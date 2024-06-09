The Big Picture Spy x Family announces a third season with a cute poster, continuing the adventures of the Forger family.

Fans can catch up on Seasons 1 and 2 on Crunchyroll and Hulu while awaiting the Season 3 release date.

It is not yet known which part of the manga Season 3 will adapt.

Anya and Bond show off their cute bond as Spy x Family announces its third season. This comes after the show's second season finished airing back in December 2023, and the franchise released its first feature film in Japan days before Christmas. While details for the new season remain mostly under wraps, a poster featuring two of the Forger family members was shared.

Over on X (formerly Twitter), Spy x Family announced that Season 3 is now in production, and to celebrate, a poster drawn by series character designer Kazuaki Shimada was released. The news was made official during an online event, titled Special Event SPY x FAMILY ANIME EXTRA MISSION. Fans can still watch the stream online until June 16, 2024, but you'll need to purchase a ticket, which costs ¥2750 ($17.59 USD).

As of writing, a trailer for Spy x Family Season 3 has yet to be released, and it's currently unknown which sections of the manga the next installment will cover. Season 2 was predominantly about the Cruise Adventure Arc, where Yor had to escort someone out of the country without them getting killed, while also hiding her cover from her "pretend" family, who are also on board. Meanwhile, Spy x Family Code: White features an original story that wasn't featured in the manga.

What is Spy x Family?

Image via Spy x Family

​​​​​Spy x Family follows Agent Twilight, a spy who's tasked to form a fake family for the sake of world peace. Little does he know that his fake family also has their secrets as well. His wife, Yor Briar, is secretly an assassin, his daughter, Anya, is a telepath, and their pet dog, Bond, can see into the future. His mission? Infiltrate a prestigious school and get close to Donovan Desmon, chairman of the National Unity Party, to ensure that a war between the two countries doesn't happen.

The anime is based on a manga of the same name, written by Tatsuya Endo, and currently has 13 volumes, and more chapters being published to this day. This anime series has been praised by fans and critics alike. The 2023 feature film earned over $59 million at the global box office and received a high critics' score of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Season 3 has yet to announce a release date. So until then, Seasons 1 and 2 of Spy x Family are available to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu. Stay tuned for more updates.

Spy x Family A spy on an undercover mission gets married and adopts a child as part of his cover. His wife and daughter have secrets of their own, and all three must strive to keep together. Release Date April 9, 2022 Creator Tatsuya Endo Cast Takuya Eguchi , Atsumi Tanezaki , Saori Hayami , Megan Shipman Main Genre Anime Seasons 2 Studio WIT Studios Expand

