The Big Picture Experience a thrilling family vacation like no other in SPY x FAMILY CODE: White, coming to theaters on April 19.

See Loid show off his spy skills and Yor unleash her deadly assassin alter ego in exclusive clips from the action-packed film.

SPY x FAMILY CODE: White offers a mix of English dubbing and Japanese audio with subtitles, plus a returning voice cast for the characters.

A vacation for the Forgers is never normal, especially when it’s a spy, an assassin, and a telepath making up a family. This is even more apparent with these two Collider exclusive clips from SPY x FAMILY CODE: White, releasing in North American theaters by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment. The action-adventure anime film arrives on April 19.

The sneak peek clips show the seemingly normal husband and wife duo in their element. Twilight, who goes by Loid Forger during his mission Operation Strix, showcases why he is a master spy in the country of Westalis, deftly protecting his family while zipping along in an airplane under siege. In her clip, Yor isn’t the sweet, caring wife in this series. She is her full deadly assassin alter ego, Thorn Princess, facing off against a metallic monster of a man hailing her with bullets. Together, these clips tease what audiences can expect in the action-packed film.

The Fate of the World is at Stake in 'Spy X Family Code: White'

SPY x FAMILY CODE: White will be available in both English dubbing and the original Japanese audio with English subtitles. Takuya Eguchi, Atsumi Tanezaki, and Saori Hayami all reprise their roles from the animated series as Loid, Anya, and Yor. As for the English voice cast, Alex Organ and Natalie Van Sistine return as Loid and Yor. Also reprising her role as Anya is Megan Shipman, which is notable for the film. Shipman had temporarily stepped away from the role for Season 2 due to maternity leave. Bryn Apprill took over Anya for the second season.

Tickets for SPY x FAMILY CODE: White are now available. The film arrives in North American theaters on April 19. Check out the sneak peek clips below:

Spy x Family Code: White After receiving an order to be replaced in Operation Strix, Loid decides to help Anya win a cooking competition at Eden Academy, by making the director's favorite meal in order to prevent his replacement. Release Date April 19, 2024 Director Kazuhiro Furuhashi Cast Takuya Eguchi , Atsumi Tanezaki , Saori Hayami , Ken'ichirô Matsuda , Hiroyuki Yoshino , Yûko Kaida , Kazuhiro Yamaji , Kensho Ono Runtime 110 Minutes Main Genre Anime Writers Ichirō Ōkouchi , Tatsuya Endo

