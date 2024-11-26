We're just one month away from the highly anticipated Season 2 of Squid Game, which means that it's the perfect time for Netflix to drop a new trailer for the South Korean series. Now, we finally have some more information about what is going to happen with Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and how he plans his revenge against the gamemakers. Squid Game 2 is slated to debut on Netflix on December 26.

From what the new trailer suggests, Gi-hun will try to destroy the game from the inside. He'll personally ask to be re-inserted in the Squid Game, a request that is apparently granted without hesitation. A returning player is sure to make bets a lot more interesting, but we still don't know how the former winner plans to overtake the competition when he's being watched by the pink-jumpsuit guards all the time.

The trailer also confirms that, as we expected, new games will be introduced to the competition and the 45.6 billion-won prize is still the ultimate goal for players. We see the new contestants get recruited, and just like the first time, players who don't mind killing other competitors so that they can advance in the game will participate once again. The fan-favorite game of red light, green light is also making a comeback, and it will be as deadly as the first time around.

'Squid Game 2' Has Several Questions To Answer

As fans know, Squid Game 2 has quite a lot of threads to tie up. We still need to know who will be responsible for the games now that Oh Il-nam (Oh Yeong-su) is dead. We also need to find out how Jun-ho's (Wi Ha-joon) brother made the way from Squid Game winner to become The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), who caters to the wishes of the VIPs — the billionaires who bet on players. Is this the same path that Gi-hun is destined to follow? And, more importantly than probably most of the questions: can Gi-hun beat the Squid Game again?

Squid Game is created, written, and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk. In a recent interview with Digital Spy, the series creator revealed that the biggest difference in Squid Game 2 is that Gi-hun now has "a much clearer motive of wanting to stop these games." Hwang also teased that audiences should keep their eyes on the Gi-hun and Front Man conflict because this will be "the main [axis] of the storyline."

Netflix debuts Squid Game 2 on December 26. You can check out the new trailer below:

