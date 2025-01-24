It's almost redundant at this point to say that fans can’t get enough of Squid Game, but Nielsen is substantiating the fact with new streaming data that shows fans binged the highly anticipated second season that actually set a record for a single week of viewership last year. The series created by Hwang Dong-hyuk was an unexpected instant hit on Netflix when the first season arrived in 2021. Scoring a swift renewal, the second season arrived in December 2024.

Per a new report in Deadline, between December 23 to 29, Squid Game has amassed a mind-blowing 4.9 billion minutes viewed. Given the second season debut on December 26, the data only covers the first four days of viewing. It’s to be noted that Nielsen doesn’t separate viewership by season, so the numbers also include any viewing time that Season 1 collected that week as well. Which of course, some fans and new viewers will be binging in preparation. And what’s more mind-blowing is the fact that this is US viewership only, meaning that the global audience data would likely be much bigger.

The new season brought back fan favorites like Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun, Park Hae-soo as Cho Sang-woo, Wi Ha-joon as Hwang Jun-ho, Jung Ho-yeon as Kang Sae-byeok, and more. Season 2 added new faces like Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon, Lee Jin-wook, Jo Yu-ri, and many more. Season 2 got an approval rating of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, which is considerably lower than Season 1’s whopping 95 percent approval, which capitalized on the element of surprise and caught many viewers off guard. It also bagged six Primetime Emmy Awards and one Golden Globe.

What To Expect From ‘Squid Game’ Season 3

Close

The short answer would be "the unexpected." Nonetheless, while the first season enchanted fans and the second season raised the stakes, the third season will finally bring the games to a closure, being the final one. Given the track record of the series, there are no happy endings either. As the Season 2 finale sets up Gi-hun (Jung-jae) and the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) for an epic showdown, actor Jo Yu-ri, who plays Player 222, Jun-hee, teased that another tragic ending awaits fans. She quashed all fan theories, revealing,

"It seems like a lot of people have been predicting the contents of season 3, but it seems like not many of them have gotten it right as I thought. A truly unimaginably brutal and cruel story awaits, so please look forward to it."

Squid Game Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Netflix now.