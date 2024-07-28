The Big Picture Spy films offer tension, glamour, and rising stakes, making them ideal for satisfying cinema experiences.

Hitchcock and Bond films dominate the spy genre, showcasing iconic characters and thrilling narratives.

These top spy movies, like Casino Royale and The 39 Steps, deliver flawlessly executed action with comedy, tragedy and romance.

There are so many, countless reasons the world of spies and espionage naturally lends itself to satisfying cinema. There's the tension that comes with never wanting to be found out, and the deadliness and unpredictability of it all, the rising stakes. And though some spy films notably take a more grounded approach, it's easy to take these stories in a direction that's glamorous, globe-trotting.

Any list of the greatest, most influential and rewatchable films in the spy genre will naturally heavily feature the work of Alfred Hitchcock, and the historic James Bond franchise. Frankly, this shouldn't be surprising as Hitchcock was by some metrics the single most prolific film director of studio films, and Bond's longevity as a franchise is all but unmatched. That isn't to say there isn't more the spy genre—there's a lot more, in fact—but history is history, and it's impossible to deny or even shortchange certain legacies. The following are all among the best spy movies of all time, each pretty much flawless from start to finish.

10 'Casino Royale' (2006)

Directed by Martin Campbell

Image via EON Productions.

Following the financially successful but nevertheless disastrous (as in, just on a purely reputational level) Die Another Day, the world's most famous spy disappeared for years. As a bit of providence, Eon had acquired the rights to Ian Fleming's origin story a few years prior. After a much-hyped search for a new Bond, producers reinvented 007 in Casino Royale, starring Daniel Craig. GoldenEye director Martin Campbell returned to the helm in a taut thriller that sees Bond achieve "00" status before facing Mads Mikkelsen's terrorist Le Chiffre in a high-stakes Montenegro poker game.

This was the first James Bond movie written after 9/11, and a more grounded and less outlandish approach was a matter of necessity. Perhaps the most important card on the table here, though, was the love story. Eva Green haunts as double agent Vesper Lynd, and Campbell (along with screenwriters Neal Purvis, Robert Wade and Paul Haggis) delivers a flawless action film that's also a tragic romance of real weight, wiith the moments that define Bond ("The job's done. And the b*tch is dead"). Bond is the most compelling franchise lead of all time because he never stops bleeding.

9 'The 39 Steps' (1935)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Alfred Hitchcock had directed many terrific thrillers before 1935, like The Lodger, Blackmail, and The Man Who Knew Too Much, but The 39 Steps is unequivocally the Master of Suspense's first masterpiece. Robert Donat and Madeleine Carroll star in the brisk, zippy sub-90-minute picture about Hannay, a wrong man (which would evolve into perhaps Hitchcock's most revisited trope) accused of murder as he unravels the quintessential MacGuffin that's in the title whilst falling in love with plucky bystander Pamela.

Even Orson Welles called The 39 Steps "a masterpiece," and this really is the moment Hitchcock took full command of all the elements as a filmmaker; the enterprise is relentlessly paced, tense and quite romantic. The two leads spend pretty much the entirety of the movie fighting bitterly, then once the truth is exposed and the conspiracy is unraveled, Hitchcock ends the picture with a quiet shot of Hannay and Pamela holding hands. It works. It's all so tremendously effective to this day.

The 39 Steps Release Date June 6, 1935 Director Alfred Hitchcock Cast Robert Donat , John Laurie Runtime 86 minutes Main Genre Thriller Writers Charles Bennett , Ian Hay Expand

Directed by John Frankenheimer

Image via United Artists

John Frankenheimer's iconic political thriller is a scary and unusual picture about a Korean War veteran who's brainwashed by communists, based on the 1959 novel of the same name by Richard Condon. Frank Sinatra, Laurence Harvey and Janet Leigh star, but everyone is upstaged by Angela Lansbury as a ruthless, villainous political matriarch. Nearly half of the movie's $2 million budget was Sinatra's salary, but Lansbury would go on to win a Golden Globe and receive an Oscar nod for her work here.

The Manchurian Candidate was remade rather successfully in 2004, by none other than Oscar winner Jonathan Demme. The late great humanist directed the modernization starring Denzel Washington and Meryl Streep in that close-up-heavy, airtight kind of way that made The Silence of the Lambs arguably the greatest of all thrillers. It's a remake that's more than worth checking out for the performances and direction, but Frankenheimer's original is king, not least of all because it's such a confidently odd film.

The Manchurian Candidate (1962) Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US An American POW in the Korean War is brainwashed as an unwitting assassin for an international Communist conspiracy. Release Date October 24, 1962 Director John Frankenheimer Cast Frank Sinatra , Janet Leigh , Angela Lansbury , Henry Silva Runtime 126 minutes Main Genre Thriller Writers Richard Condon , George Axelrod , John Frankenheimer Expand

7 'The Lady Vanishes' (1938)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Two years before David O. Selznick summoned him across the pond (for a slam-dunk Best Picture-winning Hollywood debut with Rebecca), Hitchcock made what stands as more than likely the single best film of his oft-overlooked, often incredible British period. Margaret Lockwood stars as an English traveler who will stop at nothing to discover the truth about the disappearance of the elderly Miss Froy (Dame May Whitty) along with the help of a scrappy, oddly hunky clarinetist (Michael Redgrave).

Based on the 1936 novel The Wheel Spins, The Lady Vanishes would be remade numerous times for the big and small screens, but never bettered. A notable re-imagining is the 2005 airborne thriller Flightplan that's a little overblown, but powerfully acted by Jodie Foster. There are a few films in history that have blended the elements of suspense, romance, and comedy to perfection quite like The Lady Vanishes; the only real competitors that come to mind are Hitchcock's own North by Northwest and perhaps Stanley Donen's Charade.

The Lady Vanishes Run Time 1 hr 37 min Director Alfred Hitchcock Release Date October 7, 1938 Actors Margaret Lockwood, Michael Redgrave Paul, Lukas, Dame May Whitty

6 'On Her Majesty's Secret Service' (1969)

Directed by Peter R. Hunt

Image via Eon Productions

It would make sense that Christopher Nolan's favorite James Bond movie is what was long seen as something of the storied franchise's black sheep. Over time, it's become harder to deny On Her Majesty's Secret Service as anything less than damn near perfect. The disarmingly personal narrative sees Bond (this time played by one-time-only Bond George Lazenby) discover biological warfare while hiding out at Piz Gloria, nemesis Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Telly Savalas)'s lair in the Alps. Meanwhile, Bond falls madly in love with Teresa di Vicenzo (Diana Rigg), a headstrong countess who's on suicide watch.

There's long been a school of thought suggesting On Her Majesty's Secret Service might be the best James Bond movie if and only if Connery had returned. That movie doesn't exist, but all the same this theory makes less sense the more you think about it. Lazenby's performance actually works very well; this is Fleming's great love story, and the film benefits from a more nimble, sensitive Bond. The most visually breathtaking Bond film (save for maybe Skyfall, and that's just a maybe) ends with the series' greatest moment of pathos: Bond is ready to give up the service for Tracy Bond, and she's shot dead on their wedding day. It's perhaps the most crucial moment in all of Fleming's texts, and everything about the moment on film, including Lazenby's performance, is delivered perfectly.

On Her Majesty's Secret Service Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date December 12, 1969 Director Peter R. Hunt Cast George Lazenby , Diana Rigg , Telly Savalas , Gabriele Ferzetti , Ilse Steppat , Angela Scoular Runtime 142 Main Genre Action Writers Simon Raven , Richard Maibaum , Ian Fleming Tagline Far up! Far out! Far more! James Bond 007 is back! Website http://www.mgm.com/view/movie/1411/On-Her-Majesty%E2%80%99s-Secret-Service/ Expand

5 'The Bourne Ultimatum' (2007)

Directed by Paul Greengrass

Image via Universal Pictures

In 2006, Paul Greengrass made one of the best movies of all time, a movie that many understandably bombed at the box office because not many people really wanted to see it. That was United 93, about the doomed flight of 9/11 that never made its target due to a passenger revolt. Following a Best Director Oscar nod for United 93, Greengrass returned to the Matt Damon Jason Bourne franchise, in the best and fastest-paced of a near-perfect spy trilogy (the later Bourne films weren't on this level). Damon returned in top form as an amnesiac, elite killing machine who's desperately piecing together pieces of his past—and, well—identity.

One of the most noteworthy ways the Bourne movies set themselves apart from Bond is in their relative realism (Bond tried to be Bourne once, in Quantum of Solace, which sucked miserably). Some took issue with the shaky cam (it's really not a big deal here), but Ultimatum was generally praised for exceptional technical merits, even for its uncommonly accurate depiction of computer hacking. Ultimatum is an immersive and thrilling experience with great performances from Damon and the supporting cast (including Julia Stiles, Joan Allen, Scott Glenn, and David Straithairn).

4 'From Russia With Love' (1963)

Directed by Terence Young

Image via United Artists

The rather instantly successful Eon Bond movies didn't follow the order of Fleming's novels, and they didn't really need to. Following the substantial success of relatively low-budget Dr. No, producers were quick to move forward with the more ambitious if still relatively understated From Russia With Love, which sees Connery's Bond face Soviet adversaries for custody of an encoding device, with the beguiling Tatiana Romanova (Daniela Bianchi) used as bait.

There's one critical reason From Russia With Love is an essential high point in the long-running franchise, and that's the characters, the relationships. Kerim Bey (Pedro Armendariz) gives Bond a touching bromance, and the chemistry with Bianchi is maybe the steamiest of the series. The villains (especially Robert Shaw's Red Grant and Lotte Lenya's Rosa Klebb) are disgustingly evil. Everything is more personal this time around. Of course, Goldfinger would build upon all of this, delivering a slightly more outlandish action picture that's likely still the series' best film, but From Russia With Love remains a perfectly executed espionage action hybrid. Over 60 years later, Bond remains the greatest and most historic film franchise; it's not even close, honestly.

From Russia With Love Release Date October 10, 1963 Director Terence Young Cast Sean Connery , Daniela Bianchi , Pedro Armendáriz , Lotte Lenya , Robert Shaw , Bernard Lee Runtime 115 Main Genre Action Writers Richard Maibaum , Johanna Harwood , Ian Fleming Tagline The world's masters of murder pull out all the stops to destroy Agent 007! Website http://www.mgm.com/view/movie/717/From-Russia-With-Love/ Expand

Buy on Amazon

3 'North by Northwest' (1959)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

It's impossible to deliver a great spy movie without a great screenplay; in North by Northwest, Ernest Lehmann delivered what very well might be the wittiest script in film history, in any genre. The film is so funny, with a joke or some other kind of idiomatic acrobatics nearly every other line, that it all borders on self-parody. It might play that way if the action sequences weren't so wholly gripping and intense.

Cary Grant delivers the commanding performance of his career as a washed-up, self-serving, irresistibly charming ad exec Roger O. Thornhill, who unwittingly becomes a pawn in a plot to expose government secrets. In between numerous all-timer action set pieces, Thornhill garners the ire of the nefarious Phillip Vandamm (James Mason) as well as the infatuation of enigmatic Eve Kendall (Eva Marie Saint). Everything culminates in an iconic foot chase across the faces of Mount Rushmore. It's tough to say if there's ever been a more exciting sequence in all of Hollywood filmmaking; North by Northwest delivers two hours and a quarter of a sustained kind of euphoria.

North By Northwest Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US A New York City advertising executive goes on the run after being mistaken for a government agent by a group of foreign spies, and falls for a woman whose loyalties he begins to doubt. Release Date December 18, 1959 Director Alfred Hitchcock Cast Cary Grant , Eva Marie Saint , James Mason , Jessie Royce Landis , Leo G. Carroll , Josephine Hutchinson Runtime 136 minutes Main Genre Mystery Writers Ernest Lehman Tagline Alfred Hitchcock takes you.... North by Northwest! Expand

2 'The Conversation' (1974)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

Photo via StudioCanal Pictures

In 1974, two of the most iconic filmmakers in history released two of their best movies in the same year. Comedic giant Mel Brooks released both Blazing Saddles and Young Frankenstein, and Francis Ford Coppola released The Godfather Part II mere months after his espionage masterwork, The Conversation. In what may be his most iconic role aside from The French Connection, Gene Hackman plays a surveillance specialist having a crisis of conscience as evidence of an intended murder piles up. Coppola has said he considers the film to be his most personal project; Hackman is cast against type, and delivers a performance of withdrawn guilt and neuroses.

Roger Ebert gave The Conversation his highest rating of four stars in 1974, and added it to his anthology of "Great Movies" in 2001, contrasting it favorably to more "simple-minded" thrillers that would follow. The Conversation won the Palme d'Or at Cannes and was nominated for three Oscars including Best Picture, a trophy which it lost to—you guessed it—Coppola's own The Godfather Part II.