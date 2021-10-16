Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Squid GameUnless you have been living on a remote island lately, the chances that you have heard of and have subsequently become obsessed with Squid Game are high, and there’s probably a good reason why. It can’t be understated that the show’s more direct inspirations lie in South Korea’s ongoing debt crisis, the result of what is described by The Guardian as “a dramatically widening income gap, exacerbated by rising youth unemployment and property prices in big cities beyond the means of most ordinary workers.” However, the more general themes of economic despair and desensitization to violence seem to resonate with audiences all over the world. Many viewers have questioned whether or not they would agree to participate in the games if they were in the same position as Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) or Sae-byeok (Jung Ho-yeon) Besides, the huge 45.6 billion won prize for winning the games does sound enticing.

With that being said, is it worth it in the end? That’s what I was curious to find out. Thanks to a little bit of math, I’ve found how much money winners in the United States and the United Kingdom would receive if they won the games that are captivating audiences around the world.

United States = $38,122,800

According to a recent CNBC report, the average American citizen accrues $90,460 in debt throughout their lifetime. With statistics like that, it’s no wonder that the survivors of Red Light, Green Light decided to return to the game for a chance at the prize. Thankfully, you would be able to pay off your debt if you ended up winning the money, as 45.6 billion won approximately translates to $38,122,800. In fact, winners would be able to pay the debts of around 421 people in the United States with this money.

There are other things you can do with this large sum of money. You could put down $21,400,000 for a Netflix show and still have over $16 million left over. If you are feeling altruistic after paying off your own debt, you might be able to help over 966 people pay off their student loans. Unfortunately, that is quite a small number of people, as Nerdwallet reports that approximately 42.9 million Americans in total have borrowed money from the U.S. Department of Education.

United Kingdom = £32,956,900

Of course, different statistics apply to different countries. With that in mind, let’s take a look at how that 45.6 billion won would affect people in the United Kingdom. In British pounds, the money you receive if you reach the squid’s eye or push your opponent out of the grid is £32,956,900. The average household debt in the U.K. is around £62,670, according to The Money Charity, so you’ll still be able to pay off any debts you have accrued with no problem. Also, you might be able to pay off the debts of 526 other people.

As far as student loans are concerned, the British Parliament estimates that the average student in 2020 borrowed £45,000 in loans or $61,141.50 in American dollars. After taking care of your debt, you could help out 730 other students clear their loans as well.

Conclusion: It Could Be Worth It, With A Catch

After my research, I can’t definitively say whether or not participating in Squid Game is worth that 45.6 billion won prize. While you’ll be able to comfortably pay off your own personal debts and expenses, it only further highlights one of the series’ most universal messages: The wealth inequality that exists throughout the world is pretty damning. Helping you and your family out of such a crisis will most likely be no problem at all. However, it could be difficult to just take the money and run if you somehow end up surviving Squid Game. Maybe the experience will showcase just how common this desperation for the chance of such money really is. Perhaps you will grow close with your fellow participants and realize that, in a fairer world, they wouldn’t have to suffer like this to survive. You might realize that the only way to truly win Squid Game is to keep accumulating as much money as possible so you can eventually redistribute it to those in need.

The mystery surrounding whether or not this was Gi-hun’s when he decided to not board that plane to the US is unclear. Perhaps he just wants to uncover more about the games, or maybe he wants to take it down from the inside. While the definitive answer is not yet apparent, it is clear that the trauma of going through the games deeply affected him, no matter the amount of money he won. You could end up feeling the same way whether you won $38,122,800 or £32,956,900

