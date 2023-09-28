The Big Picture Spy x Family Season 2, based on the popular manga series, will premiere on October 7 and continue the comedic adventures of the Forgers.

The trailer hints at Yor's doubts about her role as an assassin, raising questions about her commitment to her job and the family's bond.

The second season will be animated by the talented teams at WIT Studio and CloverWorks, with episodes airing weekly on Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll has released the official trailer of season 2 of the Spy x Family, the comedy anime series based on Tatsuya Endo's critically acclaimed manga that has over 31 million copies in circulation right now. They have also announced that Spy x Family Season 2 will premiere on October 7.

The first season of the sitcom anime series became one of the biggest anime arrivals of 2022. There’s even a spin-off movie titled Spy x Family Code: White in the works. The show is centered around the Forgers — an everyday family with a dad playing espionage (Loid), a mom (Yor) who's an assassin, and Anya who is to Spy X Family what Baby Sinclair is to ‘90s comedy Dinosaurs but with telepathic abilities. The couple is oblivious — but Anya knows everything that’s going on and often becomes the source for the show’s iconic comedic takes.

In the final episode, we saw Loid finding himself juggling multiple missions while also dedicating his time to Operation Strix. The increasing demands of his profession while working with the Westalian spy organization were beginning to weigh heavily on him. This culmination of these set the stage for season 2 where Loid's personal and professional challenges might intertwine even more. This could potentially put his fake yet loving family at risk and introduce new adversaries or complications related to his undercover operations. Especially with Yor’s brother coming into the mix and becoming skeptical of Twilight (Loid).

What Will Happen in ‘Spy X Family’ Season 2?

Image via Crunchyroll

The trailer highlights Thorn Princess (Yor) taking on a major task and becoming skeptical of whether she should be doing this at all. “Is there actually a reason why I should continue my job as a killer?” The trailer concludes with Yor contemplating her bond with the Forgers and realizing how tight-knit their family has become. So it’s safe to assume that season 2 of Spy X Family will likely follow the professions of Loid and Yor taking center stage once again.

The ensemble of Spy X Family season 2 features Takuya Eguchi as Loid Forger, Atsumi Tanezaki taking on the role of Anya Forger, and Saori Hayami lends her voice to Yor Forger. The second season is brought to life by the renowned animation teams of WIT Studio, known for their work on the critically acclaimed Attack on Titan, and CloverWorks, the studio behind Rascal Does Not Dream series. The directorial helm for this season is shared by Kazuhiro Furuhashi and Takahiro Harada.

Exclusive to Crunchyroll, Spy X Family will offer both subtitled and dubbed versions across all regions in languages including but not limited to English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German. New episodes are set to debut weekly from Saturday, October 7, following their airing in Japan. Check out the official trailer below.