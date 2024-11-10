It's hard to categorize films into simple genres nowadays. While it is possible, more and more subgenres appear to explain the premise of a movie more clearly. One such subgenre is spy films; paired initially with the thriller genre, spy movies can now be mixed with any genre it pleases, establishing itself as its own genre. The spy genre is ever-growing, whether based in reality like Argo or fantastical with extreme action like The Bourne franchise.

However, with so many legendary classics and revolutionary new hits, finding the perfect spy movie can be challenging. However, certain films present themselves as essential must-watch movies. To do so, they must either be critically acclaimed, beloved by fans, genre-defining/re-defined, revolutionize filmmaking, or influence future spy movies. With that being said, these ten films prove to be the most essential of the spy genre.

10 'Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy' (2011)

Directed by Tomas Alfredson

Image via StudioCanal

John le Carré is known as one of the greatest espionage writers, and that's hard to argue with, considering two of his adaptations make this list. The first is Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, set in the 1970s during the Cold War. With a Soviet double agent in the ranks of MI6, an aging spy returns to the line of duty to snuff out the mole, using whatever means necessary, creating a tense political thriller with little action.

Despite a lack of action, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy offers fans something much grander, with a thrilling espionage mystery that feels like a captivating puzzle, revealing itself piece by piece. Earning three Oscar nominations, including Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor, this film handled the source material with care. Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy is a complex mind game that doesn't look down on the audience, delivering a gripping, must-watch spy movie.

9 'Mission: Impossible' (1996)

Directed by Brian de Palma

Image via Paramount Pictures

Kicking off one of the biggest movie franchises, Mission: Impossible is a classic and inventive spy movie, with the final entry set to release in theaters in 2025. When his mentor is killed, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) is the primary suspect and must go on the run and figure out the truth. Putting together a makeshift team, he plans to break into a C.I.A. building and retrieve the files that will prove his innocence.

While many newer movies contain bigger and better action sequences, the original is more of a spy movie, not relying on just action but intriguing plots and daring stunts. Mission: Impossible created a unique hybrid of the spy and heist genres, accentuated by Cruise's impressive stunts. This inventive and high-powered spy movie proved to be a worldwide success and one of the most profitable and recognizable spy franchises, making the entire series a must-watch.

8 'The Lives of Others' (2006)

Directed by Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck

Image via Buena Vista International

Most spy films are helmed by noble protagonists who must undertake grueling missions to protect their country against external or internal threats, making the audience root for them. However, The Lives of Others takes a different approach. In 1983, it followed a Stasi officer who, with suspicions of them joining the Communist Party, spying on a famous playwright and his actress wife. However, when his official takes a liking to the wife, Gerd Weisler (Ulrich Muhe) is forced to get the playwright out of the picture.

Even when spy movies eschew action, they usually feature righteous goals, but The Lives of Others deviated from the formula, highlighting the harrowing truth agents go through, leading to an empathetic film. This movie not only re-defined how spy movies could be told but also influenced real-life spies, with many coming forward about their forced injustices, leading to countries changing their policies, making The Lives of Others an essential spy movie for fans to understand the dark, realistic side of espionage.

The Lives of Others Release Date March 30, 2007 Director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck Cast Ulrich Mühe , Martina Gedeck , Sebastian Koch , Ulrich Tukur Runtime 137 minutes Main Genre Drama

RENT ON AMAZON

7 'Army of Shadows' (1969)

Directed by Jean-Pierre Melville