When it comes to fact and fiction, spies always seem to be involved in dangerous missions that prevent them from having a stable family at home. But then came, Spy x Family, the hilarious action anime that takes a twist to stealthy espionage, bringing together an elite secret agent, a lethal assassin, a mind reader, and a clairvoyant dog. Produced by Wit Studio and CloverWorks, the show, currently airing Season 2, is based on the manga written and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo and has received universal acclaim since its release last year!

Spy x Family is set during a fictional Cold War where the nations — Ostania in the east, and Westalis in the west — are at warring odds. To keep an eye on a leading political figure in Ostania, Westalis began a top-secret mission called Operation STRIX. In order to accomplish this assignment, Westalis assigns the best master of disguise in the world an identity most foreign to him...a family man. Just like their last name, Forger, each member of this "forged" family has secrets and must continue to hide their true identities from the world and each other. Just who exactly is the Forger family?

Loid Forger

aka "Twilight"

“Marriage, Conventional Happiness? I got rid of those aspirations as well as my identity, the day I became a spy." The main protagonist of Spy x Family is the undercover spy for Westalis, Loid Forger (Takuya Eguchi), acting under the codename "Twilight" for the government organization WISE. Loid's backstory is unknown since he renounced all ties from his past to work as a spy. Besides being a handsome tall blond, Loid's greatest weapon is his razor-sharp intellect. He is a jack of all trades: an expert marksman, a proficient hand-to-hand combat fighter, and a master of disguises. At the beginning of the anime, WISE assigns him the mission of spying on an Ostanian politician, Donovan Desmond, who is working in the shadows to stir up another war. He must build a fake family that encompasses a wife and a child. In doing so, Loid adopts an orphan named Anya, which allows him the opportunity to enroll her in Eden Academy to get close to Desmond’s son, Damien. Luckily for Loid, he stumbles upon a beautiful civil servant, Yor, who agrees to be the mother of Anya for his picture-perfect family for her own reasons.

Loid acts as the father figure of the Forger family in Spy x Family. Because of Anya's telepathic ability, she is the only one in the family who knows her father is a spy. Yor has no clue about Loid's identity, nor does he know her true job as an assassin. As an undercover agent, Loid is naturally cold, logical, calculative, and matter-of-fact. However, when he assumes the role of a father, he slowly warms up to Anya's adorable quirks, and his aura becomes softer. When he is not at home, Loid is often planning ways to execute Operation STRIX, but he soon learns that having a family requires more emotional effort than he imagined, leading to his greatest weakness: overthinking. As the series progresses, it is clear that Loid will do just about anything to make his "pretend" family happy, sparking a genuine smile from time to time.

Yor Forger

aka "Thorn Princess"

“I’m sorry to have bothered you…but could I choke the life out of your body, mister?" The covert assassin for the underground organization The Garden, Yor Briar (Saori Hayami), operates under the code name "Thorn Princess." Yor became an assassin as a way to provide for her baby brother, Yuri Briar (Kensho Ono), when the two became orphaned as kids. The Garden works for the Ostaninan government, which technically makes Yor an enemy of Loid. At a young age, Yor mastered martial arts, attributed immense physical attributes, and superior pain tolerance. Carrying out assassination missions for the Shopkeeper (Junichi Suwabe), Yor's main goal is to kill evil and vile people to make innocents' lives better.

In the Spy x Family, Yor Briar is working a day job as a civil servant. She agrees to enter a fake marriage with Loid Forger as a cover for her profession as an assassin. She then becomes the adoptive mother of Anya Forger, with whom she quickly forms a lovely bond. Yor is exceptionally beautiful and powerful, but her appearance easily fools her enemies. In reality, Yor is an introverted young woman with very few friends aside from her coworkers. Apart from killing, Yor lacks skill in street smarts. She constantly worries about being a good mother and wife in her family role as she is a terrible cook. But regardless of her obvious flaws, Yor makes up for them with her superb cleaning, kindness, and charming gullibility. Just like Loid, Yor will make sure her family, whether fake or not, is protected at all costs, even if it means she has to politely ask her victims to take their lives.

Anya Forger

aka "Test Subject 007"

“Papa is the world’s biggest liar...but he’s a cool liar." The daughter of the Forger family on Spy x Family is Anya (Atsumi Tanezaki), an orphaned, child telepath who is adopted by Loid for Operation STRIX. Previously known as Test Subject 007, Anya's mind-reading abilities were a result of an accidental experiment created by an unnamed organization. Not much of Anya's past is known before she becomes the adoptive daughter of Loid and Yor Forger. Her telepathy allows her to read the minds of both humans and animals. However, she must be at a certain distance to achieve this skill.

Loid enrolls Anya as a first-grade student at Eden Academy, quickly learning that his daughter's intellect might not be fit for his mission. Although Anya has telepathy, she has a hard time focusing on studying, which leads to sub-par grades in school. The downside of her power is her weakness in control. Anya isn't able to filter her telepathy when surrounded by large groups of people, resulting in dizziness and nosebleeds. Still, Anya is a bubbly, eccentric girl and her greatest strength is being able to spot enemies nearby and to see through her father's disguises. The funniest aspect of Anya's character is that she is the only one on Spy x Family who knows the true identity of Loid and Yor, and despite knowing, she still loves them deeply like her real family.

Bond Forger

aka "Subject 8"

Just as important as the role of a mother, father, and daughter, every happy family needs a dog in their life. His name is Bond aka Subject 8. Bond (Kenichirō Matsuda) was a lab experiment of the nefarious "Project Apple" run by the Ostanian government. During his tests, he gained keen perception abilities and became clairvoyant. The K9 was brutally tortured until his mind gained the power to see into the future. Bond was then sold on the black market and bought by terrorist Keith Kepler, who planned to use him to assassinate Westalian Minister Brantz.

In Episode 13, Anya meets Bond on her way home from a pet fair. The two instantly make an intellectual connection, and Bond shares a vision of their family together. Anya ends up following Bond into a terrorist hideout where she is captured and then saved by Bond. Anya and Bond both realize they share a similar psychic ability, and the Forgers end up adopting him into the family; Anya names him after her favorite cartoon hero, Bondma. Bond's life with the Forgers is relatively a happy one where he uses his intellectual powers to help save children and intimidates enemies with his large size. Bond is a quiet, loving, and protective dog who is cherished in his new home.

Spy x Family is available to stream on Crunchyroll in the U.S.

