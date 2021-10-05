In a bizarre twist of events, fans of the massive Netflix hit Squid Game were briefly able to visit the nightmare fuel Red Light, Green Light doll in a rural South Korean village. It was temporarily placed outside of a horse carriage museum where it greeted visitors with its terrifying, blank stare.

The museum, called Macha Land, is located in a small horse carriage village in Jincheon County, around three hours north of Seoul. For the infamous Red Light, Green Light sequence, the show specially built the doll and entrusted it back to the museum for display once filming was complete. As it turns out though, this was part of a big miscommunication. Per South Korea's Hankook Ilbo newspaper, the museum was never meant to leave the doll out for the public, but to store it within the building. The mixup resulted in some fans getting a nice, close-up look at what might be the most terrifying doll on the planet right now.

In Squid Game, the doll acts as the person who is "it" for a deadly version of Red Light, Green Light. Anyone who's still moving when its glassy gaze turns to them is "eliminated." It's a horrifying twist on the classic children's game made all the more unnerving by the doll's childlike voice and head that spins a full 180 degrees a la The Exorcist. It acts as an unnerving introduction to the deadly games ahead, making it all the more unfitting and terrifying that it ended up standing guard outside a rural museum. It was missing a hand, though, meaning it either lost it in transport or the production of Squid Game was too much for it to survive in one piece.

Since its release, the K-drama has captivated audiences worldwide with its deadly take on simple children's games. Ted Sarandos, the CEO of Netflix, stated that the show was on track to become the biggest in the streaming platform's history and it has since hit number one in countries across the globe. The success has sparked cries for a sequel, even though creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has stated he's not quite ready for another season.

Although the doll has since been stored away (probably the best case for all of us that enjoy living), there has been a replica installed as part of a promotional effort by Netflix. The animatronic installed at a Manila-area mall in the Philippines surveys a crosswalk to catch jaywalkers with its eyes glowing red if anyone dares to try and cross at the wrong time. Check out the video below to see this monstrosity in action, and you can currently watch all of Squid Game on Netflix:

