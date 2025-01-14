There's no escaping it: Squid Game is here to dominate the Netflix charts. In its third week ever since its premiere, the South Korean thriller series keeps its momentum: this week, it accumulated 26 million views, which suggests that Netflix subscribers are either discovering, catching up to it or rewatching it. In any case, the series rakes in weekly numbers that most shows don't achieve during their whole period on the platform. Season 3 is already slated for a 2025 release.

Squid Game fans were just a little bit less enthusiastic about Season 1 this week, though. The freshman episodes of the hit show dropped one position among the top 10 and raked in 8.7 million views, which is still a massive number for a show that debuted in 2021. Runner-up to the most-watched non-English TV shows was The Breakthrough, a Swedish crime drama that chronicles one of the biggest criminal cases in the history of Sweden. Rounding up the top 5 were new international series Fake Profile: Killer Match (#4 with 4.6M) and Subteran (#5 with 3.7M).

Among the most-watched movies, a surprise: After several weeks at the top, action-thriller Carry-On was dethroned by...a bunch of cute puppies and kittens. The Secret Life of Pets 2 climbed the Netflix charts once again and this week accumulated 15 million views — not bad at all for a 2019 movie. Netflix subscribers were all about older titles this week, with movies like Ma (#3 with 7M), Despicable Me (#7 with 4.4M) and even 1996's Eye For An Eye (#8 with 4.4 million) making the top 10 list.

Harlan Coben Does It Again For Netflix

Close

In the English-language series, Harlan Coben's Missing You continues to dominate the charts. Once again, the thriller series was the #1 most-watched title with 15.2 million views this week. However, a new title came relatively close to snatching the crown away from it: American Primeval, a new western series starring Taylor Kitsch (Painkiller) and Dane DeHaan (Oppenheimer) debuted at #2 with 10.4 million views, and it may climb to #1 once more people have a chance to catch up to it.

In the non-English movies department, all eyes were on French thriller Ad Vitam, which accumulated 17.1 million views in just a week. The movie centers around an ex-elite agent who is forced back into action after his pregnant wife is kidnapped. The new movie was able to outperform some of the previous week's top performers like The Love Scam, Family Pack and The Children's Train. South Korean cinema fans flocked to Hopeless, a new thriller that debuted at #8 with 900k views.

You can check out the full list of most-watched titles from Netflix at the Tudum website.

5 10 Squid Game Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children's games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits with deadly high stakes: a survival game that has a whopping 45.6 billion-won prize at stake. Release Date September 17, 2021 Cast Lee Byung-hun , Lee Jung-jae , Park Hae-soo , Yim Si-wan , Kang Ha-neul , Wi Ha-jun , Park Gyu-young , Lee Jin-wook , Hoyeon , Oh Young-soo , Park Sung-hoon , Yang Dong-geun , Heo Sung-tae , Kim Joo-ryoung , Kang Ae-sim , Lee Da-wit , Choi Seung-hyun , Anupam Tripathi , Lee You-mi , Jo Yu-ri , Won Ji-an , Jun Suk-ho , Park Hye-jin , Chae Gook-hee Seasons 3 Writers Hwang Dong-hyuk Directors Hwang Dong-hyuk Showrunner Hwang Dong-hyuk Expand

