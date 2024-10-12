There’s no confusion as to why spy movies continue to be so popular, as it is always interesting to consider the secret battles that are being waged beyond the public view. While Hollywood has certainly embellished the role that espionage agents play in world events, the plethora of news content surrounding conspiracies and covert operations has made spies an endless source of fascination for some of the industry’s greatest filmmakers.

The most thrilling spy movies tend to be those that are more realistic, as viewers may feel that what they are seeing is more reflective of the way that espionage is actually conducted. While franchises like the James Bond series and the Mission: Impossible saga certainly have their captivating moments, they may not have the same visceral quality as the slightly more authentic stories. Here are the ten most thrilling spy movies, ranked.

10 ‘Bridge of Spies’ (2015)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Bridge of Spies served as further proof of the brilliance of Steven Spielberg, one of the rare filmmakers who has seemingly made at least one great film in every single genre. Bridge of Spies is set during the height of the Cold War, and centers on a clever American lawyer (Tom Hanks) who represents a Soviet Union spy (Mark Rylance) in order to negotiate the trade of two American pilots.

Bridge of Spies examines how fungible the situation between the United States and the Soviet Union was, as any perceived act of aggression from either country could result in disastrous consequences, particularly due to the destructive qualities of nuclear weapons. Spielberg is a smart enough filmmaker that he knows that focusing on gradual escalation will end up being more satisfying than more explosive or action-packed moments, as that is not what a film like Bridge of Spies requires.

9 ‘The Third Man’ (1949)

Directed by Carol Reed

The Third Man is often regarded as one of the greatest noir films ever made, as filmmaker Carol Reed set precedents that would come to influence the genre for generations to come. What’s impressive is that The Third Man hasn’t aged at all in the 75 years since its initial release; good filmmaking stands the test of time, and nothing about The Third Man could have been improved through the use of modern technology.

The Third Man becomes particularly suspenseful due to the performance by Orson Welles, who ranks among the greatest villains in any spy movie. While Welles had adopted a very particular persona based on the many films that he directed and also starred in, Reed was able to unlock a malevolent, unpredictable quality to his performance that has stood the test of time when thinking about great antagonists.

Directed by John Frankenheimer

The Manchurian Candidate is a timeless political thriller that examines the existential fear that national politics are being shaped by foreign governments that want to create war. While the film is grounded in the tensions between the United States and communist nations in the midst of the Cold War, the themes of infiltration and propaganda are still very relevant today.

The Manchurian Candidate remains so thrilling because of how plausible it seems; when compared to modern advancements in science and technology, the notion of brainwashing a political candidate does not feel all that implausible. Although Jonathan Demme directed an underrated remake of the film starring Denzel Washington and Liev Schreiber that adapted the story to one set in the midst of the Gulf War, it’s very hard to go wrong with the original version of the narrative that John Frankheimer created with 1962’s The Manchurian Candidate.

7 ‘The Conversation’ (1974)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

The Conversation is among the best films that Francis Ford Coppola has ever made, and certainly got under many viewers’ skin during the aftermath of the Watergate scandal, in which Richard Nixon became the first United States President in the nation’s history to resign from office. Gene Hackman gives one of his best performances ever as a surveillance expert who begins to suspect that he is secretly being watched after accidentally recording evidence of a murder.

The Conversation is subtle in how it examines paranoia, as it gradually becomes clear to Hackman’s character that the coincidences he is seeing are not as incidental as he initially expected. There are few things as frightening as the notion that an unknown entity with sinister motivations is secretly monitoring one’s activity, and The Conversation brings to light a real phobia that many people experience.

6 ‘The Parallax View’ (1974)

Directed by Alan J. Pakula

The Parallax View is a very different type of spy movie, as it centers on an American journalist (Warren Beatty) who begins investigating the murder of a political candidate. What he discovers is that there is a secret organization determined to ensure that certain candidates don’t advance too far in the process if they challenge the established order; this is revealed in a stirring brainwashing sequence that is much more upsetting than many body horror films could ever be.

The ambiguity of The Parallax View is a major reason why it is so thrilling, as even by the end of the film, there is still very little known about the origins of this shadowy group, and what they might do next. Director Alan J. Pakula has proven with classics like All The President’s Men and Klute that he can make excellent thrillers, but The Parallax View may represent the single most important entry within the spy genre that he ever helmed.

5 ‘Marathon Man’ (1976)

Directed by John Schleisinger

Marathon Man is the best type of action movie, as it managed to combine high-powered setpieces with a brilliant storyline revolving around the acquisition of precious jewels by members of a reformed Nazi party. Dustin Hoffman gives one of his best performances as a brilliant university student who becomes embroiled within an international conspiracy upon the revelation that his brother is a spy.

Much of the tension in Marathon Man comes from the brilliant performance by Sir Laurence Olivier, whose work in the film earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. While Olivier is most often associated with the heroic roles he played in many William Shakepesare adaptations for both the stage and screen, he managed to completely shed any notions of Hollywood stardom to give an utterly terrifying performance as a ruthless Nazi in Marathon Man.

4 ‘The Hunt For Red October’ (1990)

Directed by John McTiernan

The Hunt For Red October isn’t just the best installment in the Jack Ryan franchise, but one of the most captivating films ever made about underwater submarine combat. While Alec Baldwin proved to be one of the best actors ever cast as Ryan, it was actually Sean Connery who gave the film’s best performance as a Soviet Union naval commander who decided to defect to the United States.

Director John McTiernan did a great job showing the ways in which submarine combat is orchestrated, as it could have been slightly disorienting for those not well-versed in naval terminology. It’s very clear why the mission at the heart of The Hunt For Red October is of such importance, as it is evident that any miscommunication between the two nations could result in a more elevated conflict with far more disastrous consequences.

3 ‘Munich’ (2005)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Munich is among the darkest films that Steven Spielberg has ever made, as it focuses on the real efforts taken by Israeli agents against terrorists that executed athletes ahead of the Olympic games. Spielberg does a great job at showing the moral ambiguity of the situation, as the film hints that continuing the cycle of revenge will only end up leaving no one satisfied.

Munich is starkly terrifying in how closely it pays attention to the truth, as Spielberg has always been a filmmaker who has chosen to go deep in ensuring that his projects are as historically accurate as possible. What’s most thrilling about Munich is that it addresses a systemic issue that is still ongoing; the film may have attempted to be a prayer for peace, but it sadly became reflective of even more violence that would ensue.

2 ‘Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy’ (2011)

Directed by Tomas Alfredson

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy is based on one of the greatest spy novels ever made, and does the work of John le Carre justice. Gary Oldman received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his performance as George Smiley, a veteran British spy who is called on by his superior (John Hurt) to discover a mole in the agency that has secretly been feeding information to the Soviet Union for years.

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy didn’t need to rely on a lot of action to create tension, as the dissemination and spread of information is thrilling enough in its own right. Although much of the narrative revolves around the tension between the United Kingdom and its communist enemies, there is also a storyline involving Smiley’s family life that makes the central conflict much more personal than it would have been otherwise.

1 ‘Zero Dark Thirty’ (2012)

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow

Zero Dark Thirty is a captivating realization of recent events that contains all the tension that came with watching them play out in real time. While Kathryn Bigelow has proven to be a master of the action genre with classics like Blue Steel and Point Break, Zero Dark Thirty examined the efforts made by the CIA to find and execute Osama bin-Laden and the terrorists responsible for the attack on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

Zero Dark Thirty was not without its controversies, as the depiction of torture came under fire from both politcal pundits and film critics. Nonetheless, Zero Dark Thirty is not aimed at lionizing any of the characters it depicts, as it is simply trying to bring to life a very compelling moment in recent national history in the most nauseating, heart-pounding manner possible.

