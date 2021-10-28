This comes as costumes for the show are estimated to dominate the spooky season.

It’s no secret that the infamous challenges of Squid Game were modeled after popular children’s games. However, some schools are worried that the show’s ultraviolent reinterpretations are affecting their students. The Fayetteville-Manlius School District near Syracuse, New York has issued a warning to local parents about the show and the costumes their kids might want to wear this Halloween.

“Staff members have recently noted that some students at recess have been mimicking games from ‘Squid Game’...” Superintendent Dr. Craig Tice recently said in a statement to families, “Because of this activity, our principals wanted to make sure our families are aware that it would be inappropriate for any student to wear to school a Halloween costume from this show because of the potential violent messages aligned with the costume.”

This is a statement that has been echoed in other school districts across the United States. Bay District Schools, headquartered in Panama City, Florida, published a statement on October 13th about recreations of the deadly games on their campuses. In the post, they say that “some children are trying to replicate show scenes at school but what sounds harmless (who didn't play Red Light/Green Light as a kid?) is not actually harmless because the game in the television show includes ‘elimination’ (death) and we are seeing kids trying to actually hurt each other in the name of this ‘game.’”

While these costume and game bans are ongoing, it doesn’t look to stop Squid Game’s continuing cultural phenomenon. Deadline reports that the term “Squid Game costumes” appeared as one of the top ten Instagrammed Halloween looks this year, with over two thousand hashtags and counting. Even if the green tracksuits or black-and-pink hoods are not allowed in schools, you can expect a lot of similar costumes on your feed.

Netflix has recently given a response of its own to these school districts. When asked about these messages to parents from Deadline, the streamer responded with, “‘Squid Game’ is rated TV-MA and intended for mature audiences. We offer parents a wide variety of parental controls to make the appropriate choices for their families.”

Squid Game is currently available to stream in its entirety on Netflix.

