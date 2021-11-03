The show will compete with the likes of 'This Is Us' and 'Succession.'

Netflix’s surprise hit series Squid Game will certainly be a contender at upcoming award shows. Surprisingly, however, the show will not be considered for Limited Series awards. Confirmed to Indiewire on Wednesday, Netflix will be submitting the Korean survival thriller to drama categories for award shows such as the Emmys and the Critics’ Choice Awards.

Though Squid Game has yet to be confirmed for a season 2, though fans and Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s Global TV Chief, are hopeful. In a September interview with Vulture Bajaria talked briefly on working with Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, “He has a film and other things he’s working on; we’re trying to figure out the right structure for him.”

While it is possible Netflix will submit Squid Game for a variety of categories including costumes, makeup, set design and so on, the Korean hit series will not be eligible for the Writers Guild of America Awards nor the Directors Guild of America Awards. This is due in part to Dong-hyuk, who was the show's singular writer and director, not being a member of either guild.

RELATED: Shows Like 'Squid Game' to Watch for More Danger and DramaIt’s too early in the season to know exactly who the global sensation will be competing against in award shows like the Emmys. However, we can catch a glimpse at the potential competition with the airing of the Rose D’Or Awards, an international awards festival for television series. Streaming live on November 29, audiences have the chance to watch Squid Game possibly take home its first award.

Submitted to the drama category, Squid Game goes up against shows like Succession, Better Call Saul‘s final season, The White Lotus and This Is Us‘ last season. Squid Game surpassed Bridgeton in early October as Netflix’s biggest debut hit, reaching over 111 million views in less than 25 days.

Let the games begin as Squid Game enters the award season. Fans eagerly await the potential announcement of season 2 and seeing the South Korean survival drama dominate the world once more.

