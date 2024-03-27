The Big Picture Spy x Family Code: White, the first feature film of the popular anime franchise, is coming to North American theaters on April 19.

The film, based on the manga by Tatsuya Endo, follows a spy and assassin couple with a telepathic daughter on a risky mission.

With impressive success at the Japanese box office, Spy x Family Code: White will hopefully continue to shine in North America.

There is something quite thrilling about the life of a spy. Spy x Family Code: White is the first feature-length film of the popular anime franchise, Spy x Family, which has already proven to be a brilliant success. Announced at the Jump Festa 2023 in March, the animated film went on to prove successful at the Japanese box office, and now, Sony Pictures and Crunchyroll have announced that Spy x Family Code: White will be coming to North American theaters on April 19,

The animated film is based on the cherished manga, Spy x Family, written by Tatsuya Endo. The manga has an animated series adaptation which premiered in April 2022, and while Spy x Family Code: White leans on important features from the series like the Forger family's background, its main plot is independent of the series. The official synopsis for animated film sets the tone:

“He's a spy. She's an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them. While under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid's attempt to make progress on his current mission Operation Strix proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace!”

Will 'Spy x Family Code: White' Continue Its Success Across the Pacific?

It is always interesting to watch how well creative works perform after they are exported out of their comfort zones. Given the success Spy x Family Code: White has enjoyed at home, it will be interesting to see if a repeat showing can be recreated in North America and the rest of the world. The animated series, Spy x Family has been lauded as one of the biggest anime over the last few years, while also establishing the manga as a bestseller. Endo's manga has a stunning 30 million copies in circulation, while Code: White grossed $37 million at the Japanese box office after its release on December 22, 2023. All of these point, hopefully, towards a successful run across the Pacific.

When Spy x Family Code: White arrives in April for North American screenings, the film will be available in Japanese with English subtitles and dubbed in English. With a screenplay by Ichiro Okouchi, Spy x Family Code: White is directed by Takashi Katagiri.

Spy x Family Code: White will release in US theaters on April 19. Watch the trailer below.