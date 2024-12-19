It’s certainly a great day to be a Spy x Family fan, as we now know when its third season will premiere. According to Anime Craze on X, the award-winning anime will return in October 2025, almost two years after Season 2 last aired. As fans recall, Spy x Family debuted in April 2022, with Season 1 split into two parts; the first twelve episodes ended in June 2022 before another thirteen aired from October to December of the same year. In 2023, Season 2 premiered and ran from October 7 to December 23.

Production of Spy x Family Season 3 was confirmed on June 9, 2024, and on the same day, the first teaser visual, drawn by Kazuaki Shimada and designed by art director Yuni Yoshida, was released. As expected, the poster contains many Easter eggs that make reference to chapters of the manga series that may be adapted for the upcoming season. Unfortunately, no details about what’s ahead in the season have been revealed, but we can expect that in good time.

Spy x Family, inspired by Tatsuya Endo’s manga series of the same name, airs on TV Tokyo in Japan and can be streamed on Crunchyroll internationally. Similarly, the series is distributed by Muse Communication in the rest of the Asia-Pacific region. Since its debut, it has garnered praise globally for a variety of its features, including its storytelling, characters, animation, voice acting, and world-building. Not to mention, the spy comedy has earned many accolades, including Animation of the Year at the Tokyo Anime Award Festival.

What Is ‘Spy x Family’ About?

Spy x Family follows master spy Twilight, who must disguise himself as psychiatrist Loid Forger and build a pretend family in order to investigate political leader Donovan Desmond. However, Loid has no idea that his wife, Yor, is actually an assassin called the Thorn Princess, while his daughter, Anya, has telepathic abilities. Featured in the series’ remarkable English voice cast are Alex Organ as Loid Forger, Megan Shipman as Anya Forger, Natalie Van Sistine as Yor Forger and Tyler Walker as Bond Forger.

Spy x Family Season 3 will premiere in October 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and check out the announcement for the new season above.