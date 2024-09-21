Spy movies present a uniquely exciting spectacle, mixing narratives of deceit, infiltration, and voyeurism with immense, often global stakes that place the central heroes in the middle of dangerous situations over and over again. From action-heavy stunners to intricate, slow-burn thrillers, all the greatest spy movies have leaned heavily on the ability of their stars to control the tension and drama at hand.

From the conflicted and suspicious stars of Hitchcockian masterpieces to somber surveillance specialists cast in a moral dilemma, and even to the central figures of some of the modern day’s most engrossing spy capers, these 10 performances represent the very best that spy cinema has seen. Be they enigmatic, exact and expert, or ethically ambiguous, the acting on display in these roles is some of the best the medium has ever seen.

10 Eric Bana as Avner Kaufman

'Munich' (2005)

While it may not be regarded among Steven Spielberg's most revered movies, Munich still presents an engaging story of complex political dealings that sees the director venture into some dark and confronting areas. Eric Bana stars as Avner Kaufman, an agent of Mossad tasked with heading a small team to assassinate the Palestinian terrorists responsible for killing Israeli athletes during the 1972 Olympics in Munich.

The assignment takes Avner and his team around the world as they hunt down and kill 11 targets. In an immensely underrated performance, Bana excels at realizing Kaufman’s growing doubts over the morality and purpose of his mission, ones he struggles to articulate to his superiors, who insist he follows his orders. His portrayal of a moral yet coarse man losing touch with his own convictions as he hopes to safeguard his grasp on who he is and what his nation represents is entirely compelling. Spielberg’s even-handed portrayal of both sides of the conflict is equally impressive.

9 Robert Redford as Joe Turner

'Three Days of the Condor' (1975)

A paranoid thriller of conspiracy theories, political overhaul, and orchestrated mass murder, Three Days of the Condor is a gripping picture from Sydney Pollack that embodies the 70s' cinematic suspense as well as the tense skepticism of post-Watergate America. Joe Turner (Robert Redford) is a quiet CIA codebreaker who arrives at his workplace one day to learn all of his co-workers have been murdered. On the run, he must outwit the assassins trailing him as he tries to figure out who ordered the killings.

Redford plays his leading part to perfection, balancing Joe’s frenzied panic and paranoia against a pragmatic consideration of how to progress, portraying feelings of betrayal towards the CIA as well as a logical, standoffish awareness. He thrives at every point of the conspiracy’s unveiling, ensuring Joe Turner remains a sympathetic and relatable lead even as the situation around him escalates significantly.

8 Tom Hanks as James B. Donovan

'Bridge of Spies' (2015)

Another great performance from a Spielberg spy story, Tom Hanks embodies an old-timey sense of charm and righteous conviction in the sadly dismissed and wildly underrated Bridge of Spies. The Cold War thriller sees a veteran lawyer operating a private practice, Hanks’ James B. Donovan, tasked with defending captured Soviet spy, Rudolf Abel (Mark Rylance). When an American spy is captured by the Soviet Union, Donovan is given the responsibility of negotiating a prisoner exchange.

Spielberg handles the story with a masterful touch, allowing the characters and actors to take center stage. The decision enables Hanks to chew the scenery as an old-fashioned idealistic hero, one defined by his hopeful humanitarian views and the faith he places in human decency. Rylance, who would win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, is similarly brilliant in his role.

7 Richard Burton as Alec Leamas

'The Spy Who Came in from the Cold' (1965)