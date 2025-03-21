It's been over a year since Spy x Family finished its second season and released its first film, Spy x Family Code: White. While more manga volumes, both in English and Japanese, were released to help pass the time, fans have been anticipating its next installment. Fortunately, the latest promo for Season 3 was released, showing a solid date for when the Forgers will return to our screens, just nine months after its continuation was announced.

Posted on the show's official Japanese account via X/Twitter, the promo featured the Forgers front and center on that iconic green background from the manga covers. The caption, plus the promo itself, confirms that Season 3 will air this October. Unfortunately, it's still unknown how many episodes this next installment will have and which story arcs it will cover.

Ever since the anime adaptation of Spy x Family was released in 2022, it has become a massive success. The show received a perfect critics' score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, while audiences gave it a high score of 88%. Spy x Family Code: White was highly praised by fans and critics alike and generated over $59 million at the global box office. Spy x Family follows a fake family, the Forgers, created by Agent Twilight. His mission is to get close to Donovan Desmond, the leader of National Unity Party in Ostania. To accomplish this, his mission requires him to pose as a parent who attends the same school as Desmond's children in order to get close to the leader and prevent another war. According to ScreenRant, Spy x Family sold over 2.7 million copies by 2024, making it the 10th Best-Selling Manga for that year.

What's Next For 'Spy X Family'

As of writing, Spy x Family has been following the manga very closely when it comes to story arcs and hasn't changed or drastically altered any of its plot. While the anime's feature film was an original story, it doesn't disrupt what has been told in the manga. If this trend continues, there could be at least two major events that this upcoming season could cover.

According to the manga, the next two major events following what's shown in Season 2 are the "Friendship Schemes Arc" and "The Red Circus Arc." Without spoiling anything, these two events will introduce a new character who could play a role in the progress of Operation: Strix. They also showcase the dramatic progress of Anya's attempts to befriend Damian.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Spy x Family are available to stream on Crunchyroll. Follow Collider to keep up to date with the latest updates.