The spy movie genre is by far one of the most stylish and entertaining there are. Taking elements from action movies, thrillers, and all sorts of other genres, these are films about seemingly unsolvable mysteries and insurmountable obstacles that badass heroes prove are not, in fact, so. Plenty of spy films are highly popular, but a few others sadly don't get nearly as much recognition as they should.

Everyone loves a good blockbuster like Mission: Impossible or 007 movie, but what about a solid Tony Scott thriller like Spy Game or an old Cold War classic like The Spy Who Came In from the Cold? These underrated spy movies are just as fun, suspenseful, and satisfying as their better-known peers, featuring riveting plots and compelling performances, not to mention more than a few powerful dialogues. They may not be talked about quite as often, but they definitely should.

10 'The Man From U.N.C.L.E.' (2015)

Directed by Guy Ritchie

Divisive yet always entertaining, Guy Ritchie is one of the action genre's most entertaining directors working today. He's made plenty of enjoyable movies over the past decade, and one of the most memorable is The Man From U.N.C.L.E., about a CIA agent and a KGB operative participating in a joint mission against a mysterious criminal organization. It may not be particularly underrated among Ritchie's filmography, but it sure does get overshadowed by other spy comedies.

One of the most underrated spy movies of recent years, Ritchie's The Man From U.N.C.L.E. is fizzling with charm and style. Anchored by exceptional stars, a satisfying pastiche tone, and Ritchie's idiosyncratic high-octane style, it's a gripping globetrotting adventure that's an absolutely perfect fit for fans of the genre. The Man From U.N.C.L.E. may not be particularly clever or creative, but it sure does get the job done.

The Man From U.N.C.L.E.
Action
Adventure
Comedy
9 'A Most Wanted Man' (2014)

Directed by Anton Corbijn

Two men talking in A Most Wanted Man
Based on a book by John le Carré, one of the most important writers of spy novels of all time, A Most Wanted Man is about a Chechen Muslim who illegally immigrates to Hamburg, where he gets caught in the midst of the international war on terror. With a star-studded cast featuring the likes of Philip Seymour Hoffman and Willem Dafoe, this is one of the best-ever adaptations of John le Carré's work.

A Most Wanted Man offers a sharp, meticulously paced story that rewards patience with some of the coolest moments the genre has seen in years.

A Most Wanted Man is one of Philip Seymour Hoffman's most underappreciated movies, so it makes sense that it also includes one of his most underrated performances. It's not all about him, though. As a whole, A Most Wanted Man is a terrific thriller with an absorbing atmosphere and a smart, subtle narrative. Benefitting from a restrained approach that emphasizes mood and setting, the film offers a sharp, meticulously paced story that rewards patience with some of the coolest moments the genre has seen in years.

8 'Enemy of the State' (1998)

Directed by Tony Scott

Robert Dean on the phone in Enemy of the State
The late Tony Scott, younger brother of Ridley Scott, worked in both comedies and dramas, but much more often than not, his movies belonged to the action genre. Such is the case of Enemy of the State, an outstanding political conspiracy thriller starring Will Smith as Robert Clayton Dean, a lawyer who becomes targeted by a corrupt politician when he accidentally receives evidence that's key to a political crime.

While Scott's action thrillers could sometimes be a little bit of a mixed bag, Enemy of the State is undeniably great. The sense of paranoia and fear of surveillance permeating the story has unfortunately aged like fine wine, as it's even timelier today than it was a quarter of a century ago. With fun action, nail-biting suspense, and a great Smith performance in the lead, this is a spy movie that fans of the genre shouldn't miss.

Enemy Of The State (1998)
Action
Drama
Thriller

7 'Spy Game' (2001)

Directed by Tony Scott

Robert Redford and Brad Pitt sitting on a park bench in 'Spy Game'
Another exceptional Tony Scott spy thriller, Spy Game is arguably the best film the director made in this genre. It's about retiring CIA agent Nathan Muir, played by the legendary Robert Redford, who recalls his training of Tom Bishop (Brad Pitt) while working against agency politics to free him from Chinese captors.

The script isn't particularly polished, seeing as it's all too predictable throughout, but Scott's execution and the Redford-Pitt duo in action more than make up for whatever writing shortcomings Spy Game may have. It's a relatively clever, good-looking, fun globetrotting adventure that proves there's more to the spy genre than just a twisting, unexpected, and gimmicky story. Using all the tools at its disposal, Spy Game elevates the spy formula to decently above-average heights.

Spy Game
Action
Crime
Thriller
6 'The Ipcress File' (1965)

Directed by Sidney J. Furie

Michael Caine with a machine gun in 'The Ipcress File'
One of the best Michael Caine movies of all time, The Ipcress File is about a wisecracking spy investigating the kidnapping and brainwashing of British scientists while dealing with the constraints of his agency's bureaucracy. With Caine at his coolest and an intriguing narrative that's hard to look away from, The Ipcress File proves that Bond movies aren't the only kind of spy movies that the British can nail.

