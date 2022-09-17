It’s almost here! Soon the first episode of Spy x Family Season 1 Part 2 will be released and today, September 15, in anticipation of the comeback of the most peculiar and adorable family in recent anime history, Tokyo-based distribution company TOHO posted on their official YouTube channel a brand-new trailer that teases the next predicament to be faced by the Forgers.

For those who need a reminder, the premise of Spy x Family, an original manga series by Tatsuya Endo which was adapted to TV by Wit Studio and CloverWorks, centers around the Forger family that is everything like a regular middle-class family except the father, Loid (Takuya Eguchi), is a spy, the mother, Yor (Saori Hayami), is an assassin, and the daughter, Anya (Atsumi Tanezaki), has psychic powers. Let’s not forget to mention that they all met each other fairly recently, are not aware of each other’s secrets – except Anya - and are trying to pretend, to fluctuating degrees of success, to be no more than your average working-class family in the city of Berlint. As of the last episode of part 1, Episode 12, "Penguin Park", the Forgers’ secrets were no closer to being revealed. Will that change in part 2?

Image via Crunchyroll

RELATED: 7 Great Animes That Are As Wholesome As 'Spy x Family'

The trailer which was recently unveiled teased a bit more of Loid’s upcoming mission than the previous one released in late June. It had already been known that Episode 13 is called “Stop the Terrorist Bombing Attack”, and the trailer showcases snippets of the action and events that will happen around this terrorist threat. One of the most exciting elements to feature in this next mission, which had already been teased in the penultimate episode of part 1, “Stella”, is the so-called bomb dogs, a big, white, fluffy one in particular. The trailer also reveals, due to Anya’s telepathic abilities, that this dog is capable of seeing into the future and that in the future Loid would die as a result of an explosion. Knowing this, it is in Anya’s hands to find a way to save her Papa.

Last December, Toho revealed that Spy x Family would be made up of two separate parts, the first of which premiered in April. Kazuhiro Furuhashi is the director behind the series, Kazuaki Shimada handles the character designs, Akane Fushihara is Director of Photography, Akari Saitō is Editor, and Shōji Hata is Sound Director.

The first episode of Spy x Family Part 2 will premiere on October 1. The 12 episodes of Part 1 are available for streaming on Crunchyroll or Hulu.