Spy movies can take many different forms, as the genre has been very popular ever since the initial wave in popularity of the James Bond franchise after the release of Dr. No in 1962. There was obviously a lot of interest in where the genre was headed, as recent events in the Cold War served as a reminder that what was going on in the world of espionage was actually very real.

That being said, many of the best spy movies ever made are also quite entertaining, and aren’t afraid to take a more comical look at what espionage might look like. Even if spycraft is a real thing, that doesn’t mean that cinema can’t subvert expectations and turn the stories into more broad entertainment that aren’t afraid to get silly. Here are ten spy movies that have the most fun, ranked.

10 ‘The Man From U.N.C.L.E.’ (2015)

Directed by Guy Ritchie

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. was a terrific reboot of the classic television series of the same name by Guy Ritchie, who was already established as a veteran of making goofy gangster comedies. Henry Cavill gave the best performance of his career as Napoleon Solo, a former thief turned secret agent who is assigned to work alongside a Soviet Union spy (Armie Hammer) in order to prevent a wealthy tycoon (Elizabeth Debicki) from unleashing chaos on the world.

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. uses the best of Ritchie’s filmmaking style, with wildly energetic action scenes, non-linear narrative sequencing, clever needle drops, and a lot of slow motion. It’s one of the best buddy cop films since the original Lethal Weapon, and certainly could fill the spy movie void for cinephiles who had grown weary that the modern Bond films had gotten too dark and violent.

9 ‘Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery’ (1997)

Directed by Jay Roach

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery is one of the quintessential spy movie spoofs of all-time, and was a true example of Mike Myers being at the height of his powers. Myers was able to spoof both Bond and his regular rogue’s gallery by taking on the dual roles of the 1960s secret agent Austin Powers and the maniacal supervillain Dr. Evil.

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery is quite clever in how it lampoons classic spy films, but never feels like it is mean-spirited or cynical. Although the number of great comedy sequels are actually rather few and far between, but both Austin Powers in Goldmember and Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me were satisfying follow ups that managed to give Myers room to expand on the character’s legacy and work in even more silly, ridiculous side characters.

8 ‘GoldenEye’ (1995)

Directed by Martin Campbell

GoldenEye was a serious return to form for the Bond franchise that launched Pierce Brosnan as the latest 007. In addition to having one of the best Bond villains ever in Sean Bean as the traitorous MI6 agent formerly known as “006,” GoldenEye also introduced a new version of the agency’s head, M, played by the future Academy Award-winning actress Judi Dench.

Brosnan was a great 007, and it is unfortunate that the subsequent films Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, and Die Another Day did not give him the strong writing that he needed to take the character in an interesting direction. That being said, the brilliant stunts and clever humor within GoldenEye makes it easily one of the most purely entertaining Bond movies ever made; it’s also a great way to convert non-Bond fans to the series.

7 ‘Mission: Impossible- Ghost Protocol’ (2011)

Directed by Brad Bird

Mission: Impossible- Ghost Protocol was the boost of energy that the Mission: Impossible franchise needed, as the veteran Pixar director Brad Bird proved to be the right person to steer the saga in an exciting new direction. While it is almost easy to take the charisma that Tom Cruise brings to the role of Ethan Hunt for granted, Mission: Impossible- Ghost Protocol gave more room to some of the franchise’s most valued supporting players, including Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) and William Brandt (Jeremy Renner).

Although the film is not without its fantastic villains, the real star of Mission: Impossible- Ghost Protocol is the setpieces, as seeing Cruise scale one of the tallest buildings in the world is exactly what the Mission: Impossible franchise has always been about. The fact that Cruise risks his life for the sake of entertainment is always a drawing factor.

6 ‘Top Secret!’ (1984)

Directed by Jim Abrahams, David Zucker, and Jerry Zucker

Top Secret! is a classic spoof film that gave Val Kilmer one of his breakout roles as a rock’n’roll star (loosely modeled after Elvis Presley) who is assigned to go undercover as a secret agent. As with all of the films directed by Jim Abrahams, David Zucker, and Jerry Zucker, there’s just the right blend of genuine satire and laugh-out-loud goofiness. The use of genuinely entertaining musical numbers added an authenticity to the film that many of its spoof movie competitors lacked.

