The victory of Squid Game helped Lee Jung-jae become a household name, but the series made him think about how harsh real life can be. The South Korean survival drama series made the breakout star the first Korean actor to win an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. The success eventually landed him some international recognition, and he was even given a lead role in the upcoming Star Wars series, The Acolyte. However, even though he is proud to be a part of the celebrated show, he said that the series has lost some of its glitter due to its widespread appeal and emotional resonance, calling the whole Squid Game phenomenon "bittersweet."

The actor stated on The Guardian that he is indeed delighted with what the Squid Game has accomplished thus far, considering all the accolades it has received. In addition to its popularity, Lee thought it was wonderful that people from all over the world were watching Korean television content. But the Squid Game's theme and how it resonated with other people left him feeling incredibly sad. “I’m happy about it, of course, but it’s bittersweet," Lee told The Guardian, adding: "But if you think about the themes of Squid Game – how far are we willing to go to accumulate personal wealth; the lengths people are forced to go to – the fact it resonated with so many around the world is worrying. You get a sense this is the reality for so many people globally. And that makes me feel hugely sad."

The nine-episode series follows the impoverished contenders in a twisted tournament where they compete in various Korean children's games. Although it appears to be a regular competition, everyone who loses eventually dies, and the final survivor receives a sizable cash prize of ₩45.6 billion.

The Korean drama was an instant success, quickly becoming the most-watched original series on Netflix. It also became the first non-English-language program to win two Emmy Awards. But, according to the actor, even though the series landed him a few international jobs here and there, it subsequently made him reconsider his perspective on life. "And we had to express the experiences of these characters being pushed to those extremes. Doing that? It was terrible," the South Korean also told The Guardian, saying that the more childish the series looked on the surface, the more terrified the actors were. "I do think about what happened in that show. It’s impossible not to. And it made me think about what I’m not doing. Many of us live obliviously. It made me rethink how I look at the world. It couldn’t not.”

While the actor's sentiments about the series were true and sad by any means, the series helped shape Lee into the actor he is today. He will also appear in the upcoming Star Wars series alongside Amandla Stenberg, Jodie Turner-Smith, Manny Jacinto, and Charlie Barnett. In the vast Star Wars timeline, the series takes place in the final days of the High Republic era, exploring the period when the Jedi were at the pinnacle of their power.

In addition to acting, the Emmy Award-winning actor makes his directorial debut with The Hunt. You can watch the trailer below.