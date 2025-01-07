Few shows know how to deliver an exhilarating and anxiety-inducing episode of television like Squid Game, and its latest season is no exception. One of the more stressful scenes to watch is the six-legged pentathlon, which sees players team up in groups of six and play six different games like ddakji, spinning a top, and more. The game takes players, who are tied together by the ankles, along a rainbow path in a circle, and while it at first may seem like a throwaway part of the design meant to amplify the children’s aspect of the games, there’s more to it. During a recent BTS feature from Netflix, Squid Game designer Chae Kyoung-sun shared that the rainbow path was originally a plain circle, but they added the colors to give it an additional meaning you may not have caught:

"The director suggest creating two circles, and it got me thinking about the meaning of rainbows. People say the path to heaven is decorated with rainbow colors. As you know, we wrapped the coffins like gifts. That was kind of a reflection of our tough, competitive reality in this world where so many people fail. People are tired of the hard reality. So it was a way of wishing those who had passed away a peaceful afterlife, where there would be no more pain. I think the rainbows share the same meaning as the coffins."

There’s something especially dark but peaceful about watching someone march toward their death across a rainbow path, but it undeniably gives the scene a new perspective upon learning what inspired it. Had the circular path just been the same color as the ground and not painted at all, the scene still would have been terrifying all the same, but it’s yet another detail that makes Squid Game so much more rewarding for fans, whether it’s on a first watch or a later revisit. There’s also an interesting plot line introduced in the second season with the coffins that the designer mentioned. Pink suit workers would leave a subtle mark on the boxes that still had someone alive inside to harvest their organs; another incredibly grim detail that makes the games that much harder to watch.

Who Stars in ‘Squid Game’ Season 2?

Lee Jung-jae reprised his lead role of Seong Gi-hun in the second season, and after winning the games in Squid Game Season 1, he ventures back once more for another round, this time with revenge at the front of his mind. Also reprising his role is Lee Byung-hun as the Front Man/In-ho, the leader of the games who joins the fun in Season 2, and Wi Ha-joon, who plays Hwang Jun-ho, is also back for another round, this time stepping out of the shoes of law enforcement and helping Gi-hun put a stop to the games.

All episodes of Squid Game Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and coverage of the show and watch Squid Game on Netflix.

Your changes have been saved 5 10 Squid Game Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children's games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits with deadly high stakes: a survival game that has a whopping 45.6 billion-won prize at stake. Cast Wi Ha-joon , Anupam Tripathi , Oh Yeong-su , Heo Sung-tae , Park Hae-soo , Jung Ho-yeon , Lee Jung-jae , Kim Joo-ryoung Streaming Service(s) Netflix Showrunner Hwang Dong-hyuk

WATCH ON NETFLIX