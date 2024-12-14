We live in a world of mind-blowing technology! Some of the gadgets in our pockets that we take for granted were once the fantastical creations of fictional inventors like Q from the James Bond Franchise. Unfortunately, in exchange for these innovations and technological wonders, we often exchange bits of our privacy and security. But as terrifying a thought as that is, it also has done wonders for the espionage genre. Since the Cold War era, spy thrillers have been a great medium for multicultural storytelling and sexy, charismatic power fantasies — and the genre continues to grow, adapt, and change over time to present exciting new takes. If you're in the mood for some long-form stories that explore this, you're in luck, as we've assembled a list of the best spy shows on Netflix right now.

For more recommendations, check out our list of the best spy movies on Netflix or the best movies and shows on the platform across all genres.

‘Black Doves’ (2024 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.2/10

Your changes have been saved Black Doves Release Date December 5, 2024 Cast Keira Knightley , Sarah Lancashire , Ben Whishaw Andrew Koji , Andrew Buchan , Omari Douglas , Kathryn Hunter , Sam Troughton , Ella Lily Hyland Creator(s) Joe Barton

Joe Barton, creator of The Lazarus Project, prepares an intoxicating cocktail of spycraft stirred in with a bit of revenge in this British thriller. Black Doves stars Keira Knightley as an undercover agent for a private espionage company who goes off-script once the man she fell for during her mission is mysteriously murdered. It feels rare that audiences are treated to woman-led spy thrillers, let alone one with vengeance at the forefront, and this series shows us why there needs to be more. Knightley delivers a wonderful performance as she expertly navigates the emotional journey of being in a tug-of-war between her personal feelings and the lethal consequences of being discovered by the enemy.

Watch on Netflix

‘The Recruit’ (2022 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 68% | IMDb: 7.4/10

Teen media heartthrob Noah Centineo makes the leap into the crime thriller genre as he leads this wild series created by Alexi Hawley (The Rookie). The Recruit follows Centineo as a brand-new CIA lawyer who stumbles into becoming a central part of a dangerous extortion scheme that puts the whole country at risk. But Centeno has a wonderfully diverse team to back him up — or try to kill him. He’s still trying to figure out which is which. The cast includes familiar faces like Vondie Curtis-Hall, Laura Haddock, Colton Dunn, and Angel Parker. This is the perfect time to catch up on this action-packed and hilarious series so you can be up to speed when the second season premieres in early 2025.

Watch on Netflix

‘Night Agent’ (2023 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 74% | IMDb: 7.5/10

Your changes have been saved The Night Agent Release Date March 23, 2023 Creator Shawn Ryan Cast Gabriel Basso , Luciane Buchanan , Fola Evans-Akingbola , Sarah Desjardins , Eve Harlow , Phoenix Raei

Based on the political conspiracy thriller by Matthew Quirk, creator Shawn Ryan (The Shield) rips the story straight from the pages of the novel and uses it to create a collage of intrigue and heart-pounding action. Taking the lead on this hunt for a mole in the White House is Gabriel Basso, who is a great mix of charming and stalwart as his character is forced to step out of his FBI desk job and into the field protecting a brilliant cybersecurity asset played by Luciane Buchanan. Night Agent expertly sets up a tone of paranoia pretty quickly in which anyone could betray our main duo at any moment, and that feeling of hypervigilance gets the audience in the headspace of the characters as they go on the run.

Watch on Netflix

‘Killing Eve’ (2018 - 2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 80% | IMDb: 8.1/10

Your changes have been saved Killing Eve Release Date April 8, 2018 Cast Sandra Oh , Fiona Shaw , Kim Bodnia

Created by the wildly talented Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Killing Eve is a hilarious, tragic, and obsessively operatic adaptation of the Villanelle novella series by Luke Jennings. The story follows a cunningly dangerous woman assassin and the British intelligence agency trying to track her down. Jodie Comer is a revelation as the central assassin, and her chemistry with Sandra Oh as the titular Eve is off the charts as their game of cat-and-mouse slowly escalates into a dance of toxic obsession. In addition to being a blast and just the right amount of weird, the series does a fantastic balancing on the knife’s edge between grounded human characters and darkly unreal situations. It’s a rare treat that everyone should enjoy.

Watch on Netflix

‘FUBAR’ (2023 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 50% | IMDb: 6.5/10

Your changes have been saved FUBAR Release Date May 25, 2023 Cast Arnold Schwarzenegger , Monica Barbaro , Gabriel Luna , Fortune Feimster

Action legend Arnold Schwarzenegger (True Lies) teams up with Monica Barbaro (Top Gun: Maverick) in an explosive spy comedy created by Nick Santora. In FUBAR, Schwarzenegger and Barbaro butt heads as a father-daughter duo who never quite understood one another, but when they encounter each other on a mission, they realize just how little they know. Though viewers might show up for the former Terminator, Barbaro is the true baddie of the show as she perfectly performs as a doting housewife to a punching, kicking, shooting secret agent who gives her retiring dad a run for his money — not to mention the supporting cast that rockets this comedy to explosive heights.

Watch on Netflix

‘Archer’ (2009 - 2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 91% | IMDb: 8.6/10

Adult animation veteran Adam Reed delivers an espionage comedy that is equal parts pastiche, parody, and love letter that pays homage to the decades of spy thrillers that have kept readers and watchers on the edge of their seats since the Cold War. Archer stars H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, and the late Jessica Walter as members of a lovably messy New York-based intelligence agency that takes all the tropes of the Bond Franchise and turns them on their heads. This animated series is filled to the brim with running gags, clever wordplay, and absurd moments that continue to build over 14 seasons, making it immensely rewarding to binge.

Watch on Netflix

‘Treason’ (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 72% | IMDb: 6.4/10

Your changes have been saved Treason Release Date December 26, 2022 Creator Matt Charman Cast Olga Kurylenko , Oona Chaplin , Ciarán Hinds , Charlie Cox

Daredevil’s own ​​Charlie Cox leads this thrilling British miniseries, taking on the role of an MI6 deputy chief who has to use all of his specially honed spy senses to sniff out an assassin who attempts to kill the leader of the organization. Unfortunately, his promotion in the wake of the attempt puts him at the top of the suspect list. A staple of the genre is an aura of distrust that tells the audience that no one is safe, and Treason captures that feeling perfectly — as expected of Oscar-winning writer of Bridge of Spies, Matthew Charman. The pacing and twists in this miniseries are excellently executed, not wasting a moment of the brisk five-episode run.

Watch on Netflix

‘Traitors’ (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 67% | IMDb: 6.6/10

Your changes have been saved Traitors Release Date March 29, 2019 Cast Michael Stuhlbarg Emma Appleton , Brandon P Bell , Keeley Hawes , Luke Treadaway , Benjamin Walker

Another stunning British miniseries, Traitors is a fascinating period drama set in the wake of World War II when America was still tussling with the Soviets in a struggle that would lead into the Cold War. The story follows Emma Appleton (The Witcher) as a bright-eyed young British woman pulled into a hunt for a spy in London by the American government. As you can imagine, a foreign government pitting an untrained civilian against a Soviet agent puts her in some dangerous crosshairs. A commendable aspect of the show is how it doesn’t shy away from the exploitative aspects of spycraft and how governments often accept the loss of human lives as collateral damage in pursuit of their goals.

Watch on Netflix