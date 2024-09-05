The Takashi Katagiri-directed anime film Spy x Family: Code White is coming to small screens today, and it couldn’t have happened at a better time. ComicBook reports that the production will be included in Crunchyoll's online catalog, implying that it will be available to stream on the platform. This comes almost a year after Spy x Family: Code White was released in theaters in Japan in December 2023, with the voice cast of the original anime series reprising their roles.

Based on Crunchyroll’s catalog, the action comedy will be ready to stream on September 5 at 5:00 p.m. PST. It will be available in Japanese with subtitles and several dub languages. Included in the list of dubs for Spy x Family: Code White, besides English, are Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, and Castilian Spanish.

Spy x Family: Code White, inspired by Tatsuya Endo’s manga series Spy × Family, became a worldwide hit immediately after its debut, which comes as no surprise given how much fans can’t get enough of the original anime series Spy x Family. The movie, produced by Wit Studio and CloverWorks, has amassed close to $60 million globally and made $2.2 million on its first day in the U.S, including $670,000 from previews, despite being released alongside Abigail and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

‘Spy x Family: Code White’ Stays True To The Franchise’s Uniqueness

As the Spy x Family franchise’s first movie, Spy x Family: Code White stays true to the unique storyline of the series and sees Anya and her parents go on a family road trip as they try to finish a school project. Even though the film covers basically almost everything seen in the anime series, including most major characters’ appearances, it remains entertaining. And according to Collider’s Mike Thomas, the production “does have great action sequences, and the animation is some of the best we’ve seen in the franchise. The 1960s aesthetic aids the classic spy feel, making the art stand out.”

Spy x Family: Code White will be available to stream on Crunchyroll on September 5 at 5:00 pm PST.

Spy x Family Code: White 7 10 Release Date April 19, 2024 Director Kazuhiro Furuhashi Cast Takuya Eguchi , Atsumi Tanezaki , Saori Hayami , Ken'ichirô Matsuda , Hiroyuki Yoshino , Yûko Kaida , Kazuhiro Yamaji , Kensho Ono Runtime 110 Minutes

