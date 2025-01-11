Squid Game season 2 follows the first season's protagonist, Gi-hun (Lee Jun-jae), as he returns to the deadly tournament. All participants in it are there without knowing what kind of fate awaits them, believing they only need to play harmless childhood games. But, when Gi-hun returns to try and stop the games from happening, the players this year are feistier and don't give up as easily, but worst of all, they seem to be more desensitized to murder and death around them.

When things don't go as Gi-hun expected and many players wish to continue the games to pay off their debts, he joins forces with several players who believe his story and decides to listen to him. With such feisty players, several have come out on top as potential threats, like Thanos (Choi Seung-hyun) and Player 120, Hyun-ju (Park Sung-hoon); besides them, though, many other players have shown great potential. As everyone awaits season 3 (which we'll seemingly have to wait until June for), here are some underrated players of Squid Game season 2.

10 Player 390 (Jung-bae)

Played by Lee Seo-hwan

Though Jung-bae (Lee Seo-hwan) is confirmed dead at the end of season 2—and killed by Player 001 or the Front Man himself—he is an underrated player throughout. Though a former Marine who boasts proudly about his service, Jung-bae doesn't show any sort of initiative at first. He hides behind Gi-hun, who is his old friend, and struggles to make decisions for himself. Jung-bae lands high on the list of skilled players who may not have the gall to stand up for themselves early on, but shows that he actually possesses great skills.

When Gi-hun proposes an armed gunfight with the guards in order to reach the administrative office, Jung-bae reluctantly agrees and puts his foot forward to show off his Marine skills. Sometimes fighting for the right thing doesn't suit us personally, but challenging the status quo is, in dire situations, better than rowing along. Jung-bae sees this and, though he ends up dead, he goes from underrated to legendary fast.

9 Player 246 (Park Gyeong-seok)

Played by Lee Jin-wook

Although the final episode shows Player 246 (Lee Jin-wook), the father of the little girl with cancer, shot by one of the soldiers, his fate may not be completely sealed. With a soldier, No-eul (Park Gyu-young), on his side, she more than likely decided to save him and help him and Gi-hun stop the games for good. Player 246, or Gyeong-seok, is there for the sake of his sick daughter, but his initiative isn't all the way there; it's like he doesn't fully understand the stakes of the games and that, if he dies, his daughter won't have anyone else.

Understandably, Gyeong-seok may be tired from struggling in life all the time, and the tournament becomes just another struggle he must go through. Gyeong-seok has immense potential, and if he is actually alive (which everyone believes in very much), his status from underrated player to true hero will be elevated. His story is one of the more relatable examples in the Squid Game, since many people have someone who depends on them and not enough time for themselves; this is why Gyeong-seok may not be dead after all.

8 Player 333 (Lee Myung-gi)

Played by Im Si-wan

Player 333, or Myung-gi (Im Si-wan), seems to have made many of the Squid Game players angry. He is a YouTuber and crypto investor who seemingly advised his viewers to invest in a coin that caused major losses. When some players who invested and lost their money realize he is the one who advised them, they approach him by blaming him for their debt, saying it was caused by his greed. Players like Thanos and his entourage bully Myung-gi the entire time, and he seems to accept that because he understands his own mistakes.

However, in the last episode of season 2, when a fight between players who wish to stop the game (X) and those who wish to continue it (O) breaks out, Myung-gi gets his facts straight and kills Thanos with a fork supplied by the guards. Myung-gi seems to break out of his introverted and shameful shell and decides to fight for himself. His motivation might also be coming from seeing his pregnant ex-girlfriend at the games; his protective instinct surely kicked in, and we're only about to see what Myung-gi can really do.

7 Player 100 (Im Jeong-dae)

Played by Song Young-chang

The most villainous character in Squid Game season 2 is surely Player 100 (Song Young-chang), the middle-aged man who has the potentially largest debt out of any player in the tournament. He's adamant about continuing the games and garners lots of attention for his outspoken attitude. However, he's just another one of those people who commands but never leads; he understands his intimidation tactics work well in a high-strung place like the one in Squid Game. Though he didn't get too much screentime in season 2, there are a couple of ways his story could continue in season 3.

Player 100 is underrated because he's a villain, and most villains end up dead; this could be what awaits him, but it's unlikely he'll leave without a fight. No, Player 100 will most likely cause a massive commotion or disadvantage to the remaining players who've teamed up with Gi-hun. Though bigger problems are taking place in the game right now, Player 100 is not to be underestimated, and his motivations aren't to be underrated. Interesting theories about this player include that he could be one of the VIPs from former games, like what this Reddit thread mentions.

