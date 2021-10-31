Grab the wife and kid and suit up for some espionage, a new anime is coming next year. Toho Animation dropped the trailer for the upcoming anime Spy x Family. Based on the manga of the same name, Spy x Family will tell the story of a master spy who must infiltrate an elite private school, but in order to do so, he must recruit a woman and child to pose as his family. There has yet to be an announcement of a premiere date, but the trailer promises a 2022 release.

Tatsuya Endo’s manga series began publication on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ website starting in March 2019; an English version simultaneously releasing on MANGA Plus. The popular manga has more than 11 million copies in circulation. Critical reception for the manga has equaled the readers’ enthusiasm with Da Vinci magazine naming the manga number one in the web manga category for their August 2019 Next Manga Awards and Polygon placing it on their list of best comics of 2019. Brutus magazine also included it on their list of “Most Dangerous Manga” for its thought-provoking themes.

According to an official website for the anime (via Anime News Network), the anime will be co-animated by Wit Studio (Attack on Titan) and CloverWorks (Persona 5: The Animation, Ace Attorney Season 2) and directed by Kazuhiro Furuhashi (Mobile Suit Gundam UR, Hunter x Hunter, Dororo). With character design by Kazuaki Shimada (Promised Neverland) and music produced by [K]NoW_NAME (Fairy Gone, Sakura Quest). So far the only cast to be announced is Takuya Eguchi (Haikyu, Gosick) who will voice Lord Forger.

The animation certainly looks on par with what fans have come to expect from WIT Studio, the anime studio that never stops, with at least one new and exciting anime each season for the past couple of years. Combine that with one of the buzziest recent manga and we have arguably the most highly anticipated new anime of 2022.

This new anime looks like it will be full of excitement and intrigue, with dark alleys, gunfights, and much more peppering the trailer.

Read the synopsis below:

‘Master spy Twilight is the best at what he does when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions in the name of a better world. But when he receives the ultimate impossible assignment—get married and have a kid—he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him, procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!’

