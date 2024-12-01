Spy movies have captivated audiences for generations, evolving with the changing landscapes of geopolitics and market trends to encompass a wide range of subgenres. But whether they’re intelligent and introspective dramas, loud and explosive actioners, or something in between, a good spy movie always keeps your eyes glued to the screen and your heart pumping high. Netflix has a vast library of spy films, some better than others. So, we’ve saved you the trouble of endless browsing by putting together a handpicked list of the very best. Read on to discover our selection of the best spy movies on Netflix right now.

For more recommendations, be sure to check out our lists of the best movies and shows on Netflix, the best thrillers on Netflix, and the best action movies on Netflix.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Netflix.

‘Operation Mincemeat’ (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 83% | IMDb: 6.6/10

Operation Mincemeat Release Date April 1, 2022 Director John Madden Cast Colin Firth , Matthew Macfadyen , Kelly Macdonald , Penelope Wilton , Johnny Flynn , Jason Isaacs Mark Gatiss , Hattie Morahan , Paul Ritter , Simon Russell Beale , Lorne MacFadyen , Markus von Lingen , Ruby Bentall , Alex Jennings , Ellie Haddington , Nicholas Rowe , Will Keen , Mark Bonnar , James Fleet , Alexander Beyer , Nico Birnbaum , Pep Tosar , Alba Brunet , Pedro Casablanc , Óscar Zafra Runtime 128 minutes Expand

Directed by John Madden and written by Michelle Ashford, Operation Mincemeat is a true-story spy drama that presents a fictionalized account of a real World War II operation. Based on Ben Macintyre's eponymous book, the film is set in 1943 and stars Colin Firth and Matthew Macfadyen as British officers who hatch a daring scheme to misdirect the Nazis. The movie also stars Kelly Macdonald, Penelope Wilton, Johnny Flynn, Jason Isaacs, and more, with the late Paul Ritter in his final film appearance.

Operation Mincemeat premiered at the 2021 British Film Festival in Australia and received largely favorable reviews from critics. While it does take some liberties with its source material, the movie is still an engaging war drama that stays largely true to life. Of course, it helps that the real-life story the film’s based on is just as outlandish and exciting as any great spy movie. The movie also presents a soft “origin” story for the James Bond series, with Bond creator Ian Fleming (Johnny Flynn) playing a critical role in the operation.

Watch on Netflix

‘Salt’ (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes: 62% | IMDb: 6.5/10

Starring Angelina Jolie as the titular spy, Salt is an action thriller film directed by Phillip Noyce and written by Kurt Wimmer. The movie follows CIA Operative Evelyn Salt, who goes on the run from the agency after she is accused of being a Russian sleeper agent. As we learn more about Salt’s past, her true allegiances become increasingly unclear. Besides Jolie, the film also stars Liev Schreiber, Daniel Olbrychski, August Diehl, and Chiwetel Ejiofor in significant roles.

Salt received mixed but largely favorable reviews when it premiered in 2010 and grossed over $200 million worldwide. The film’s plot is quite predictable and, in parts, ridiculous, with a very unrealistic story that falls apart at the slightest prodding. However, the movie’s stuntwork and performances, especially Jolie’s, are excellent. All the intense action scenes are performed with practical stunts and mind-blowingly well-crafted. Salt went on to earn a number of accolades as well, including an Academy Award nomination for Best Sound Mixing.

Watch on Netflix

‘Anna’ (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 34% | IMDb: 6.6/10

Anna Run Time 1 hr 59 min Director Luc Besson Release Date June 21, 2019 Actors Sasha Luss, Luke Evans, Cillian Murphy, Helen Mirren

Written, produced, and directed by Luc Besson, Anna is an action thriller movie that follows a Russian assassin in Paris. When the titular assassin, played by Sasha Luss, realizes that her bosses will never let her be free, she strikes a deal with the CIA to become a double agent. But there is more to Anna and her plans than it seems. Besides Luss, the film features Luke Evans, Cillian Murphy, Helen Mirren, and Alexander Petrov in lead roles.

Anna wasn’t particularly successful, critically or commercially, when it first premiered in 2019. Many critics negatively compared the film to Besson’s La Femme Nikita, which features many of the same tropes and similar characters. While it’s true that Anna is no Nikita, the film is fairly entertaining, especially as an easy-binging streaming movie. The plot is largely forgettable, but the movie does have a satisfying ending and great performances along the way, especially by Luss, Murphy, and Mirren.

Watch on Netflix

‘Spy Game’ (2001)

Rotten Tomatoes: 64% | IMDb: 7.1/10

Spy Game is a 2001 action thriller directed by Tony Scott from a screenplay by Michael Frost Beckner and David Arata. The movie follows a veteran CIA operative on his last day as he is interrogated about an asset he recruited years ago who has been captured by the Chinese. The film stars Robert Redford as Case Officer Nathan D. Muir and Brad Pitt as his friend and asset, Tom Bishop. Catherine McCormack, Stephen Dillane, Larry Bryggman, and more appear in supporting roles.

