The spy movie genre isn’t necessarily one that is often associated with comedy, as it has been dominated by massive franchises like the James Bond series, the Mission: Impossible saga, and the films based on the Bourne novels. Real-life developments in the world of espionage may have made filmmakers ever more skeptical about making light of the profession. Still, there is always room for good comedies to take a different look at the situation.

Many hilarious spy films make fun of the genre and often succeed in lampooning many of the recurring archetypes that commonly appear within the genre. Comedy films can often offer more astute commentary than their dramatic counterparts, and many of these silly spy adventures have something serious to say about the state of the world of espionage. These are the funniest spy movies, hilarious efforts that find a way to balance the high stakes of the spy genre with the biting wit of a great comedy.

10 ‘Spies Like Us’ (1985)

Directed by John Landis

Spies Like Us is a classic buddy adventure comedy from director John Landis, who is known for making outrageous slapstick films like Animal House and Blues Brothers. The film stars Chevy Chase and Dan Aykroyd as a pair of dim-witted lower-level employees in the government agency who find themselves working on actual field assignments and going on a real mission.

Spies Like Us is a great underdog story, as the characters that Chase and Aykroyd play have to face the skepticism of their peers, who don’t believe that they will ever have the opportunity to become real heroes. Although it’s a film that puts a significant emphasis on making the viewers laugh, there are some genuinely well-directed action scenes involving skis that show Landis’ merits as a technical filmmaker. It’s certainly more exhilarating than a standard buddy comedy.

9 ‘Kingsman: The Secret Service’ (2015)

Directed by Matthew Vaughn

Kingsman: The Secret Service was an abrasive, hyper-violent recontextualization of the spy movie that allowed Matthew Vaughn to show his love for classic Bond films by dialing everything up to the extreme. Based on the acclaimed graphic novels of the same name by Mark Millar, Kingsman: The Secret Service focuses on young Eggsy (Taron Egerton), who is recruited by the enigmatic spy Harry (Colin Firth) to join a secret espionage organization tasked with protecting the world from larger-than-life threats.

Refreshing and delightfully over-the-top, Kingsman: The Secret Service is particularly hilarious because of its performances. The comedic banter between Egerton and Firth provides the film with some of its best laughs, but the biggest scene-stealer is Samuel L. Jackson, whose flamboyant supervillain is the type of character who can be both uproarious and surprisingly terrifying all at once.

8 ‘Red’ (2010)

Directed by Robert Schwentke

Red has a genius premise for an action film and was loosely based on a popular DC comic book series of the same name. The film stars Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman, John Malkovich, and Helen Mirren as a group of aging assassins who are forced to return to active duty when a conspiracy threatens to overturn the United States government.

Red finds humor in its characters, all past their prime and without the same agility and enthusiasm for their line of work that they did when they were far younger and more fresh-faced. While Willis has always had a great sense of humor, his ability to poke fun at himself by playing an older action star is one of the more intentionally goofy roles of his entire career. Even if the film’s sequel was a bit of a disappointment, Red remains a pleasant surprise and one of the funniest spy movies of the 2010s.

7 ‘Burn After Reading’ (2008)

Directed by Joel and Ethan Coen

Burn After Reading is everything that one may have expected from a spy thriller directed by the Coen brothers, as it inverts expectations by showing how dangerous it could be if really stupid characters were given control over important government secrets. Much of the film’s success comes from the subversive casting, which includes John Malkovich as an embittered retiring spy, George Clooney as a charismatic field agent, and Brad Pitt as a dim-witted gym trainer.

The film has the trademark dark sense of humor reflective of the Coens’ streak of disturbing content, as seen in Fargo and No Country For Old Men. The cast is game to make themselves as absurd as possible, especially Clooney, who is well-matched with the Coens' usual collaborator, Frances McDormand. Although some of the more graphic death scenes may disturb viewers, Burn After Reading is a hilarious spy thriller for those who enjoy comedies that are a little bit more cynical.

