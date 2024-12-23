Starring Keira Knightley as Helen Webb, Black Doves takes viewers into London’s underworld, watching as a spy-for-hire’s cover is blown. The series is action-packed and blends multiple genres together, including espionage, action, romance, and thriller, to create a magnetic show that hits its target time and again. Black Doves isn’t the only spy thriller viewers should be watching, though. There are multiple series similar to Black Doves, delivering high-speed thrills and action, as well as some romance thrown in for good measure.

From the deep undercover marriage of KGB agents Philip (Matthew Rhys) and Elizabeth Jennings (Keri Russell) in The Americans to the relationship that blossoms between Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) and Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan) as they are on the run from a government conspiracy in The Night Agent, there are many incredible shows out there that mix genres to create something very entertaining and special. So, for those who enjoy espionage shows mixed with some other genres to make it even more exciting, take a look at these shows!

Black Doves Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date December 5, 2024 Cast Keira Knightley , Sarah Lancashire , Ben Whishaw Andrew Koji , Andrew Buchan , Omari Douglas , Kathryn Hunter , Sam Troughton , Ella Lily Hyland Seasons 1

10 ‘Slow Horses’ (2022)

Created by Will Smith

Image via Apple TV+

Based on the Slough House novels by Mick Herron, Slow Horses is all about MI5 agents, primarily the rejects. The assignment is all in the name; the Slough House is for agents way past their prime, people who might be a little slow to the task and messed up in the field, and the agency doesn’t deem worthy of taking on difficult cases. Between the abuse given by boss Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) and not getting respect from other MI5 agents, the Slow Horses have a need to prove themselves to the agency. They are a group of complicated and complex characters who still manage to come together as a team and solve cases in their own ways.

Like Black Doves, Slow Horses is all about complicated people who are trying their best to get to the bottom of the cases they are tasked with solving. Both set in London, Slow Horses might not be as sleek as the former show, as the team of misfits is headed by a pseudo-abusive Lamb, but it still provides complex cases that create interesting twists and turns in each episode. It is a new take on the espionage genre, showcasing a group of misfits that should really think about retirement but have a way of making their job still mean something in the grand scheme of things.

9 ‘Treason’ (2022)

Created by Matt Charman

Image via Netflix

Treason stars Charlie Cox as Adam Lawrence, an MI6 agent who goes on a path he wasn’t expecting. Promoted to chief after his boss is poisoned, Adam is thrown into a web of lies after it is revealed that his former lover, Kara (Olga Kurylenko), a Russian spy, orchestrated the entire poisoning and other events to help Adam elevate his career. Now, both Russian and American agencies are on his tale, and Adam doesn’t know who to trust or who to believe. All he knows is that he is in danger, and so is his daughter.

While Adam and Helen are very different types of spies, one on the run and one seeking revenge, they are both doing something very similar – finding out that the answers they are looking for are a part of something much bigger. Only five episodes long, the spy thriller is fast-paced and intriguing enough that it only takes one afternoon to get through the entire story. For those who enjoy watching Helen race off in Black Doves to uncover nefarious plots, then take a hit at watching Adam do the same in Treason.

8 ‘The Night Agent’ (2023)

Created by Shawn Ryan

Image via Netflix

An FBI agent tasked with monitoring the phone used by the secretive Night Agent program, Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), is bored and believes his set of skills could be used elsewhere in the ranks of the FBI. All he does is sit in a dark room and wait for a lone telephone to ring. Since the program is a secret, Peter knows next to nothing about who would be calling him if anyone ever did. That all changes when the phone finally rings. What was once a boring desk job turns into being on the run with civilian cybersecurity entrepreneur Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan) after she asks for help over the secure line. With assassins after them and no one else to trust but each other, the two are quickly thrown into a government conspiracy that clearly wants them out of the picture.

With two assassins tracking them down, Peter and Rose are on the run, trying desperately not only to stay alive but to find out who the traitor is in their government. A fun thriller, The Night Agent strings viewers along in the best way possible, not only with the twists and turns in each episode but also with the whole will-they-won’t-they trope viewers see between Peter and Rose. It is an action-packed show that definitely deserves its time to shine, one that brings espionage, mystery, and romance into the picture.

The Night Agent Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date March 23, 2023 Cast Gabriel Basso , Luciane Buchanan , Hong Chau , Sarah Desjardins , Fola Evans-Akingbola , Eve Harlow , Enrique Murciano , Phoenix Raei , DB Woodside Rating Seasons 2

7 ‘The Diplomat’ (2023)

Created by Debora Cahn

Image via Netflix

The Diplomat stars Russell as Kate Wyler, the US ambassador to the United Kingdom who is tasked with maintaining a semblance of order between the two countries, as well as others. Married to the former US ambassador to Lebanon, Hal (Rufus Sewell), Kate struggles to keep up with her deteriorating marriage while trying to defuse an international crisis she doesn’t even begin to understand while creating alliances with other nations. It is a complicated political thriller.

While the main character isn’t a spy and espionage isn’t at the forefront of the career politicians in The Diplomat, the show still shares some similarities that fans of Black Doves will appreciate. Throughout the series, Kate tries her best to understand the underlying issues of the troubles both the nation and her personal life are facing. The series took a lot of liberties for a political drama, making it more of a thriller with its explosive momentum and intense narrative that is wildly entertaining.

6 ‘The Terminal List’ (2022)

Created by David DiGilio

Image via Amazon Prime

Based on Jack Carr's 2018 novel of the same name, The Terminal List brings viewers on a wild ride through the world of Navy SEAL James Reece (Chris Pratt). Returning home after his entire platoon is ambushed, Reece needs to find a new normal. The only problem is that his return home isn’t exactly going as planned. He doesn’t remember exactly what happened to his platoon, his memories are foggy, and people aren’t trusting his word. Not to mention that someone is trying to get to his family.

Portraying an unreliable main character, Patt does well as Lieutenant Commander James Reece as he does his best to maintain a clear head through the world of government conspiracy and tries his best to find out the truth. He does all of this while trying not only to stay alive but also to protect his family and innocent people in the grand scheme of things. It’s a thrilling tale full of twists, turns, and a whole lot of violence as viewers watch some pretty gory scenes as Reece fights for his life and that of his loved ones. With a complex character on the run from those he thought were on his side, The Terminal List is an entertaining and interesting watch.

5 ‘The Americans’ (2013)

Created By: Joe Weisberg

Image via FX

It’s the height of the Cold War, and Philip and Elizabeth Jennings are tasked with portraying a typical All-American family: husband and wife with some kids. In reality, they are two KGB agents deep undercover and living in the suburbs of Washington D.C., working closely with people and gaining intel for their agency to utilize against their enemies. While they might look and act like a normal family, even having two teenage kids who have no idea who their parents truly are, thinking they have a normal, boring life, Philip and Elizabeth are there to do one thing only: spy on American intelligence. It isn’t an easy job, though, especially when FBI agent Stan Beeman (Noah Emmerich) moves in next door.

The main theme of The Americans is definitely espionage, but it also tackles family, marriage, and what it means to hold American values. A long-running series that stayed consistently good, the slow-burn drama includes complicated and complex characters who, throughout the show, learn different aspects about themselves and what they really want in their lives. While it is definitely a thrilling drama, the romance is still there and is showcased in a very different way since the main characters are technically on assignment and not actually married to one another.