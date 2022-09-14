“ What I hope is that they will be carrying on my vision and intention as much as possible for the show.”

The creator of the popular Korean series Squid Game has acknowledged concerns over Netflix’s spin-off series, Squid Game: The Challenge. During the Emmys, director Hwang Dong-hyuk urged people not to take the new reality series "too seriously."

As revealed in an article by Entertainment Weekly, Hwang assured interviewers that he was not only aware of the creation of a reality show based on the drama series, but that he was happy for it to go ahead. “Yes, I am aware of the reality show being created,” he said during a press conference at Monday night’s Emmy Awards, where he won an Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series. “I actually met with the creator yesterday, and they had many questions for me. What I hope is that they will be carrying on my vision and intention as much as possible for the show.” Concerns by fans have been raised over the reality series being recreated as a competition, given the “heavy message” of the original Squid Game, which involved a harsh lesson on the destructive effect of greed and capitalism on lives. Hwang acknowledged these concerns, yet added, “I feel like whenever you take things too seriously, that’s really not the best way to go for the entertainment industry. Doesn’t really set a great precedent.” Hwang’s support of Squid Game: The Challenge goes even further in that he hopes that it will “bring new meaning to the industry.”

The upcoming reality series was announced in June 2022, getting the green-light from Netflix. Based on Hwang’s drama, the ten-episode television show will see four-hundred-and-fifty English-speaking players from across the world participating in a series of grueling challenges. They will compete in the hopes of winning $4.56 million, “the biggest ever cash prize at the end,” (as announced by Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series, when the series was first revealed). Of course, the consequences for not completing a challenge will not include death, as occurs in the drama series. The series is promised to be “full of tension and twists,” with potential competitors applying online to the 'Front Man' for a chance to play. Whilst there is no release date as of yet, filming will take place in the UK with co-producers Studio Lambert and The Garden (part of ITV Studios). “We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment,” Riegg said, speaking of Hwang’s support of the project.

Related: 'The Acolyte': Star Wars Series Casts 'Squid Game' Star Lee Jung-Jae as Lead

Hwang’s comments on the reality series came after the success of Squid Game at the 2022 Emmy Awards. Recently, Squid Game made history by becoming the first foreign-language series to be nominated for a Best Drama Emmy, with the show earning fourteen nominations in total at the awards. Squid Game took out six of these awards at Monday night’s event, including receiving Emmys for Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More), Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series (Hwang), Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun), Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Lee You-mi as Ji-yeong), Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode, and for Outstanding Stunt Performance. These achievements follow the show’s success in becoming Netflix’s most viewed series of all time, where the series clocked 1.54 billion hours of views within twenty-eight days since its release in September 2021.

The series, which follows a group of cash-strapped citizens accepting an invitation to play in a series of children's games for a chance to win a big prize, will soon have a second season (the date of which is yet to be announced). The Squid Game sequel will feature some of the first season’s characters, including Gi-Hun and The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun). Hwang will return as the executive producer, creator, and director.

A date for Squid Game: The Challenge is yet to be announced. Squid Game is currently streaming on Netflix.