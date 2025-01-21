It’s not been nearly a month since Squid Game Season 2 premiered on Netflix, and the show has remained in in the Netflix top 10, currently sitting in the #3 spot at the time of writing. The third and final season of the hit series is coming later this year, and it’s already been confirmed that David Fincher is working on an American remake of the show. The first season of Squid Game is the most popular show in Netflix history, and the potential for spin-offs to expand the universe is limitless. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk teased more from the franchise in the future and revealed he has a clear idea for a Squid Game spin-off set between Seasons 1 and 2:

“One of the ideas I’m tossing around is what happened between season one and two. There’s a three year-gap. So, for example, what was the Front Man doing during those three years? What was the Recruiter doing? When I have some downtime, I like to just toss some ideas around and go wild with my imagination. So I guess we can be open to anything.”

The Front Man’s foray into the games in Squid Game Season 2 is one of the more intriguing elements of the show, and Lee Byung-hun’s performance in an expanded role is worthy of awards consideration. If the Front Man had the chance to star in his own spin-off, Dong-hyuk would certainly have no trouble writing a season of TV that gives his star every chance to shine. The other side of this coin is that, while it would be interesting to learn what the Front Man was doing between Seasons 1 and 2 of Squid Game, it would eliminate some of the mystery behind the character. Part of what makes Squid Game so interesting is the ambiguity behind the workers, and lifting that veil to expose what happens on the other side could be a major risk.

What Do We Know About ‘Squid Game’ Season 3?

Netflix has yet to announce an official release date for Squid Game Season 3, but a now-deleted promotional video seemed to tease that Season 3 will be released this June. This is subject to change, but we also know that Squid Game Seasons 2 and 3 were filmed back to back, so fans can take comfort in knowing that there won’t be another multi-year gap between seasons. As for the plot, few details are known about Squid Game Season 3 at this time, but it will certainly prove to be a challenge for Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) after watching his close friend die and being thrown back into the games.

All episodes of Squid Game Season 2 are now streaming. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the show and watch Squid Game exclusively on Netflix.

5 10 Squid Game Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children's games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits with deadly high stakes: a survival game that has a whopping 45.6 billion-won prize at stake. Cast Lee Jung-jae , Lee Byung-hun , Park Hae-soo , Yim Si-wan , Kang Ha-neul , Wi Ha-jun , Park Gyu-young , Lee Jin-wook , Hoyeon , Oh Young-soo , Park Sung-hoon , Yang Dong-geun , Heo Sung-tae , Kim Joo-ryoung , Kang Ae-sim , Lee Da-wit , Choi Seung-hyun , Anupam Tripathi , Lee You-mi , Jo Yu-ri , Won Ji-an , Jun Suk-ho , Park Hye-jin , Chae Gook-hee Creator(s) Hwang Dong-hyuk Streaming Service(s) Netflix Expand

WATCH ON NETFLIX