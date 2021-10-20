Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Squid Game Season 1, Episode 9, "One Lucky Day."

Episode 9 is the series’ last (for now), opening dark and tense with our benevolent protagonist, Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), enraged. Gi-hun stares down Cho Sang-woo (Park Hae-Soo), choosing “offense’ when the red suit asks if it’s that or defense for the final game after winning the right to do so in a coin toss. He blames Sang-woo for the death of Kang Sae-byeok (Jung Hoyeon), rightfully so. In the last episode, Sang-Woo stabs her once she loses consciousness from a deep wound in the fifth game, killing her. Gi-hun is struggling with Sang-Woo already — "And if it were me on that tile?" he asked him in Episode 8 after watching him push someone off the glass bridge — and now confirms that Sang-Woo is a ruthless killer. This is important as we head into the final game, because how will Gi-hun’s rage, disgust, and betrayal translate into playing against a childhood BFF?

The game, ironically, is the "squid game" — and remember, the series opened with another actual squid game, with a young Gi-hun and Sang-Woo playing. Everything comes full circle, pun intended, as the circle is the least powerful, as children are, in the elemental hierarchy of the red suits’ circle-square-triangle tier of responsibility. The goal in squid game is for Gi-hun to get into the triangle by whatever means necessary. The VIPs watch.

The fight ends up an all-out brawl, and Sang-Woo ends up on the ground as Gi-hun walks to potential victory. As he is about to cross into the triangle, he remembers who he is and tells the red suit he wants to quit the game, reminding him the third rule of consent: if the majority agrees, the game stops. We can get out of here, he tells Sang-Woo, and Sang-Woo apologizes, then dives his knife into his own neck. Gi-hun screams in pain. He'll never get over this, nor anything else he experienced while in the games. Gi-hun is traumatized for life.

And so, that’s what we see for the rest of the episode from him. It’s difficult for writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk to maintain the same level of tension we had in the games as we watch Gi-hun back in the “real world,” simply because the suspension of time is so different. I think this is purposeful because our experience mirrors that of Gi-hun; he can’t find his footing and is more meandering through space than living.

He finds out his mother dies. He tries to give Sang-Woo’s mother (Park Hye-jin) 10,000 won after she stuffs mackerel in his hand and asks where Sang-Woo is, widening Gi-hun’s eyes in a terror-trauma glaze. At the ATM, Gi-hun confirms he has over 45 billion won (this comes to him in a credit card stuffed in his mouth after the Front Man dumps him off), but there is no joy here. Fast forward a year later, and a fancy bank is trying to get Gi-hun to sign-up for VIP status — he hasn’t touched his money and he can make interest — but Gi-hun only asks to borrow 10,000 won. He’s living his old life; sitting by the sea, drinking a beer, scabs on his face, still getting into fights. A woman comes to sell him flowers but really it’s a message from the games, with its squid game insignia, and an address.

It’s Oh II-nam (O Yeong-su)! He’s laying in an at-home hospital bed in a huge top-floor apartment in what obviously used to be a very chic space and now only contains his deathbed. He was the host of the games, the face behind that bedazzled rabbit mask, confirmed for us in a flashback. Gi-hun is overcome with rage, again, and stupefied. He wants to understand why. Why host these games, and why let him survive? Il-nam, which he tells Gi-hun is his real name, reveals that he is a gambler like the rest of them. He had money to spend, and made a profit from lending it. But, he was affected by Gi-hun, had “fun” with him, and, moreover, had more fun playing than watching. There’s supposed to be a sense of deep reveal here, but I can’t say it moved me more than what I saw in the games. What I get, as Il-nam talks, is that he’s as flippantly amoralistic as the VIPs, no matter how cuddly-old-man-ish he also is.

Il-nam makes a final bet with Gi-hun right there: he’ll tell him more if someone comes to help the drunk man on the corner below them by midnight, which is about twenty minutes away — and he'll let Gi-hun kill him with his bare hands. At the last minute, police come to help the man, but Il-nam’s eyes are just about closed. I wouldn’t say Gi-hun is satisfied, but he knows more than he did. Man, if Gi-hun’s sense of trust wasn’t completely eroded, this just sent him.

Gi-hun gets a shag the color of flames and goes to make amends in a delightfully smart way. He picks up Sae-byeok's brother, Kang Cheol (Park Si-wan), and brings him to Sang-woo’s mother, leaving her with a suitcase full of money — what he owes Sang-Woo, he writes in a note on top. In a shiny blue suit, he’s on the phone with Ga-yeong (Cho Ah-in), walking through the subway, on his way to the airport to America, to see her. This makes sense for his character, since we understand his fatherhood as his raison d'être from the series’ beginning.

But then, he sees something and everything changes — it’s a game of ddakji being played across the platform, the same Salesman (Gong Yoo) at the helm, another poor gambler like Gi-hun being smacked around. It’s a visceral reaction for Gi-hun; he drops his stuff and races to the other side of the track, only to find The Salesman inside the subway car, a cocky smile saying goodbye. He finds the cheek-bruised, dazed man on the side, seizes him by the neck, snatches the game card, and screams, “Never.”

Gi-hun ends the series as a broken but fired-up hero, a Jessica Jones in her Season 1 premiere when she says, "You can run from your past or you can face it." At the airport about to get on the plane, Gi-hun calls the squid game business card number and says who he is. He’s addressed as his number, 456, and told to get on the plane; that’s best for him. Gi-Hun presses on — he is not a horse but a person, a nod to the disturbing conversation with Il-nam — and wants to know who they are, how they can go on with these atrocities.

This is where we come to head with the meaning of victory. Gi-hun’s insight is critical; not only does he know about the games, but as their victor, he knows “the most." He cannot forgive them for what they do. This might be survivor’s guilt at its most intense but there is instigation here, commitment to an investigation that will be his story for the rest of his life. Gi-hun cannot stand to live in a world knowing the games go on, but if he is alive, he is living to end them.

He does not get on the plane.

