Los Angeles fans of the hit Netflix series, Squid Game, were treated (and hopefully not tricked!) to a real life game of the show's nail biting recreation of the childhood game, Red Light Green Light along with several other events. Teams of workers turned a block of the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles into a Squid Game-centered area.

Attendees were invited to participate in events including Ddajki, the challenge in which one player attempts to flip their opponent’s card by throwing their own card as hard as possible at the other. The challenging members were even met by opponents dressed in suits like those of the characters in the show.

Event-goers were able to have their photo ID pictures taken, check out the bunks from the series, enjoy their very own Dalgona cookie, and of course compete in the show’s most iconic game, Red Light Green Light. Many of the participants wore their own Squid Game costumes as they attempted to make it across the playing field without being spotted moving during a Red Light. Those moving after Red Light was shouted, were luckily just out of the game instead of being fully "eliminated" (aka murdered) like the characters in the show. Hungry fans were also treated to food truck pop-ups with Squid Game-themed specials such as “Inspector Royale" and “Tug Of War".

Image Via Netflix

RELATED: 'Squid Game' Dubbed vs Subbed - Which Version Should You Watch?

Of the popularity of Squid Game, one participant said, “I’m Korean and it’s kind of a wild phenomenon seeing this Korean culture being intertwined with American media, but I’m here for it. I like it.”

Since it debuted on Netflix in September, the Korean game competition meets survival story has amassed viewership from over 142 million households and has aided Netflix in adding 4.38 million new subscribers. Fans of the show seem to enjoy the cutthroat, child game-based events that end in life or death for the players, as well as the overarching storyline for each character that is desperate to win the lump sum of 45.6 billion won.

Although there was no cash prize at the end of this Squid Game pop-up, fans got to enjoy the sights and sounds of the games and got to keep their lives at the end of the day. Due to the success of the event, it wouldn’t be surprising if Netflix launched more like it in other cities across the world. You can check out the full clip below to see if you’d enjoy competing in this version of Squid Game.

https://twitter.com/netflix/status/1454463273542172673?s=20

KEEP READING: Best 'Squid Game' Memes to Help You Through the Trauma

John Woo Directing Joel Kinnaman in No-Dialogue Action Movie 'Silent Night' The iconic Chinese filmmaker directs his first American action movie in decades.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email