After months of waiting, fans in North America will finally get to see the big-screen adaptation of the Spy X Family anime. Spy X Family: Code White marks the first film adaptation in the franchise and serves as a spin-off of the anime series, which is a further adaptation of the eponymous bestselling manga series by Tatsuya Endo. The movie's plot, however, is a completely original story by Endoa.

Having premiered in 2022, Spy X Family has become a fan-favorite among genre fans and garnered huge success in its two-season run (with more yet to come). The story of a seemingly normal but pretend family of a spy, an assassin, a telepath, and a clairvoyant dog on a non-stop adventure to protect each other and save the world, has managed to capture the attention and hearts of the global audience. In the all-new film adaptation, the plot will focus on these four main characters on another exciting adventure. Loid takes Anya and Yor to the snowy resort of Frigis, where Anya aims to learn a special recipe for her school’s culinary competition. Using this trip as a cover, Loid sets out to prove himself worthy of handling Operation Strix and avoid being replaced by chasing a military group who have a valuable chip that can destroy the world.

If you are a fan of the manga and the anime series, then the all-new spin-off movie is a must-watch. Even if you are not unacquainted with the franchise, Spy X Family: Code White is essentially a spy action-adventure centering on an enterprising and telepathic six-year-old, which itself makes for complete entertainment. Fueled by the parent show’s signature art style and impressive animation, and a roller-coaster spy adventure as the premise, it promises a great watch, and we can’t wait to find out how it all plays out on the big screen for the first time. Meanwhile, read on to learn about when and where you can watch Spy X Family: Code White, and its showtimes at your nearest theater.

Spy x Family Code: White After receiving an order to be replaced in Operation Strix, Loid decides to help Anya win a cooking competition at Eden Academy, by making the director's favorite meal in order to prevent his replacement. Release Date April 19, 2024 Director Kazuhiro Furuhashi Cast Takuya Eguchi , Atsumi Tanezaki , Saori Hayami , Ken'ichirô Matsuda , Hiroyuki Yoshino , Yûko Kaida , Kazuhiro Yamaji , Kensho Ono Runtime 110 Minutes Main Genre Anime Writers Ichirō Ōkouchi , Tatsuya Endo

Image via Tatsuya Endo Shueisha

Spy X Family: Code White was first released in Japan in December 2023. And now, nearly four months later, the action-adventure anime film is getting a theatrical release in the United States (and the rest of North America) on April 19, 2024.

Is 'Spy X Family: Code White' in Theaters?

Image via Crunchyroll

Distributed by Crunchyroll, Spy X Family: Code White is arriving in theaters across the United States on April 19, 2024. As announced by Crunchyroll, the anime film will be available in both Japanese original audio with English subtitles, and English dubbing. Interestingly, the anime’s US release also coincides with the arrival of titles like Guy Ritchie’s highly-anticipated The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, and other new releases like Blood for Dust, Abigail, and Sasquatch Sunset.

Find Showtimes for 'Spy X Family: Code White'

Image via Tatsuya Endo Shueisha

Check out the links below to find out the showtimes for Spy X Family: Code White and book tickets, and/or get more details about the Spy X Family spin-off movie, playing at your nearest theater.

Watch the Trailer for 'Spy X Family: Code White'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

There are a couple of original Japanese trailers released for the anime film back in 2023 when it was announced. But the first official English-dub trailer for Spy X Family: Code White was released in February 2024, followed by a full-length trailer in March 2024. Not only is the latest trailer longer than the previous ones, but it also reveals some of the most exciting action set pieces and plot lines that fans will be treated with when the movie arrives. The latest clip hints at the Forger family’s big vacation to the snowy land of Frigis, which is, of course, a cover for Loid’s secret mission. While officially the oddball family is on a winter retreat to help Anya learn a culinary specialty, Loid is there to retrieve a valuable item of national security, hidden in a piece of chocolate inside a treasure chest. Unfortunately, Anya somehow lands on that chest and mistakenly swallows the chocolate, and ends up in the hands of a bunch of bad people who would stop at nothing to get what they want, even if it means killing Anya. As you would expect, nothing goes as planned. Trouble follows the family wherever they go, and their vacation turns into a maddening chase to save the world while also saving Anya from her kidnappers. The high-energy trailer promises a wholesome family adventure with mystery, action, and overload of "Anya-ness", and is sure to live up to the experience of the parent series.

Explaining the movie’s plot, the official logline of Spy X Family: Code White reads,

He's a spy. She's an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them. While under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid's attempt to make progress on his current mission Operation Strix proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace!

Do You Need to Watch the Spy X Family Series before Watching Spy X Family: Code White?

Image via Crunchyroll

The short answer is no. Although the movie is a spin-off of the Spy X Family anime series, Spy X Family: Code White is a completely original story that has no bearing on, or related to the original manga story, and is neither a continuation of its series adaptation. So, even if you are watching the movie without the background of the anime, you can easily find references within the movie’s plot that set up the premise and the protagonists. Spy X Family: Code White is the first film adaptation in the franchise and features all the major characters from the series (which is further taken from the original manga) and their respective arcs, but the movie’s events are not connected to those in the series. That being said, you might find it useful to catch up on the first two seasons of Spy X Family, which beautifully explores each of the characters’ journeys and their dynamics, and how they are all tied to Operation Strix, warming you up for the movie’s plot. So, even with a fresh and unrelated storyline featured in the all-new movie, the characterization of Loid, Yor, Anya, Bond, and other characters carried forward from the manga, are expected to remain the same, as the trailer indicates. Also, considering the film’s original story is supervised by Endo, who also created the additional characters for Spy X Family: Code White, you can expect the overall tone and narrative of the movie to be in line with the overall franchise, especially the series. Hence, watching the series might help you get an idea of how the story shapes up, giving you a taste of the narrative, production, and character evolution. But it’s not necessary. Additionally, you can also read the eponymous novel adaptation of Spy X Family: Code White, preferably after watching the movie, to avoid spoilers.

If you want to catch up on the latest or both seasons of the television series, you can now stream Spy X Family seasons 1 and 2 on Crunchyroll, or buy them on Apple TV.

Spy x Family A spy on an undercover mission gets married and adopts a child as part of his cover. His wife and daughter have secrets of their own, and all three must strive to keep together. Release Date April 9, 2022 Creator Tatsuya Endo Cast Takuya Eguchi , Atsumi Tanezaki , Saori Hayami , Megan Shipman Main Genre Anime Seasons 2 Studio WIT Studios

Watch on Crunchyroll