Along with the last episode of Spy X Family Part 1 on Saturday, June 25, the trailer for Part 2 was also released, and it teases some future high stakes for our favorite fake family. A co-production between Wit Studio and CloverWorks, Spy x Family first premiered in April of this year. Based on Tatsuya Endo’s ongoing manga series, the anime tells the story of agent Twilight (Takuya Eguchi), a spy working for WISE, a secret Westalian Intelligence organization.

In the first episode/chapter, Twilight is assigned a mission that involves spying on an Ostanian political figure for which he needs a child and a wife. Hence, Twilight creates for himself the alias of Loid Forger, a “psychiatrist”, adopts a daughter, Anya (Atsumi Tanezaki), and marries a woman named Yor Briar (Saori Hayami). What Twilight does not know, however, is that both his fake daughter and his fake wife have big secrets of their own that they are keeping from him. In short, the series is about one happy fake family of likable liars.

The under-a-minute-long trailer for Part 2 starts off strangely ominous, not at all with the comedic and upbeat tone that the anime often has. According to the trailer, Twilight’s next mission, on top of being a doting father and husband, will be to stop a terrorist bombing attack. “I’m absolutely done with war.” The Westalian spy mutters in the trailer, alluding to the ongoing conflict between the West and the East. The trailer also shows Anya riding on the big white dog viewers briefly saw in episode 11, thus providing a snippet of the future new addition to the Forger family.

RELATED: How ‘Spy x Family’ Offers Hope By Breaking Trauma Cycles

The first part of the series was 12 episodes long and was directed by Kazuhiro Furuhashi, with Kazuaki Shimada in charge of the character designs, and the soundtrack produced by [K]NoW_NAME. Crunchyroll has licensed the series outside of Asia. The series is available both dubbed in English, and subtitled as well.

The anime has received impressively high ratings which contributed to increased manga sales. The manga has been serialized on Shonen Jump+ since 2019, and its chapters have been collected into volumes by Shueisha. Viz Media has published the chapters in English on their website.

Other members of the voice cast include Kensho Ono as Yor’s younger brother Yuri Briar, Kazuhiro Yamaji as the most elegant gentleman Henry Henderson, Hiroyuki Yoshino as Twilight’s informant Franky, Natsumi Fujiwara as the target’s son Damian Desmond, and Emiri Katou as Anya’s friend Becky Blackbell.

Spy X Family part 2 begins airing in October 2022. Check out the trailer below: