The Big Picture Adam Sandler's animated film Leo breaks records as the most-viewed title on Netflix, surpassing David Fincher's The Killer.

Leo is a heartwarming family classic with relatable characters and well-crafted jokes, earning praise from both critics and audiences.

Squid Game: The Challenge has become a hit reality game show and boosts the popularity of the original series, while The Crown Season 6 maintains strong viewership numbers.

It's a new week, and Netflix's coveted Top 10 charts see new titles dominating both the film and TV charts. David Fincher's The Killer, which enjoyed a consecutive-two-week run as the most-watched film title, has now been beaten by a brave lizard – Adam Sandler's Leo. The animated musical feature in which Sandler voices the titular character debuted on Netflix on November 21 and within 6 days, had racked up 34.6 million views to become not only the most-viewed film of the week, but also the most-viewed overall title this week. Leo's achievement also saw it set a new record as Netflix's biggest animated film debut.

Leo was an instant hit among critics, and it's satisfying to see it resonate among audiences as well. The musical comedy centers around the titular green 74-year-old lizard, who has spent much of his years in the confines of an elementary school classroom as a class pet. Upon learning that his kind only lives for 75 years, the lizard hatches a plan with his terrarium-mate, Squirtle the turtle (voiced by Bill Burr) to escape the walls of Fort Myers Elementary School and spend his final days adventuring in the wild. Leo, however, faces a major hurdle with the arrival of an impossibly mean substitute teacher whom he must somehow outwit in order to fulfill his dreams. The animated film has the makings of a family classic as the movie creatively presents its narrative in a way that is relatable to people of all age groups. The movie has scored top marks for its attention to character development, well-crafted jokes, and its choice to keep things subtle yet interesting.

Netflix's English language film chart seems to reflect the audience's anticipation for the holiday season as a few Christmas titles made the cut with Best. Christmas. Ever! starring Brandy Norwood and Heather Graham leading the charge. The Christmas-themed film about frenemies Jackie and Charlotte who accidentally reunite over the Christmas holiday earned 13.3M views to come in at second place. Other holiday features to make the cut include The Christmas Chronicles with 3.4M views and Falling for Christmas with 2.7M views.

'Squid Game' Retains Its Charm As 'Squid Game: The Challenge' Tops Netflix's TV Charts

Close

Years after its immense success with American audiences, Squid Game is demonstrating its potential as franchise material. Squid Game: The Challenge, a reality game show following the format of the acclaimed Korean series, is gaining traction and proving to be a hit among viewers. Season 1 of the reality competition debuted atop the English TV List with 20.1M views. The original series equally benefited from this new entry as the scripted version, which remains Netflix's most popular non-English TV series of all time, made it to the non-English list at number 6 with 1.6M views.

The Crown Season 6 continues to see strong viewership numbers on Netflix as the TV series scored 8.8M slipping down just one spot to become the second most-viewed English TV title of the week after dominating last week with 11 M views. The final part of the thrilling series about the British monarchy will likely remain a regular fixture on the charts as audiences continue to anticipate the release of the second half slated to premiere on Netflix on December 14. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.

Squid Game: The Challenge Follows contestants as they compete in challenges based on the Korean children's games featured on the Squid Game to win a $4.56 million cash prize. Release Date November 22, 2023 Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 1

Watch Now