Top Secret! revealed the merits of Kilmer’s star potential, as he was always just as well suited for sillier roles as he was for more intense action thrillers. Top Secret! was able to satirize a very specific moment in popular culture revolving around eccentric personalities, and in that sense, it has aged very well as a product of its time.

5 ‘Spy' (2015)

Directed by Paul Feig

It's no secret that Melissa McCarthy's filmography is uneven, often outright unworthy of the two-time Emmy winner's formidable talents. Four years after her breakthrough in Bridesmaids, the actress delivered what might be her best big-screen performance in an action comedy that garnered impressive box-office and substantial critical acclaim.

McCarthy is at once hilarious and sympathetic as Susan Cooper, a repressed CIA operative called to action after the death of a colleague. Rose Byrne and Jason Statham arguably steal the movie however, in top, raunchy comedic form as an arms dealer's daughter and a catastrophically incompetent agent, respectively. Spy is easily the second-greatest collaboration between McCarthy and Paul Feig.

4 ‘Kingsman: The Secret Service’ (2015)

Directed by Matthew Vaughn

Kingsman: The Secret Service was a throwback to the classic era of Bond films that took the genre in a decidedly R-Rated director, which isn’t all that unexpected considering the abrasive direction that Matthew Vaughn took with his previous films Kick-Ass and Layer Cake. While the sheer amount of violence may be too much for audiences with softer stomachs, Kingsman: The Secret Service featured a star-making performance by Taron Egerton as the young spy recruit Eggsy.

Although Egerton’s youthful charisma allowed for a younger audience to connect with the story, the real shock of Kingsman: Secret Service was Colin Firth in the role of Harry Hart, a veteran agent of the Kingsman that serves as Eggy’s mentor. Seeing an actor like Firth, best known for his work in romantic comedies, become an action hero made for a very unexpected surprise.

3 ‘True Lies’ (1994)

Directed by James Cameron

True Lies isn’t just one of the greatest action films of the 1990s, but one of best showcases for why James Cameron is a much smarter filmmaker than he has ever been given credit for. In a twist on the traditional secret agent movie, True Lies centers on a veteran spy (Arnold Schwarzenegger) who is forced to tell the truth about his real identity to his wife (Jamie Lee Curtis), who becomes inadvertently involved in the adventure.

True Lies is actually a really great romantic comedy, as the chemistry between Curtis and Schwarzenegger actually has a sense of authenticity. That being said, True Lies is also most certainly a Cameron film, and delivers with a riveting third act climax that is worthy of the action in Terminator 2: Judgment Day or Aliens in terms of scope, scale, and raw emotional impact.

True Lies

2 ‘Red’ (2010)

Directed by Robert Schwentke

Red is one of the most underrated comic book movies ever made, as it was based on a limited run of DC comics that earned a cult following. Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman, Helen Mirren, and John Malkovich star as a group of “retired, extremely dangerous” former assassins who are forced to reunite on a new mission after unveiling a conspiracy linked to the Vice President of the United States (Julian McMahon).

Red examines the reality of aging within the context of an espionage adventure, and allows its cast to poke fun at the fact that they aren’t getting any younger. The film’s sequel Red 2 was not nearly as bad as its toxic reputation suggests, but sadly the developments surrounding Willis’ health may make it impossible for a third and final entry in the series to ever come to fruition.

1 ‘Goldfinger’ (1964)

Directed by Guy Hamilton

Goldfinger is the epitome of what a Bond movie should be, and certainly inspired many of the precedents that the rest of the series would conform to. Many of the recurring hallmarks of the Bond franchise were established in Goldfinger, including the elaborate opening musical number, the iconic Aston Martin, the various cool gadgets, the alluring love interests, and the cheeky sense of humor.

Goldfinger is highly aware of how inherently goofy it is, and allowed Sean Connery to be just as charismatic as he needed to be. Although the Bond franchise had developed films that are deeper, such as Skyfall or On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, Goldfinger is by far the most entertaining installment in a franchise that has existed for over six decades, and will likely continue into the near future when Daniel Craig’s replacement is eventually decided on.

