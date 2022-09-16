Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk has revealed actor Leonardo DiCaprio could potentially be a part of the third season of the Korean drama series. This comes after an announcement that the budget for season two has been increased, with Hwang sharing his hopes for the new season’s success.

Whilst Hollywood actors weren’t part of Hwang’s plan for the second season, the Squid Game producer revealed that they could be part of a potential third season, including DiCaprio. As season two of the hit drama, which recently accrued six Emmys at the 74th Television Academy Awards, is set in Korea, using non-Korean actors was “not in [Hwang’s] plan.” Hwang revealed as much during a post-Emmy press conference, which was confirmed by a recent Deadline report, but added that it would “probably change” if a third season was green-lit by Netflix. Among these actors could potentially be DiCaprio, who previously joked with Hwang about joining the show. “Maybe if time allows and if chances allow we should ask him to join the game,” Hwang said, revealing that DiCaprio has “said he is a big fan many times.”

In the same conference, Hwang also revealed that the budget for the second season, which he is currently writing, has been increased. Season two of Squid Game is set to begin production next year, with an estimated air date sometime in 2024. Hwang has already decided on which games will feature in the sequel, but will not reveal which these will be; in season one, a dark twist on children's games featured in each episode, including ‘red light, green light’ and ‘tug-of-war.’ “I beg you not to write articles about the games because the audience needs to feel the suspense and thrill of what’s coming next,” Hwang urged in the event the games were made known before the show aired. Jovially, he added, “If I get too drunk and babble, I ask you to suffocate me to stop me from giving spoilers.” The budget for the second season has also been increased by Netflix, with the first season reportedly costing $21.4 million, according to an article by Bloomberg.

With the enormous success of the first season of Squid Game, Hwang and returning lead actor Lee Jung-jae have expressed both their trepidation and hopes for the new season. Hwang, who recently won an Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, disclosed to reporters that he was “feeling the pressure” to produce another successful season. The original series not only became the first foreign-language series to be nominated for a Best Drama Emmy, but also became Netflix’s most-viewed series of all time when it clocked 1.54 billion hours of views just twenty-eight days after its September 2021 release. Furthermore, the series has spurred a reality spin-off series to be created, titled Squid Game: The Challenge.

On the other hand, Hwang stated that such success will also be used as “motivation” to continue his excellent work. Lee, who won an Emmy for Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his work on Squid Game said he, too, intends to up his game by “striving hard to make more exciting content.” His comments, which were shared to the conference over a video link from TIFF, also gave way to his support of the aforementioned potential third season, hoping it would “give more opportunities to remarkable filmmakers and actresses.”

Season two of Squid Game will air in 2024. The first season is currently streaming on Netflix.