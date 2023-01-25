Production on Netflix's reality series Squid Game: The Challenge has already come under scrutiny after multiple contestants needed medical attention on Monday during the filming of Red Light Green Light in the U.K. The area was in the midst of a cold snap when production began and a few contestants reportedly experienced mild ailments from working in the freezing temperatures.

Medics were called on set to help fewer than five contestants according to reports from the set, one of which was for an unrelated injury after one player reportedly injured their shoulder after accidentally running into a wall. Others began feeling ill while playing and experienced frostbite as they were required to stand still for considerable periods of time during the game. British tabloid The Sun spoke to sources close to the production who further elaborated on the conditions, saying, "Some people couldn’t move their feet because it was so cold. You could hear someone yell ‘medic’ and the crew would rush on. We ended up standing there for 30 minutes between takes."

None of the filming took place outside, but the location for the shoot, a former airplane hangar, would've provided little protection from the cold as temperatures dropped to zero degrees Celsius. Reports say that contestants were prepared for the weather with thermal underwear and hand warmers, but very few were used to the weather during production. Both Netflix and the show's producers, Studio Lambert and The Garden, have vehemently denied that any serious ailments occurred aboard the set, however. "We care deeply about the health and safety of our cast and crew, and invested in all the appropriate safety procedures," the streamer's statement read. "While it was very cold on set — and participants were prepared for that — any claims of serious injury are untrue."

Image via Netflix

The game in question is important to the production schedule considering both the number of contestants. In Squid Game, Red Light Green Light, aka Statues, is the turning point in the show where players are made aware that elimination means death. It was also made iconic in the show thanks to the unnerving doll who watches over contestants and catches any who don't stop moving. For production purposes for Squid Game: The Challenge, Red Light Green Light is also the biggest undertaking thanks to the sheer number of contestants, and it's vital for trimming the field before moving on.

What Is Netflix's New Reality Competition Squid Game: The Challenge?

Squid Game: The Challenge is one of Netflix's most-anticipated new unscripted series in the pipeline as it takes contestants from around the world and pits them against each other in the various children's games shown in their massively popular Korean series. The show also has a number of new games planned as a surprise for fans of the show. Whoever survives the challenges will receive a $4.56 million cash prize.

There's no release date yet for Squid Game: The Challenge. The original series, Squid Game, is slated for a second season sometime in the future. See the announcement for Netflix's new reality series below.