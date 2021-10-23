If there's one takeaway from the show, it's that merch and capitalism are good.

If you ended your Squid Game binge thinking, “wow, I wish I was able to collect these characters as figurines,” we have wonderful news for you. Netflix and Funko have recently collaborated to bring you Squid Game Funko Pops. Netflix Geeked revealed the first looks at the figurines on Twitter, seemingly unaware of how ironic the announcement really is.

Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), Sae-byeok (Jung Ho-yeon), Il-nam (Oh Yeong-su), Ali (Anupam Tripathi), and Sang-woo (Park Hae-soo) will be the major characters getting the Funko treatment. One of the mysterious masked workers will also be available for purchase. These figures are currently available for pre-order on Netflix’s official merchandise website.

The fact that this series in particular is getting the Funko treatment is both quite funny and also extremely depressing. As we’ve recently discussed in our episode recaps and analyses of Squid Game, the show doesn’t hold back on its critiques of a capitalist society at its worst. After all, you can’t get any more blatant than having a bunch of debt-ridden people fight to the death in order to receive a large sum of money.

A large portion of the show’s popularity lies in the fact that this desperation for financial relief can be felt not only in South Korea but the entire world. Having this popularity translate into Funko Pops, and other types of mass-produced merchandise for that matter seems to miss the show’s entire point. That being said, there does seem to be a market for these figures given the show’s immense popularity.

Netflix Geeked’s announcement of the Funko Pops, which are expected to release sometime in May 2022, can be found below. If you are interested in having these ill-fated players on your desk or shelf, you can pre-order them here. Squid Game is currently in its entirety streaming on Netflix. Check out the images below:

