While fans anxiously await the second season of Squid Game on Netflix, the reality competition series Squid Game: The Challenge premiered on the streaming site to remind fans how thrilling the game is. While life or death wasn’t really at stake like it was in the fictional show, the reality show did acquire 456 competitors, marking the largest ever for a competition show. It also doled out the largest-ever single-winning prize pot of $4.56 million to the lucky winner.

The games were a mix of ones that appeared on the show as well as other classic children’s schoolyard games. In between challenges, some players are eliminated by random choice or strategic targeting. There are many who deserve another shot at the prize. But these stand out as the worthiest for a return, for differing reasons.

Squid Game: The Challenge Follows contestants as they compete in challenges based on the Korean children's games featured on the Squid Game to win a $4.56 million cash prize. Release Date November 22, 2023 Main Genre Reality-TV Genres Reality-TV , Game Show Seasons 1

10 Spencer

Player 299

Spencer came out of the games as one of the players who got the most flack. Chosen to lead a team in the Dalgona competition, one of many games duplicated from the show, he had a line-up of people urging him not to give in and take the umbrella-shaped cookie, the most difficult to remove from the circle. Instead, he relented, believing that if he didn’t, he and the other three leaders would be eliminated as those who went before them were.

Admittedly gullible and naïve, Spencer was out of sorts once the challenge began. He unfairly got a lot of heat from the rest of his line and it took an emotional toll. Spencer should have a clean slate to show that he can play a much different game a second time around.

9 Purna

Player 031

Filled with positive energy, everyone loved Purna. During the Glass Bridge competition, when Ashley failed to overtake Trey, resulting in his elimination, Purna didn’t even question overtaking her. He could have argued that she didn’t follow the plan, so he wasn’t going to either, but he didn’t.

One of three players eliminated in the Dice Game simply because he unluckily rolled a six, Purna didn’t get a fair shot. He made it through so many tough challenges, so to go out the way he did seemed incredibly unfair. It’s the nature of the game, of course. Nonetheless, his positive attitude and fun-loving nature would be a much-needed respite for players in a second season.

8 Chad

Player 286

Chad was the big, lovable teddy bear of the season. He became Mai’s protector and her closest confidant. He got along well with everyone: it didn’t seem like anyone had a bad thing to say about him. He was also a preferred partner for many people given his burly stature, which many felt could help in any strength-type competitions (interestingly, the Tug of War challenge they thought would happen never did).

Chad was one of three victims in the Dice Game who went home based on the roll of a die. He didn’t have a chance to show his strategic side. Given his close relationship to Mai, fans would love to have seen the two in the finals together. With his likable personality, Chad would be a welcome returning player in the second season.

7 Bryton

Player 432

Most people might think Bryton overstayed his welcome. He quickly emerged as the season’s villain. He was cocky, rude, and often belittled others. He went out with his head held high, though, accepting what happened to him. Nonetheless, some fans believe he went home too soon, and he could have shaken things up longer.

Bryton’s childhood stories suggest that he is dealing with a lot of pain and putting up walls because of it. His overconfidence may ironically be a sign of insecurities. His could be one of the biggest redemption stories in the game if he were to come back with a different approach and a humbler attitude.

6 Bee

Player 018

A brilliant player who claimed to be a member of MENSA, Bee proved herself to be highly strategic and intelligent when she won the Warship game for her team. She was level-headed through the game, and it was expected that she would go far. She stayed out of any drama and controversy.

Even when she felt like the Dice Game would be her downfall, since she had odd luck at rolling sixes, she stuck with the group’s plan to only nominate herself when rolling. This ultimately led to her elimination. Bee would have been fascinating to see in the Circle of Trust game, with fans suspecting she might have had the skill and intuition to detect exactly who was lying or hiding something. If she came back and played in a more cut-throat manner, she could go even further.

5 Stephen

Player 243

A seemingly nice guy who sparked a wonderful friendship with the oldest competitor in the game, Rick, Stephen was voted out as part of a strategic move by Phalisia. He didn’t lose in a competition and even narrowly escaped being eliminated not long before when he played a game of Ddakji with Rick, not realizing it was a competition. (It turned out to be merely one where the winner got a prize).

He emerged as a favorite who got lots of screen time, and fans loved his family-focused attitude and felt sympathetic towards his story of a troubled childhood. Stephen didn’t deserve to go so soon without losing a challenge to be sent home. Fans would love to see him back again.

4 Rick

Player 232

One of the most beloved, interesting personalities on Squid Game: The Challenge, Rick was also the oldest player. He quickly became the resident dad, particularly to Stephen, with whom he developed a close friendship. His elimination was entirely a tactical move on Phalisia’s part, and many understood it, even Rick’s own allies. Nonetheless, that doesn’t make it right.

Rick went into the game saying he just wanted to feel wanted and needed and like he helped his team. He accomplished that when his decision won his team the game in Warships. Nonetheless, Rick didn’t get to play many other games and the retired doctor deserves another chance to show what he’s made of.

3 Aurora

Player 399

The Internet was ablaze with conversations about Aurora and Dylan’s fate in the Marbles game. The premise was that each pair must come up with their own game and rules, and the declared loser would be eliminated. If they could not come to an agreement in the allotted time, they would both be eliminated. Aurora and Dylan were the only pair who failed to agree on a game. When Aurora finally relented to Dylan’s preference, the situation became stickier when their game resulted in a tie. Aurora argued that since she got her marble in the jar first, she should win. Dylan did not agree.

While there’s a reason to back up both players (if Aurora threw first, then she had a sooner chance to get her marble in the jar, after all), that doesn’t change the fact that many fans perceived that Dylan engaged in manipulative and bullying tactics. She later wrote on her Instagram page that "I hope that my scene shows people to stand up against manipulation and bullying tactics." For this reason, many think Aurora didn’t deserve to go home the way she did and should get another chance in the game.

2 Phil

Player 451

Phil wasn’t seen much throughout the series until the end, when a stroke of luck and circumstance led him to the finale when his close friends made it through the Allegiance test and chose him. He demonstrated loyalty and a good heart, most notably when he stuck with the plan to choose a woman to continue in the Allegiance test, supporting his friend who wanted to ensure there was a level playing field when it came to gender.

He was intuitive in determining who had placed the item on his desk during the Circle of Trust. Some might view his decision to avoid playing in the final Button test as cowardly, but Phil made the right choice that ensured his position in the final two. Considering how close and random the game was for both he and Mai in the end, and the fact that Phil came so close to winning, fans would love to see him play again.

1 Trey

Player 301

Without a doubt, most fan outcry came from the elimination of Trey, the sweet and innocent young man who entered the games with his mother. He never got under anyone’s skin and was described after being eliminated as just being a really nice guy. His elimination came from an actual challenge, but to say it was unfair would be an understatement. The players agreed that each person in the Glass Bridge game would make one 50/50 choice, then the next person in line would overtake them and do the same. Ashley failed to follow through when it was her turn behind Trey. He made not one but three jumps, ultimately falling through the pane to lose.

As a stand-up human, Trey didn’t call Ashley out for not being a team player: he wanted her to make the right choice on her own and offer to overtake him. What’s worse is that she then took her own turn and ushered in the player behind her to overtake her, which negates any argument that she ever agreed to that strategy in the first place. A favorite to win the whole thing, Trey deserves another chance to try the games, and speak his mind more openly this time around.

Watch On Netflix

NEXT: Controversial 'Squid Game: The Challenge' Wins Another Season at Netflix