Essentially an American take on John le Carré-style spy dramas, Spy Game received positive reviews from critics when it premiered in 2001. Despite largely being set in an interrogation room, the film uses flashbacks and layered dialogue to flesh out its story in thrilling ways. Anchored by Redford’s masterful performance, the movie explores the bonds that form between operatives in the field while contrasting that with the uncaring attitude with which the higher-ups treat their assets. It’s an energetic yet grounded story with some fascinating characters and a style that keeps you rooted to your seat throughout its two-hour runtime.

Watch on Netflix

‘Safe House’ (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes: 52% | IMDb: 6.7/10

Safe House is an action thriller film directed by Daniel Espinosa in his English-language debut and written by David Guggenheim. Set in Cape Town, South Africa, the movie stars Ryan Reynolds as a low-level CIA officer forced to protect an international criminal, played by Denzel Washington, when their safe house is attacked by mercenaries. The film also features Vera Farmiga, Brendan Gleeson, Sam Shepard, Rubén Blades, Nora Arnezeder, and Robert Patrick in leading roles.

Safe House had a mixed critical reception when it premiered in February 2012, receiving praise for its performances but criticism for its story and editing. Despite the reviews, the film was a hit at the box office, earning over $200 million worldwide. The movie’s plot is quite predictable and full of genre cliches; however, Washington and Reynolds deliver excellent performances that help make the film a lot more enjoyable than it would otherwise be. Those performances and the well-paced suspense make Safe House an entertaining watch — even if it isn’t a particularly memorable one.

Watch on Netflix

‘The Man from U.N.C.L.E.’ (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes: 68% | IMDb: 7.2/10

A film adaptation of the eponymous 1964 MGM series, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. was directed by Guy Ritchie, who also co-wrote the film with Lionel Wigram. Set during the Cold War, the movie follows a dashing CIA agent and his KGB counterpart as they are forced to work together to stop a dangerous criminal organization. Henry Cavill and Armie Hammer star as the two central agents, with Alicia Vikander, Elizabeth Debicki, Luca Calvani, Jared Harris, Hugh Grant, and more in key roles.

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. wasn’t well-received when it premiered, getting mixed reviews from critics and bombing at the box office. However, the film has found quite a fan following in the years since its release. Sure, the plot is uneven and not particularly deep, but the film is undeniably fun, with charismatic performances, well-crafted action set pieces, and a sense of humor that harkens back to the golden years of spy cinema. It’s an underrated but satisfying spy thriller, and if you ever wondered what a Bond movie made by Guy Ritchie would look like, this film is the answer.

Watch on Netflix

‘Munich – The Edge of War’ (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 85% | IMDb: 6.8/10

Munich – The Edge of War Run Time 2 hr 11 min Director Christian Schwochow Release Date January 14, 2022 Actors George MacKay, Jannis Niewöhner, Jeremy Irons, Sandra Hüller, Liv Lisa Fries, August Diehl, Jessica Brown Findlay, Anjli Mohindra, Ulrich Matthes

Directed by Christian Schwochow and written by Ben Power, Munich – The Edge of War is a period spy thriller based on Robert Harris’s 2017 novel Munich. The film is set in 1938, with Hitler preparing to invade Czechoslovakia while the UK government desperately tries to negotiate for peace. As world leaders convene in Munich for a conference that could make or break the peace in Europe, the world's fate falls on two former classmates: a British civil servant and a German diplomat. The movie stars George MacKay, Jannis Niewöhner, Jeremy Irons, Alex Jennings, Sandra Hüller, and more.

Munich – The Edge of War had its world premiere at the 2021 BFI London Film Festival, receiving largely positive reviews from critics. While the film is a fictionalized account of the Munich conference, it shows great care in its depiction of complex political maneuvering on all sides of the war. Expertly directed and full of compelling performances, Munich – The Edge of War is a gripping film that takes familiar historical events and adds new layers by exploring a personal story of friendship.

Watch on Netflix

‘U-571’ (2000)

Rotten Tomatoes: 68% | IMDb: 6.6/10

An Academy Award-winning submarine film, U-571 was directed by Jonathan Mostow, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Sam Montgomery and David Ayer. Set during World War II, the film follows a group of American submariners who board a German submarine in order to capture an Enigma cipher machine. The movie stars Matthew McConaughey, Bill Paxton, Harvey Keitel, Jon Bon Jovi, Jake Weber, and Matthew Settle.

U-571 premiered in April 2000 to largely favorable reviews from critics. The film was also quite successful at the box office, but it did receive some criticism for its highly fictional plot. In reality, the first Allied soldiers to capture an Enigma machine were British, not American, and that’s just one of the many inaccuracies in the film. U-571 is by no means a true-to-history document, but it is a tense and engaging movie about wartime espionage with great cinematography and performances. The movie received two Academy Award nominations, winning the award for Best Sound Editing.

Watch on Netflix