George Kaplan - presumably a government agent wanted by a group of foreign spies. Desperate to get rid of his “new” identity, Roger attempts to track down this mysterious Kaplan, even if it takes him across the country.

With a simple, easy-to-follow premise, North by Northwest continuously takes it up a notch by putting Roger in increasingly alarming situations. One minute, Roger’s interrogated by Phillip Vandamm (James Mason), the next he’s being framed for murder, and the entire plot culminates into a physical brawl on top of Mount Rushmore. It’s amusing yet impressive to watch the bumbling civilian slowly morph into the spy he had no idea he would become.