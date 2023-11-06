The Big Picture Crunchyroll has acquired the theatrical rights to SPY x FAMILY CODE: White, the first feature-length film of the popular anime series.

The movie will be dubbed in English and Japanese with English subtitles and will be released in North American theaters in 2024.

Crunchyroll will also distribute the film in select European territories, as well as Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America, in collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment.

SPY x FAMILY CODE: White is about the spy Twilight, who uses the pseudonym Loid Forger, choosing to help his adopted daughter Anya with a competition for school to progress his mission, Operation Strix. Along with Yor, his fake assassin wife, the family travels to find the origins of Anya’s principal’s favorite meal to try and win. However, Anya accidentally puts at risk the tentative peace between the countries of Westalis and Ostania. The film was written by Ichiro Okouchi and directed by Takashi Katagiri.

What is SPY x FAMILY About?

SPY x FAMILY is based on the manga series by Tatsuya Endo. Due to the ongoing cold war, Westalian agent Twilight is tasked with Operation Strix, spying on one of the leaders of the rival country, Donovan Desmond. Due to the leader’s reclusive nature, Twilight must find a child to enroll in Desmond’s son’s elite school. He discovers Anya in an orphanage, not knowing that the spy-show loving little girl is a telepath, which she keeps to herself. Yor, a professional assassin by the name of Thorne Princess, works her undercover job at City Hall and worries about her co-workers thinking she’s a spy since she’s not married yet. By chance, running into Twilight (going by the name Loid Forger) and Anya, Yor accepts Loid’s offer to pretend to be his wife. Only Anya knows the true identities of her fake parents, leading to exciting adventures with spies, state secret police, a dog that can see the future, plenty of found family tropes, and an ongoing will-they-won’t-they romance with Loid and Yor. SPY x FAMILY Season 2 began on October 7, simulcasting in Japan and North America.

Who is in SPY x FAMILY?

The cast of SPY x FAMILY has Loid voiced by Takuya Eguchi and Alex Organ in the Japanese and English versions. Saori Hayami and Natalie Van Sistine voice Yor. Anya is voiced by Atsumi Tanezaki in the Japanese show. In the English dub, Megan Shipman voiced Anya for Season 1. However, it was recently announced that she’s stepping away for maternity leave for Season 2, with Bryn Apprill temporarily taking over the role.

