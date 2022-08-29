Spy x Family fans can rejoice because, the anime series' official website has released, in addition to an adorable new key visual, the premiere date for the much-anticipated second part of the 25 episodes-long seasons.

For those who do not know or need a reminder, Spy x Family is based on a manga series created by Tatsuya Endo, and it centers around the Forgers, a recently formed family which consists of Loid a.k.a Agent Twilight (Takuya Eguchi), Yor a.k.a Thorn Princess (Saori Hayami), and Anya a.k.a the cutest little Esper you’ll ever know (Atsumi Tanezaki). The crux of the story revolves around the fact that all the members of this pretend family are hiding massive, consequential secrets from one another, secrets which they still kept as of the last episode of part 1, Episode 12, "Penguin Park".

The new colorful poster features – naturally so - Anya in the center of the poster, bearing a huge smile, dressed in a blue overcoat for the Winter, and making the peace sign. All the other characters, established as well as new, are displayed around her. Also present in the visual is one character fans have been most excited about meeting, the big fluffy white dog which was briefly shown in the second to last episode of part 1, “Stella”.

RELATED: 7 Great Animes That Are As Wholesome As 'Spy x Family'

Tokyo-based distribution company TOHO announced last December that Spy x Family would be divided into two parts. The anime adaptation of the beloved Manga series is brought to us by Wit Studio and CloverWorks, and it first premiered in April of this year. The series is directed by Kazuhiro Furuhashi, whose previous directorial project included MAPPA’s 2019 Dororo. Kazuaki Shimada was in charge of coming up with the character designs. Along with Kyoji Asano, he was also Chief Animation Director. Akane Fushihara was Director of Photography, Akari Saitō was Editor, and Shōji Hata was Sound Director.

Besides the three main members of the Forger family, other members of the Japanese voice cast include Hiroyuki Yoshino as Loid’s right-hand man Franky, Kazuhiro Yamaji as the most elegant man on the show Henry Henderson, Kensho Ono as Yor’s brother Yuri, Natsumi Fujiwara as tsundere Scion-boy Damian Desmond, and Emiri Katou as Anya’s friend Becky Blackbell.

Spy x Family Episode 13, “Stop the Terrorist Bombing Attack”, premieres on October 1. You can stream the 12 episodes of Part 1 on Crunchyroll or Hulu.