6 ‘Charade’ (1963)

Directed by Stanley Donan

Charade is often referred to as “the greatest Alfred Hitchcock film he never directed,” as it shares a lot in common with the many great thrillers directed by The Master of Suspense. Cary Grant and Audrey Hepburn star in this action-packed romp as two tourists who are mistaken for secret agents and forced to travel around the world on an unusual mission.

Given that director Stanley Donan has already directed many musicals early on in his career, Charade is briskly paced with brilliantly designed set pieces that poke fun at how hilariously awry the over-the-top schemes in spy movies could go if they were ever attempted in real life. If the technical merits weren’t enough, the excellent chemistry between Grant and Hepburn at the height of their careers makes Charade a great slice of action and romance that is never dull in the slightest.

Charade Release Date December 5, 1963 Cast Cary Grant , Audrey Hepburn , Walter Matthau , James Coburn , George Kennedy , Dominique Minot , Ned Glass , Jacques Marin Runtime 113 minutes Writers Peter Stone , Marc Behm

5 ‘Spy’ (2015)

Directed by Paul Feig

Spy is another successful collaboration between director Paul Feig and Melissa McCarthy after the success of Bridesmaids, but it took an admittedly more action-packed take on a somewhat similar style of humor. McCarthy stars as a secret agency analyst who decides to go hunt down an international terrorist (Rose Byrne) when the spy she is monitoring (Jude Law) goes missing in the line of duty.

McCarthy is excellent at playing a bumbling hero who is nonetheless very competent at her job, showing that she doesn’t always have to be the butt of a joke. However, Spy's scene-stealer is actually Jason Statham, a pleasant surprise that should've earned him far more recognition. His role as an egocentric, toxically campy spy with a superiority complex is a great parody of the characters that he typically plays in action films like The Expendables or The Fast and the Furious franchises.

4 ‘Confessions of A Dangerous Mind’ (2003)

Directed by George Clooney

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind was an unusual directorial debut for George Clooney, who decided to step behind the camera to tell a frankly unbelievable true story about an ambitious game show host (Sam Rockwell) who masqueraded as a secret agent for the CIA. Given that the film is from the perspective of Rockwell’s character, there are several instances in which the viewer must question how much of the truth they are actually getting.

Rockwell is such a naturally gifted performer that he is able to make every scene funnier, even when the film is dealing with more serious themes regarding CIA conspiracies. The fact that viewers may be able to finish it and still have questions regarding what actually happened speaks to the success of this underappreciated gem. Indeed, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind excels at parodying the consuming nature of actual espionage operations.

3 ‘The Informant!’ (2009)

Directed by Steven Soderbergh

The Informant! is easily one of the most underrated films of Matt Damon’s career, as he plays a comically aloof whistleblower whose sheer lack of any confidence or charisma couldn’t make him more different than the hero of the Bourne films. The Informant! tells the incredible true story of Mike Whitacre, a high-performing ASM employee who becomes an undercover agent to inform on the company’s price-fixing scandal but eventually ends up embezzling millions of dollars.

Wild and biting, The Informant! turns the espionage genre on its head, showing how award and uncomfortable an undercover operation can actually be. Although the film is as obsessed with mastering minor details as any other entry in Steven Soderbergh’s filmography, it’s the brave performance by Damon that makes The Informant! such a hilarious romp that gets surprisingly edgy by the time it reaches its conclusion.

2 ‘Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery’ (1997)

Directed by Jay Roach

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery kicked off the incredible career of Mike Meyers, a Saturday Night Live breakout star who initially gained fame with his cult classic comedies Wayne’s World and So I Married An Ax Murderer. Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery served as a hilarious parody of the James Bond franchise, with Meyers as an MI6 agent from the 1960s who is brought back to the modern day to help save the world. The fact that Meyers also played the central antagonist, Dr. Evil, makes the entire concept even funnier.

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery is filled with the bad puns, sexual humor, and comic malapropism one would expect from Myers. However, Austin Powers is so unexpectedly charming, and the film's self-awareness is so fun and accurate in its parody of the Bond movies that audiences couldn't resist it. Austin Powers transformed popular culture and recontextualized James Bond as a character, too. The film ended up inspiring two sequels, which surprisingly managed to hold up to the legacy of the initial installment.