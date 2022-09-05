At the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Lee You-mi won Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Ji-yeong in Squid Game. The awards were handed out on September 4.

Lee's fellow nominees in the category included Euphoria's Martha Kelly, and The Morning Show's Marcia Gay Harden. In addition, Hope Davis, Sanaa Lathan and Harriet Walter were all nominated for their roles on Succession. This marks the second nomination of the night for Walter, who was also nominated in the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series category for her appearance on Ted Lasso.

South Korean survival series Squid Game follows a group of players in a deadly competition, where they play a series of children's games — such as Red Light, Green Light — with the aim of winning a cash prize. The series was notable for its commentary on class disparity and capitalism.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Stranger Things,' 'Succession,' and 'Severance' Amongst Nominees For Best Drama Series at 2022 Emmys

Squid Game very quickly became the most popular series on Netflix, leading the streamer to quickly greenlight it for a second season. Executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk teased the second season in a letter to fans, saying:

A WHOLE NEW ROUND IS COMING: It took 12 years to bring the first season of 'Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for 'Squid Game' to become the most popular Netflix series ever. As the writer, director, and producer of 'Squid Game,' a huge shout out to fans all over the world. Thank you for watching and loving of show. And now, Gi-hun returns, The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You'll also be introduced to Young-hee's boyfriend, Cheol-su... Join us once more for a whole new round..

The Creative Arts Emmys were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles this part weekend, in a ceremony that spanned two evenings. The ceremony will be edited into one program, and will air September 10 on FXX, leading up to the Primetime Emmy Awards, which air on September 12.

Check out the trailer for the latest season of Squid Game below: