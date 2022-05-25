It isn’t exactly a secret that Spy x Family’s Forger family is anything but ordinary. Made up of a spy, an assassin, and a telepath, there are a number of reasons why this family is rather unconventional. That is, if you would even venture to call them an actual family; they’re together due to Loid’s (Takuya Eguchi) mission, to Yor’s (Saori Hayami) deception to appease her brother. The trio was brought together not out of want, but out of necessity, a means to an end. Loid thinks about this often throughout the series and considers whether he should be using Anya (Atsumi Tanezaki) and Yor to achieve his goals.

From the first episode, we see how having a familial connection affects both Loid and Anya. For Anya, Loid represents hope. He was her escape from an orphanage where people treated her poorly. She does everything she can to be a perfect child for Loid at first, and each time she hears him think about her competency, she begins to cry and ask for forgiveness. It’s a set of actions that shows that Anya is used to people belittling and abandoning her. However, it’s easy to see at the end of the first episode that Loid has no actual intentions of taking Anya back to the orphanage. When he hears her cry, when she demands to tag along with him, we catch a glimpse of Loid’s own lonely and painful childhood. He sees himself in Anya, and even though he doesn’t always show it outwardly, he has a very parental attachment to her despite their short time together. In this relationship alone, it’s clear that Spy x Family aims to show that this family, despite their odd dynamic, doesn’t perpetuate the cycles of trauma its members have faced.

Though Loid still considers this family to be a part of the mission and tries to distance himself from them, we commonly see him thinking of Anya as his own child. He goes to great lengths for her, seen in the way he saves her and tries to leave her to keep her safe in the first episode and as he sets up an elaborate prize for her after she is accepted into Eden Academy. It’s also clear that he wants to protect her from the scene in the school interview when he loses his cool when a teacher makes Anya cry and in the way he immediately reacts to Anya being overwhelmed in crowds by taking her to a quiet place to calm down.

Loid is shown to be a strong, cold person driven by his goals; however, we don’t see this harshness bleed into his treatment of Anya often. When it does, such as when he helps Anya study, we see Yor step in to provide guidance. If the cycle of trauma were to continue, Loid wouldn’t take her suggestions to heart. He’d allow himself to fall into the trap of hurting Anya to achieve his own goal, despite his ultimate dream to make the world a place where children don’t have to cry. However, Loid respects Yor’s input; he listens to her and takes her words to heart, using her advice to be a better caregiver for Anya. He's never defensive when Yor tries to help, nor does he try to justify his bad behavior with his trauma. He simply does what is best for the girl he now calls his daughter.

Yor is another example of how the cycle of trauma is broken in the series. Like Loid and Anya, she is also an orphan, and she was tasked with caring for her younger brother. This eventually led her to becoming an assassin, and has provided her with a personality and thought process that often causes people to call her robotic or cold. This has also led her to having a lot of anxiety about her worth beyond her job. However, she never pushes this onto her family; for her, Anya and Loid are reasons to improve herself and learn to open up. Though she acknowledges that their family is a ruse, as Loid does, the love in the family still encourages her to do her best to heal from the difficulties she faced.

It might seem like this trauma cycle being broken isn’t anything incredibly important in the series. It’s much more entertaining to see Spy x Family as a fun, action-packed, slice of life anime. However, it is a unique dynamic, especially when used in a forged family where each member comes from a similar background. For each of them, a family is something they only knew for a short time before their lives were taken over by devastation and heartache. It would have been incredibly easy to make them a family that is cold and callous towards each other, or that keeps reminding each other that their family isn’t real. Instead, there’s a slow growth into a complete, functioning family that tries to allow themselves the freedom to be themselves and find comfort and healing in their relationships.

The family the Forgers have created is a beacon of hope for themselves and for the audience watching. Though their family succeeding means there’s hope for the mission to be completed, it also means there’s hope for each of them individually. It means they can heal, that they can find connections and love despite the difficult things they’ve been through. By extension, this gives the audience hope. For individuals that have been in the shoes of the characters, who have their own cycles of trauma they hope to escape, Loid, Anya, and Yor show that it’s possible to do, and it can be done in a multitude of ways outside the conventional routes. Spy x Family is a shining example of how family dynamics don’t have to be traditional, and how it’s essential to break the molds of the past in order to form a brighter future for the people you care for…even if they’re a group of strangers brought together by a major mission for world peace.

