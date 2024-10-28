With just under two months until Squid Game Season 2 arrives on Netflix, the series is eyeing a major expansion with an Oscar-nominated director at the helm. Deadline reports that a new English-language show is in the works at the streaming platform from Se7en mastermind David Fincher. Details are being kept tightly under wraps at this time, though it's expected that this series will be his next big project under his ongoing deal with the service, barring the announcement of another movie. He's expected to spend much of 2025 dedicated to developing the show, meaning it could get moving rather quickly.

Fincher's series would be the first proper extension of the franchise beyond Hwang Dong-hyuk's earth-shattering original South Korean show. Netflix does have the controversial reality game show Squid Game: The Challenge, under its belt, along with a video game, but this would be a new frontier entirely that could potentially open up the dystopian survival competition to the world beyond South Korea. If anyone can create a serviceable English-language addition, Fincher would be a good bet too, given his penchant for dark thrillers from Zodiac to Gone Girl. Squid Game's premise of a life-or-death contest consisting of children's games for a cash prize wouldn't be a foreign concept to him either, as his 1997 thriller The Game starring Sean Penn tackled a twisted game that evolved into a wider conspiracy involving the life of a wealthy investment banker.

With Fincher now taking the reins in one of Netflix's biggest blockbuster universes, the platform will continue to reap the benefits of locking the decorated filmmaker up to an overall deal. So far, he's already delivered two films on streaming with Mank and last year's The Killer, as well as a widely-loved and often asked-about series in Mindhunter. He's also produced and directed in Tim Miller's acclaimed animated anthology series Love, Death + Robots and played a role in Netflix's rise as an original content juggernaut as an executive producer on House of Cards. Rumblings among insiders have been connecting him to Squid Game for some time and, with him not having anything lined up after his Michael Fassbender-led feature, it left the door open for him to finally tackle the Emmy-winning series.

'Squid Game' Finally Returns to Netflix This December

Image via Netflix

The vision for Netflix has been to keep building on the success of Squid Game after the first season became the streamer's most-viewed series by a wide margin with over 2.2 billion hours viewed thus far. For now, though, the focus is on delivering Season 2 on December 26. Marking the return of Lee Jung-jae as Player 456, Gi-hun, the new season picks up three years after his initial victory in the games. With his newfound wealth, he's determined to shut down the shadowy organization behind the twisted competition that takes advantage of the lower classes in South Korea. However, the path to ending the games is fraught and ultimately forces him to try his luck once more as a competitor to reach the higher-ups. Expect plenty of new faces entering the fray, including Yim Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Neul, Park Sung-hoon, and Yang Dong-geun among others.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the Fincher's Squid Game series and more on the future of the franchise as a whole as it comes out.

0 10 Squid Game Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children's games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits with deadly high stakes: a survival game that has a whopping 45.6 billion-won prize at stake. Release Date September 17, 2021 Cast Wi Ha-joon , Anupam Tripathi , Oh Yeong-su , Heo Sung-tae , Park Hae-soo , Jung Ho-yeon , Lee Jung-jae , Kim Joo-ryoung Seasons 1 Writers Hwang Dong-hyuk Streaming Service(s) Netflix Directors Hwang Dong-hyuk Showrunner Hwang Dong-hyuk Expand

Watch on Netflix