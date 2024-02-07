The Big Picture Spy x Family Code: White is a stand-alone film adaptation of the popular manga and anime series, offering an independent viewing experience for both fans and newcomers alike.

The film follows the Forger family on a weekend winter getaway, where their secret lives as spies and assassins are threatened when their daughter accidentally triggers events that jeopardize world peace.

Directed by Takashi Katagiri and written by Ichiro Ohkouchi, Spy x Family Code: White is set to premiere in North American theaters on April 19, 2024, with both English and Japanese subtitle options available.

Spy x Family — the beloved manga written and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo, made a name for its anime adaptation right after it premiered in April 2022 and its popularity only went up after Season 2 was released in 2023. So if you’re a fan of Anya and her little cute mischiefs, you’re in for a treat because the spy-fiction, action-comedy series is now making its way to the silver screen as the Forger family goes for a weekend winter getaway in the freshly released trailer of Spy x Family Code: White.

Better yet — although the film features the Forger family's background and nods to Operation Strix, its plot is entirely independent of the anime series, making it an ideal stand-alone viewing experience for both fans and newcomers alike! Crunchyroll, in collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment, has also unveiled the international theatrical release dates for the eagerly awaited film. The film is all set to premiere in North American theaters in English language on April 19, 2024, and will be available in both Japanese and English subtitles.

Here’s the official synopsis of Spy x Family Code: White, which establishes its narrative based on the rich lore established by Endo's critically acclaimed manga:

“He's a spy. She's an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them. While under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid's attempt to make progress on his current mission Operation Strix proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace!”

‘Spy x Family’ Season 2 Ended Things on a Lighter Note

Close

While it’s no secret that Spy x Family has that goofy, casual tone for an anime, Spy x Family Season 2 ended on a particularly goofy, all-over-the-place, confusing espionage town. Anya was desperate to share her cruise adventures with her classmates and ended up exaggerating a lot, which Loid and Yor were not very proud of. Spy x Family Code: White picks up the pace right exactly from there as the family officially takes their first trip together and Anya accidentally ends up eating a chocolate that likely had the microfilm which is going to put the world peace in danger.

Directed by Takashi Katagiri and written by Ichiro Ohkouchi, with the original story by Endo, the film is a collaborative production between WIT STUDIO and CloverWorks. Spy x Family Code: White is all set to hit theaters all over the US on April 19, 2024. Check out the trailer and official artwork of the film installment below:

Spy x Family A spy on an undercover mission gets married and adopts a child as part of his cover. His wife and daughter have secrets of their own, and all three must strive to keep together. Release Date April 9, 2022 Creator Tatsuya Endo Cast Takuya Eguchi , Atsumi Tanezaki , Saori Hayami , Megan Shipman Main Genre Anime Seasons 2 Studio WIT Studios