6 Player 388 (Kang Dae-ho)

Played by Kang Ha-neul

Kang Dae-ho, or Player 388 (Kang Ha-neul), is funny and slightly goofy, but seems to be good at most of the games in the tournament. Though he says he was in the Marines and has the signature tattoo to prove it, Dae-ho doesn't seem that brave. In the shootout scenes, he didn't even know how to hold a gun, let alone fire it. The truth is, we don't know what's up with Dae-ho, but for now, he seems like a true coward. This will more than likely be corrected in season 3, when he finally admits to himself and everyone else who he really is.

For now, Dae-ho seems kind of useless. However, if he gets a second wind, he could motivate himself and resolve to be the person he presents himself as. He can go from an underrated player to a real hero who tailors his own fate. He is shown as weak, but there's a lot more of Dae-ho we haven't seen. He is also very likely to be relevant because Kang Ha-neul, who portrays him, is one of the most popular K-drama and film actors, meaning his role will be more significant soon enough.

5 Player 222 (Kim Jun-hee)

Played by Jo Yu-ri

Player 222 (Jo Yu-ri) may not be able to do much because of her (hidden) pregnancy, but she proved herself as a great player in the team game where she instantly won her match of ddakji. She's small and can't move too fast because of her belly, but she seems much smarter and more agile than she (or the show) lets on. Her history with Myung-gi (Player 333) is also revealed—he's the father of her baby—but she doesn't want to depend on him for any help.

Jun-hee, or Player 222, is independent, smart, and highly capable of taking care of herself. She might be used to this dynamic in real life and doesn't ask for help easily, but in Squid Game, she's there to learn how to ask for and accept the kindness of others. Once she does, her superpowers will more than likely come front and center, and she'll be one of the integral players to the final season.

4 Player 007 (Park Yong-sik)

Played by Yang Dong-geun, aka YDG

As much as K-pop fans around the world know about the actor playing Thanos—Choi Seung-hyun, aka T.O.P.—more K-hip-hop fans and local viewers know who the man playing Yong-sik, or Player 007, is. A familiar face on film and in music, Yang Dong-geun used his initials to rise to fame as rapper YDG; in Squid Game, he portrays the cowardly but kind Player 007, whose mother follows him into the tournament. He initially votes for the games to continue but rarely expresses himself and his desires fully. His mother tells him to vote X and end the games, but viewers aren't convinced he wants that.

With his and his mother's lives on the line, Player 007 doesn't take initiative and cowers behind her decisions more often. However, in season 3, a lot of people are expecting him to get his act together and protect his mother for once, rather than her always protecting and watching over him; it's very possible he'll show a lot more skill and courage as time goes by. People want to cheer for Player 007, partly because he's YDG and, in other parts, because he deserves a great character arc.

3 Player 149 (Jang Geum-ja)

Played by Kang Ae-shim

Player 007's mother, Geum-ja (player 149), follows him into the tournament, as she says, to stop him from making a stupid decision. But the apple doesn't seem to fall far from the tree, because by signing up with Yong-sik, Geum-ja makes a silly decision herself; this shows their similarities, but also her love for her son. Geum-ja (Kang Ae-shim) is a tiny and older woman, so the odds aren't totally stacked for her in the tournament.

However, as viewers (and players) have noticed by now, the games aren't purely about strength, and players' physiques don't always play a big part. Geum-ja is a clever and strong woman who survived the Korean War (as her son mentions a couple of times); her sympathetic nature may be detrimental in the cruel Squid Game tournament, but it'll surely make her less underrated and more valuable later on. Her courage might brush off on her son, too, but it's left to see how big of a part all these characters will play in Gi-hun's season finale plan.

2 Player 044 (Seon-nyeo)

Played by Chae Gook-hee

The mysterious and often villainous Player 044 is the shaman who sleeps in one of the top bunks and oversees the rest of the players from her "tower." Her aura gives off badass vibes, although she relies too much on her shamanic rituals in the game. As can be seen from a couple of moments in season 2, she manages to get allies who believe in her shamanic powers. She may appear fraudulent and cowardly, but she taps into people's fears and successfully sways them to her side.

To understand just how relevant her power as a shaman is, it's important to also understand what shamans like her mean to people in South Korea. Many government officials have private shamans who perform protective rituals and hold sessions for good fortune; most shamans enjoy a good social status and reverence. Though Seon-nyeo ended up in the tournament, she still does the one thing she's great at, which is tuning into the spiritual—even if it's just for show. She's underrated because she only seems too into her convictions, but she's a player to watch out for.

1 Player 124 (Nam-gyu)

Played by Roh Jae-won