Canadian director Sidney J. Furie, terrible though he could sometimes be, having made films as infamously awful as Superman IV: The Quest for Peace, does what's arguably the best work of his career here. His directing approach imbues the story with endless energy, taking an already compelling narrative to a new level. The cast is stylish, the plot never ceases to be gripping, and the cool spy gimmicks do their job perfectly.

The Ipcress File (1965)
Thriller
Mystery

5 'Confessions of a Dangerous Mind' (2002)

Directed by George Clooney

George Clooney and Sam Rockwell sitting on a plane in Confessions of a Dangerous Mind
Though he's still best known as an actor, George Clooney has already proved on repeated occasions that he can be a pretty good director, too. Back in 2002, though, audiences were surprised by this newfound skill of his in his directing debut, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, an unconventional biopic about Chuck Barris — successful game TV show impresario by day, CIA hitman by night, o so Barris claimed in his memoir.

Written by highly acclaimed screenwriter Charlie Kaufman in what's easily one of his most singular scripts, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind sports a terrific cast, led by an incredible Sam Rockwell as Chuck Barris, energetic directing, and a solid script. Clooney and Kaufman play this rather ludicrous spy story as though it was not only real but actually more common than one might believe, making for an interesting execution that says a lot about the collaboration between reality and fiction.

Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind (2002)
Biography
Crime
Comedy

4 'Where Eagles Dare' (1968)

Directed by Brian G. Hutton

Schaffer and John Smith talking in Where Eagles Dare
One of Clint Eastwood's most underappreciated works, Where Eagles Dare is a war epic following Allied agents as they stage a daring raid on a castle where the Nazis are holding American Brigadier General George Carnaby prisoner. The result is a nearly 3-hour-long action-packed spectacle that never lets up, despite having deep layers of more profound meaning than one would initially think.

This is one of the coolest yet most criminally underrated men-on-a-mission movies of the 20th century. The visuals and sound are great, the actors do a terrific job (Clint Eastwood's performance stands out as the most memorable), and the riveting action sequences range from shocking to breathtaking to just downright amazing. This thrilling approach is what makes Where Eagles Dare one of the best non-Bond spy movies of all time, even if it remains sadly underappreciated.

Where Eagles Dare
Action
Thriller

3 'The Spy Who Came in from the Cold' (1965)

Directed by Martin Ritt

Alec and Nan who are hanging over a wall in The Spy Who Came in From the Cold
One of the best Cold War movies of all time, with one of the best romances from any spy movie, The Spy Who Came in from the Cold is another John le Carré adaptation that proves the writer was in the highest tier when it came to writing spy stories. It stars the iconic Richard Burton as Alec Leamas, a British agent who, instead of coming home from the Cold War, chooses to face another mission.

The Spy Who Came in from the Cold is riveting and powerful, a true highlight of 1960s spy fare.

Tense, bleak, and refreshingly patient with how it executes its narrative and drip-feeds surprises to its audience, The Spy Who Came in from the Cold is the ultimate anti-Bond spy film, presenting espionage as more of a suspenseful danger than an exhilarating adventure, adding lots of refreshing elements to a genre that can sometimes feel a bit stale. However, that doesn't mean the movie itself is any less exciting or nail-biting. Powered by Burton's Oscar-nominated performance, The Spy Who Came in from the Cold is riveting and powerful, a true highlight of 1960s spy fare.

2 'The Day of the Jackal' (1973)

Directed by Fred Zinnemann

A man standing and looking down at three other men
Nominated only for one Oscar — Best Film Editing — The Day of the Jackal isn't often talked about today, certainly not nearly as much as it deserves to be talked about. It's set in the aftermath of Algeria's independence from France, following a group of resentful military veterans who hire a professional assassin to kill President Charles de Gaulle.

The Day of the Jackal steers clear of any clichés and instead portrays an espionage plot that's as tense as it is amusing, as cold as it is enveloping, and as entertaining as spy films can be.

The Day of the Jackal is one of the most underappreciated conspiracy spy thrillers, steering clear of any clichés and instead portraying an espionage plot that's as tense as it is amusing, as cold as it is enveloping, and as entertaining as spy films can be. Fred Zinnemann's direction is beautiful, Edward Fox's performance as the titular "Jackal" is quintessentially cool, and the escalating action of the whole movie is a masterclass in raising the stakes and building suspense.

1 'Army of Shadows' (1969)

Directed by Jean-Pierre Melville

Jean-Pierre Cassel in a chair in Army of Shadows
One of the highest-rated movies on Letterboxd, Army of Shadows is a French-Italian war drama directed by one of the best French filmmakers ever: Jean-Pierre Melville. It's an account of the underground resistance fighters in Nazi-occupied France. Army of Shadows is one of the best war films and one of the best spy films ever made, achieving greatness by subverting both of the genres' typical tropes.

Army of Shadows could be counted among those few spy movies that are pretty much perfect. It's a flawless and engrossing portrayal of the machinations seen within World War II's resistance movements, full of artistic merit and narrative complexity. Army of Shadows is a brutal movie that's definitely not for the faint of heart, but it's an absolute must-see for those who love the spy genre's hijinks and delicate plotting. Sadly, it remains underrated, especially among modern audiences, but it's surely worth a watch.

