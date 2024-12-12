Player 456s (Lee Jung-Jae) story is about to end. With season 2 just weeks away from its release and season 3 set to come out next year, Squid Game's creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, reveals why he has decided to end this story in just a few installments. Long story short, he didn't want to leave the fans hanging and believes that Gi-hun's story no longer needs to continue past that point.

Hwang spoke to Entertainment Weekly about his decision to end the show in just 3 seasons. He stated that the story he wanted to tell came to a stop when working on the third season and that it didn't have to go any further than that. He also cited the fans' expectations after the commercial success of season 1 and how they wanted to know what happened to Gi-hun after surviving the games. So it became his mission to give the fans what they wanted and to not leave them hanging. Hwang expanded on Gi-hun's future with the following statement:

"I knew that there was so much expectation and curiosity as to what would Gi-hun do next by the fans, so I didn't want to end it here. I wanted to tell the story of what happened to Gi-hun after where we leave him at the end of season 1 and what he does, what kind of actions he takes in order to put a stop to these games. As creator, writer, and director, it was almost my mission or my role to further tell that story. And I wanted to repay all of the love that we had received in one way or another. "The desire to put a closure to the story that I began to tell arose after we worked on season 1. In terms of why did I decide to end the story with season 3, I think that the story I wanted to tell came to a full closure at the end of season 3. The story that I both wanted to tell and that I am capable of telling through Gi-hun, it has been told with season 3."

Squid Game season 2 is going to feature a new set of games and a new crop of players. Some of the returning cast members include Lee Jung-jae as Gi Hun (aka Player 456), Lee Byung-hun as the Front Man, and Wi Ha-joon as Hwang Jun-ho, the Front Man's brother. Netflix has also revealed who will star as the new players for season 2. They include Park Gyu-young, Chae Kook-hee, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Won Ji-an, and Kim Si-eun.

What Is the Story of 'Squid Game' So Far?

Squid Game is a South Korean thriller, following the story of Gi-hun - a divorced father who participates in the Squid Game for a chance to win ₩45.6 billion (~$31 million USD). Against him are over 400 players who also suffer from financial issues like our protagonist, and little did they know that these children's games are actually challenges that result in death. The show also featured a side plot, which follows Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon), a detective who's searching for his missing brother.

Details for season 2 have been revealed as we get closer to the upcoming release date. Continuing where season 1 left off, Gi-hun returns to the Squid Game once more, reprising his old player number, with the goal of stopping the games for good, with the help of Hwang Jun-ho. However, the Front Man, who now has full control of the games, will ensure that Gi-Hun's plans fail due to his views on human nature.

Squid Game season 3 is scheduled to come out in 2025. Until then, you can rewatch season 1 on Netflix, and season 2 is set to come out on December 26, 2024.

